NEW YORK, May 31 (IFR) - A handful of issuers are testing
the US high-yield primary market this week as May draws to a
close, a change from the near standstill of the past several
weeks as companies sat on the sidelines amid the latest downturn
in global markets.
The pickup in activity is far from enough to compensate for
what has been a difficult and sparse month for issuance as
eurozone concerns pushed spreads wider. High-yield market
participants say 2012 is beginning to look like a repeat of 2011
when a flood of issuance early in the year was followed by
drought.
The rise in risk aversion is evident in fund flow data with
Lipper reporting $3.15 billion in net outflows from high-yield
mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last two
weeks, with a sizable chunk of that coming out of high-yield
ETFs.
"We've seen the classic risk off trade where accounts were
net sellers of paper and raised cash balances to meet the broad
based outflows," said Michael Anderson, chief high-yield bond
strategist at Citigroup.
May issuance has been underwhelming at $18.57 billion so far
with two deals -- from Comstock Resources and Boyd
Gaming -- expected to price later today. That compares
with last May's $51.9 billion, the highest-ever monthly tally.
But May's record fizzled quickly as European and US debt
ceiling concerns came into focus last summer.
The subsequent selloff led the US yield-to-worst to widen to
as high as 10.15% in early October, according to Barclays, with
the average option adjusted spread rising to a high for the year
of 914.7 basis points (bp).
This year, the average spread hit a low of 559bp on March
19, or 133bp wider than last year's low of 436bp recorded in
early February.
The average yield hit its lowest point for 2012 so far on
May 4 at 6.956%. Last year, it set an all time low of 6.61% on
May 16.
In May alone, the average yield has widened nearly 100bp,
with Barclays quoting a 7.85% level on Wednesday. The average
spread gapped out to 665bp as of Wednesday, compared to the
month's low of 572bp from May 4.
SAFETY DANCE
The flight out of risk has hit Triple C bonds the hardest.
For the month of May, Triple C rated paper has returned a
negative 2.23% according to Barclays, which compares to a
negative 0.80% for Double B rated paper and a negative 1.30% for
Single B bonds. For the full index, total returns through May 30
come in at a negative 1.25%.
Market players are now waiting to see how the eurozone
crisis plays out, although opportunistic buyers may find the
market more enticing following the latest correction.
"Europe is still a binary event so it's hard to put a floor
on where valuations could go," said Anderson. "But absent
Europe, we've seen yield-focused accounts get more involved when
the average yield hit 8%. We are still a couple of points from
that potential floor."
Citigroup's strategists on May 11 recommended that investors
reduce high-yield exposure, arguing that in the event of further
deterioration, "there is only so long that positive technicals
can keep speculative grade insulated from broader concerns."
They also stated their recent preference for loans over
Double-B bonds, given the advantages of short-duration
high-yield products.
However, they noted that short-duration double-B bonds don't
have the same rate exposure and "may provide a solid opportunity
for a number of investors looking for defensive high yield
positions, low-duration substitutes for investment-grade bonds,
or liquid, cash-like paper."
Even as conditions remain tough, many investors remain
comforted by the fact that US high-yield balance sheets are at
some of their healthiest levels in years, something that should
bode well in spite of Europe's ongoing crisis.
"We've got strong balance sheets, low interest rates,
corporations that are getting better not worse, and GDP, that,
granted, is not growing, but is also not shrinking," said
William Smith, CEO and senior portfolio manager of Smith Asset
Management in New York. "All of these things lead to decent
high-yield activity."
"Most corporations, whether investment grade or not, are
managing around Europe. I don't see this as turning into
contagion," said Smith.
