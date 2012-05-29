NEW YORK, May 29 (IFR) - Opportunities may be opening for high-quality Latin American names in the euro market as European investors watch cash levels rise amid a dearth of supply from local issuers.

Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex PEMX.UL is already meeting European investors via HSBC this week and Latin American telco America Movil is also considering such an option in the wake of its bid for Dutch phone company Royal KPN.

"It would be natural to look at the European market if we require euros or to maintain a euro debt position to finance the acquisition of this European asset," Carlos Garcia Moreno, America Movil's CFO, told IFR.

While bankers remain sceptical about a revival in LatAm euro issuance at a time when Europe is embroiled in its own debt crisis, investors are on the hunt for assets.

"We are seeing an increasing interest from European investors to bring EM credits," said a DCM banker. "They are looking to diversify."

With risks in Europe increasing, investors from the region would welcome an investment-grade company from Latin America that generated a pick-up over similar European credits, he added.

However, only a handful of LatAm corporates could move quickly enough to take advantage of such demand, mostly those that have already tapped this market. Aside from America Movil the list includes Petrobras, Vale, Pemex and Banco do Brasil.

The question is whether or not it makes sense for borrowers from a pricing perspective versus their dollar curves. Some bankers believe that the relative strength of the secondary market in euros versus dollars could make pricing attractive.

"Some bonds in euros have rallied more than dollars and, even if the swap conditions are not good, could be balanced by the rally in the secondary," said a banker at a European institution.

EUROS VS DOLLARS

For instance, one banker had America Movil's euro-denominated 2019s trading at 100 basis points (bp) over swaps versus 175bp on the company's dollar 2019s.

However, such analysis is deceptive because of the illiquidity of the euro market for LatAm credits and the resulting stickiness of prices.

Others are less sure, arguing that European investors will be drawn to dollar issues over euros because of concerns of a possible Greek exit from the eurozone.

"The dollar curve remains a lot more attractive, if investors are looking at it from an after-swap basis. [A euro issue] is probably more for people looking to diversify their funding base or a company that needs euros and is not looking to swap back," said a senior DCM banker.

For a company like America Movil that is seeking to buy assets in euros, swaps costs may not even matter. Indeed, Garcia Moreno says the company does not gauge its euro financing on swap rates but rather looks at spread differentials with other European comps.

"The FX position is managed actively and separately from the funding," he adds.

Going to the dollar market, where new-issue premiums have grown, may see borrowers contaminate the principal funding base.

New issue premiums in the euro market are also high - some bankers are quoting up to 35bp for up to 12 years - but a euro trade will arguably have a less visible impact on a secondary source of funding for LatAm borrowers.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......