NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - Bankers remain upbeat on the
development of a new tax-exempt infrastructure debt security in
Brazil even after an attempt to launch the asset class last week
ended in failure.
Toll-road concessionaire Rodovias do Tiete tested the market
with a R$650m (US$321m) 12-year infrastructure debenture, an
instrument that could bring foreign and local investors into the
same local currency deal and widen funding options for other
corporates in the country.
The company tried to sell the security under Brazil's rule
476, which limits the sale to just 20 qualified institutional
investors and effectively makes it a private placement.
But the deal floundered and had to be pulled, disappointing
bankers seeking to participate in this new asset class. But
roadblocks to a successful transaction are surmountable, say
some.
"It makes a lot of sense to do the deal down the road, but
we may need some time to revive comfort in the asset class,"
said a Sao Paulo-based banker.
Going forward, the idea is to sell any new infrastructure
bond under a broader distribution format as opposed to Rule 476.
A Rule 476 sale arguably facilitated the process by avoiding
full disclosure rules, but was thought to have discouraged wider
participation from international accounts concerned about
liquidity.
A Rule 400 format allows borrowers to spread their net
farther afield, but requires greater transparency, something
that may not sit so well with the lesser-known Rodovias.
"You could probably mirror Rule 400 with a 144a, so you
would be able to reach more people, but it would be a lot of
work for a company that is not registered with the [Brazlian
regulator) CVM," said another senior Brazilian banker. "They
would have to start from scratch."
For that reason, bankers believe better-known companies that
have already accessed the capital markets are better candidates.
"Petrobras, Eletrobras, Sabesp and Telemar - these should be
targets [for these kinds of debentures]," the banker added.
A REGULATORY HURDLE
Indeed, earlier this year, Francisco Valim, the CEO of
Brazil's largest telecom Oi, expressed an interest in the
infrastructure debenture format, but said further clarification
on the regulatory front was needed.
The government is reportedly trying to broaden and clarify
rules over use of proceeds on these types of instruments and
whether or not investors would lose tax benefits should the
borrower fall on hard times.
The Brazilian government last year eliminated the IOF tax on
investments for so-called infrastructure debentures.
One stumbling block for foreign investors was the concern
that Rodovias' intention to pay down maturing commercial paper
with some of the proceeds would ultimately disqualify the bond
from its tax-exempt status.
"Rodovias was an important test for the law (for tax-exempt
infrastructure debentures)," said the banker. "Investors and
issuers are much more aware of what they can and cannot do."
One idea is to offer investors two series with any new
offering, one that benefits from the new law and one that does
not, said the banker. This way, investors could choose the most
appropriate structure, depending on how the regulatory
environment had evolved.
Meanwhile, bankers are looking at payment options for
R481.4m of Rodovias do Tiete promissory notes coming due June 13
after the it failed to raise the required funding through the
deal that was pulled last week.
Options on the table include a rollover or sale to other
banks that may be interested in buying the paper. Much will
depend on whether or not the five banks that originally extended
the debt can agree on how to proceed.
Rolling over the debt may help banks clinch the mandate if
Rodovias tries to take a second stab at the infrastructure
debenture, although such an outcome is not guaranteed.
"If one of the banks decides not to sell, they will have no
alternative, but to sell to other banks," said a person familiar
with the situation.
Banco do Brasil, BES Investimento, Banco ABC, HSBC and Banco
Caixa Geral all participated in the original issuance of
promissory notes, according to documents on the company's
website.
It is thought that possible buyers could be Santander,
Bradesco, Itau and BTG, which provided bridge financing for two
other Bertin-controlled toll roads - Rodovias das Colinas and
Triangulo do Sol - and are looking at a take out of close to
R$1bn.
"The idea is to upstream the cash from these opcos to
Bertin, which will invest the money in green-road projects,"
said the person, who believed there was strong appetite for such
toll-road debt now that Brazil's Bertin Group had formed a joint
venture with Italian toll-road operator Atlantia.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by IFR Assisant Editor Paul Kilby; Editing by Ciara
Linnane)