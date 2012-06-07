NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - Bankers remain upbeat on the development of a new tax-exempt infrastructure debt security in Brazil even after an attempt to launch the asset class last week ended in failure.

Toll-road concessionaire Rodovias do Tiete tested the market with a R$650m (US$321m) 12-year infrastructure debenture, an instrument that could bring foreign and local investors into the same local currency deal and widen funding options for other corporates in the country.

The company tried to sell the security under Brazil's rule 476, which limits the sale to just 20 qualified institutional investors and effectively makes it a private placement.

But the deal floundered and had to be pulled, disappointing bankers seeking to participate in this new asset class. But roadblocks to a successful transaction are surmountable, say some.

"It makes a lot of sense to do the deal down the road, but we may need some time to revive comfort in the asset class," said a Sao Paulo-based banker.

Going forward, the idea is to sell any new infrastructure bond under a broader distribution format as opposed to Rule 476.

A Rule 476 sale arguably facilitated the process by avoiding full disclosure rules, but was thought to have discouraged wider participation from international accounts concerned about liquidity.

A Rule 400 format allows borrowers to spread their net farther afield, but requires greater transparency, something that may not sit so well with the lesser-known Rodovias.

"You could probably mirror Rule 400 with a 144a, so you would be able to reach more people, but it would be a lot of work for a company that is not registered with the [Brazlian regulator) CVM," said another senior Brazilian banker. "They would have to start from scratch."

For that reason, bankers believe better-known companies that have already accessed the capital markets are better candidates.

"Petrobras, Eletrobras, Sabesp and Telemar - these should be targets [for these kinds of debentures]," the banker added.

A REGULATORY HURDLE

Indeed, earlier this year, Francisco Valim, the CEO of Brazil's largest telecom Oi, expressed an interest in the infrastructure debenture format, but said further clarification on the regulatory front was needed.

The government is reportedly trying to broaden and clarify rules over use of proceeds on these types of instruments and whether or not investors would lose tax benefits should the borrower fall on hard times.

The Brazilian government last year eliminated the IOF tax on investments for so-called infrastructure debentures.

One stumbling block for foreign investors was the concern that Rodovias' intention to pay down maturing commercial paper with some of the proceeds would ultimately disqualify the bond from its tax-exempt status.

"Rodovias was an important test for the law (for tax-exempt infrastructure debentures)," said the banker. "Investors and issuers are much more aware of what they can and cannot do."

One idea is to offer investors two series with any new offering, one that benefits from the new law and one that does not, said the banker. This way, investors could choose the most appropriate structure, depending on how the regulatory environment had evolved.

Meanwhile, bankers are looking at payment options for R481.4m of Rodovias do Tiete promissory notes coming due June 13 after the it failed to raise the required funding through the deal that was pulled last week.

Options on the table include a rollover or sale to other banks that may be interested in buying the paper. Much will depend on whether or not the five banks that originally extended the debt can agree on how to proceed.

Rolling over the debt may help banks clinch the mandate if Rodovias tries to take a second stab at the infrastructure debenture, although such an outcome is not guaranteed.

"If one of the banks decides not to sell, they will have no alternative, but to sell to other banks," said a person familiar with the situation.

Banco do Brasil, BES Investimento, Banco ABC, HSBC and Banco Caixa Geral all participated in the original issuance of promissory notes, according to documents on the company's website.

It is thought that possible buyers could be Santander, Bradesco, Itau and BTG, which provided bridge financing for two other Bertin-controlled toll roads - Rodovias das Colinas and Triangulo do Sol - and are looking at a take out of close to R$1bn.

"The idea is to upstream the cash from these opcos to Bertin, which will invest the money in green-road projects," said the person, who believed there was strong appetite for such toll-road debt now that Brazil's Bertin Group had formed a joint venture with Italian toll-road operator Atlantia.

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by IFR Assisant Editor Paul Kilby; Editing by Ciara Linnane)