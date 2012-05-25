NEW YORK, May 25 (IFR) - Ford is making history by launching
the process to switch the capital market's first
ABS-to-high-grade convertible bond to corporate debt from
securitized form. The conversion of the deal, issued in 2011,
was triggered this week by Moody's upgrade of Ford's corporate
rating to investment-grade.
The move followed a similar recent upgrade by Fitch. The
mandatory exchange for holders of Ford's US$2.5bn in
"FUEL" auto ABS notes into straight debt is under way, now that
two out of three rating agencies have raised the company back
into high-grade territory.
FUEL stands for Ford Upgrade Exchange Linked notes. The
company issued US$1.5bn of the innovative hybrid product in
April 2011, and followed it up with a second US$1bn offering in
June 2011.
The mandatory exchange will occur within ten business days
of the Moody's upgrade, which means all the debt will be
converted by June 6. The exchange is transacted through the
Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, and the Ford unsecured
debt will have the same interest rate and maturity date as the
original ABS. It will be issued under Rule 144a, with
registration rights.
The exchange is automatic, with no action or election needed
on the part of the investor. The new unsecured debt will have
the same terms and same indenture as other outstanding Ford
corporate debt; one CUSIP will be exchanged for the other.
The vast majority of purchasers of the original FUEL ABS
debt were investment-grade corporate buyers. The new product
allowed these investors to access the Ford Credit name, despite
their portfolio restrictions on non-investment-grade companies.
Moreover, the FUEL notes helped the issuer to
cost-effectively transition to a high-grade capital structure
while expanding its investor base.
"No matter how much they believed in the Ford story, some
life insurance company investors don't have crossover funds;
they have mandates to buy only investment grade," Scott Krohn,
the director of long-term funding and securitization at Ford,
told IFR last December.
"But this deal appealed to investors with investment
grade-only mandates. It's truly bankruptcy remote, and it offers
a delinked rating built off our securitization technology for
retail loans."
INNOVATIVE SOLUTION
The hybrid bonds helped Ford to resolve an ongoing
dilemma. As the company emerged from a car industry slump and
its business turned the corner after a difficult few years, the
firm came to realize it had a problem.
Its captive finance company had become heavily reliant on
securitization during the crisis, and that was hampering the
carmaker's attempts to reclaim its investment-grade corporate
ratings. Rating agencies were worried that higher asset
encumbrance would constrain funding flexibility.
Lead underwriter Bank of America Merrill Lynch devised a
solution by structuring a security that had the collateral
protection of an ABS package on day one but which converted to
an unsecured bond when Ford achieved high-grade ratings.
On the front end, the bonds were issued as ABS notes backed
by a revolving pool of Ford's prime retail auto loans - the gold
standard in the ABS industry. The notes have a five-year
revolving period during which additional retail auto loans are
sold to the ABS issuer to maintain the collateral pool balance.
Because the FUEL notes had investment-grade ratings, they
delivered substantial funding cost savings when compared with
traditional unsecured debt issuance.
Moreover, FUEL achieved the goal of lowering asset
encumbrance, because when the ABS is terminated, the previously
encumbered auto loan assets supporting the ABS are released.
"Ford was able to show the equity markets, the fixed-income
markets, the rating agenciesthat it was very serious about
becoming investment-grade sooner rather than later," said Matt
Basler, a co-head of FIG capital markets and financing at Bank
of America, last year.
S&P said this week that the FUEL conversion could result in
less auto ABS issuance from the company in future. However, some
securitization specialists said that ABS still represented a big
cost of funds benefit for the company, and that Ford would be
unlikely to abandon ABS altogether.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......