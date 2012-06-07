By Danielle Robinson and Joy Ferguson

NEW YORK, June 7 (IFR) - Financial borrowers leapt into the market on Thursday, pouncing after a turn of fortune in bank bonds that saw investors scrambling to cover short positions put on in the past few months.

GE Capital, Ford Motor Credit and American Express Credit all came out with new benchmark deals, taking advantage of a market rally fueled by optimism that central banks around the globe will avert an economic meltdown ahead.

GECC launched a $2.25bn institutionally-targeted preferred security which will count as Tier 1 capital, Ford Motor Credit launched a US$1.5bn five-year note, and Amex Credit came out with US$2bn of three-year fixed and floating-rate notes.

"The market is now characterized by infrequent bursts of liquidity, and issuers are taking advantage of that," said David Knutson, senior analyst at Legal & General Investment Management America.

In its first offer since Moody's moved the company back up to investment grade late last month, Ford launched its new five-year at a spread of 230bp -- more than 32bp tighter than the initial whispers of 262.5 bp area.

Ford Motor Credit's outstanding 4.25% 2017s have climbed from $102.50 just before it received its investment grade rating from Moody's on May 23rd to $106.00 just before announcing the new offering.

Parent company Ford Motor Co posted a higher-than-expected profit for the first quarter as the strength of its core North American unit offset weak results overseas and higher taxes.

In the current climate some of the most beat-up names, including Morgan Stanley and AIG, have seen remarkable tightening.

Morgan Stanley saw its spreads tighten from 500bp on its 5.5% 2021s on June 1 to 435bp on Thursday.

"The moves have just been unbelievable in some bank names," Knutson said.

The sudden snap-back has also been driven by a new and more cautious approach to the uncertainty in Europe, which has threatened to derail the US bond markets for the third time in as many years.

The month of May delivered the worst negative returns in both the investment-grade and high-yield sectors since last November.

Yet in spite of fears that the second half of 2012 was sure to mimic 2011, investors were not as overweight financials -- and so not forced to sell as they were when Europe's woes wracked the markets in the past two years.

"Investors are not nearly as over their skis as they were at the beginning of the market sell-offs of 2011 and 2010," said Jason Shoup, senior credit strategist at Citigroup.

"It seems that everyone was braced for the most recent setback, and very few were caught uncomfortably long," said Shoup.

Investors in a cautious mood will underweight the financial sector in their portfolios, because it's the part of the investment-grade market that suffers the biggest swings in price both on the upside and the downside.

Instead of panicking, though, investors in both the high-yield and high-grade markets have stood their ground and kept an eye out for bargains to buy on dips in prices.

"You just have to keep a cool head," said James Lee, a high yield bond senior analyst at Calvert Investments. "Market sentiment and technicals, with some cash leaving, has softened things up, but the business fundamentals haven't weakened."

"Let's face it, when we have had these backups, most investors have seen it as a buying opportunity," said DoubleLine's Bonnie Baha, a particularly cautious investor who has taken her high-yield positions down to zero because of concerns about European volatility and slow US growth.

Yet with yields so low, investors mandated to return some excess gains or 'alpha' compared to the benchmark indices are now using the dislocations in the market to add value.

Scott Kimball, senior portfolio manager at Taplin, Canida & Habacht, sees opportunities in "fallen angel" names - those which lose one of their triple-B ratings and straddle the high- yield and high-grade worlds.

He see advantages to picking up these kinds of names, which might still have basically good fundamentals but have fallen victim to forced selling in an illiquid market by institutional investors not allowed to own split-rated companies.

"There is a forgotten world of distressed investment-grade names which you can pick up at extremely cheap prices, when you are the only provider of liquidity for that name," said Kimball.

He added that in times of low yields, investors can't afford to stand still in a cautious mode.

"I don't think rates are going up any time soon," Kimball told IFR. "But when they do, you will be kicking yourself if you did not buy yield at some point in this environment."

