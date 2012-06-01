June 1 (IFR) - Funding options are narrowing for companies across the globe, as issuers are shut out of markets due to risk aversion for weaker credits and demand for spread that is sending costs soaring.

From Europe to Japan, and India to Hong Kong, most financing markets - primary equity, bond and loan - have become inaccessible to many borrowers and almost prohibitively expensive for others, even though there is ample liquidity in the system.

The funding crunch is raising deep concerns about how to refinance a looming wall of debt - an amount that S&P last month estimated at as much as US$46trn over the next five years.

Only the US capital markets have remained relatively open for business - and even there, issuance has slowed dramatically.

Volume in the robust US investment-grade market has dwindled from US$284.8bn in the first quarter to just US$118.7bn in the first two months of the second quarter, according to IFR data, with the final Q2 tally perhaps ending as low as around $US160bn. That number is expected to fall even more in the North American summer.

The story is similar in the US high-yield market, which started off the year red hot but in the last few weeks has turned quiet amidst global volatility and rising funding costs.

Spreads in the sector widened severely in May. According to the Barclays US high-yield corporate index, the average yield-to-worst moved out to 7.84% by month's end from a recent low of 6.96% on May 3. The average option-adjusted spread widened to 656bp from 572bp for the same period.

Paying up to raise money is nothing new, of course, but the current selective investing environment is making the bond market unreliable as a source of funding for most issuers.

NOT TAKING STOCK

In the equity markets, meanwhile, the disastrous rollout of the Facebook IPO has only served to deepen sentiment that now is less than the ideal time to raise money.

Globally, money raised from stock market flotations so far this year is down 46 percent from the same period in 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In the aftermath of the Facebook debacle, five IPOs were postponed or pulled this week in Asia alone, including a planned US$3bn offer in Singapore from motor sport giant Formula One.

London-based Graff Diamonds, a jeweller to the super-rich, postponed its US$1bn offering in Hong Kong, which is Asia's IPO capital - and which has seen deal volumes drop 85 percent this year.

The delays have cast doubt on other major IPOs in the pipeline in Hong Kong, including Inner Mongolia Yitai Coal (US$1.5bn), Chinalco Mining Corp International (US$1bn) and Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp (US$500m).

The funding picture is no rosier elsewhere in Asia.

India last week reported that its growth rate had slipped to its lowest level in a decade, and all the signs point to a refinancing crunch ahead.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, Indian borrowers had around US$96.6bn of external corporate borrowings outstanding at the end of last year, with nearly 77% of that -- US$74bn -- denominated in US dollars. The sheer size of those foreign currency borrowings, coupled with the slumping rupee, will make it difficult for Indian companies to refinance.

WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

The source of much of the trouble is the crisis in Europe, where deep problems in Greece, Spain, Italy have been ongoing for months.

And European issuers have hardly been immune to the funding crunch. Last month, Georgia's railways monopoly and Russian real estate concern O1 Properties withdrew planned equity listings in London.

"The anxiety that investors have about Europe is so significant that it is now spilling over to the US and international markets well beyond Europe," said Wayne Rapozo, a finance and securities partner at law firm Dechert.

Broadly, debt issuers in both Europe and Asia -- those able to get a deal done at all -- will have to accept the new reality of wider spreads if they want to price dollar bond deals.

But for those holding back from printing deals now, hoping for an improvement in spreads, the question is: when will be the right time to issue? With debt maturing on the horizon, they will not be able to wait forever.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......