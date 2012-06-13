NEW YORK, June 13 (IFR) - Citigroup, JP Morgan and SunTrust Bank are planning to redeem more than $15 billion of trust preferred securities next month, following the US Federal Reserve's release of new capital rules last week.

The Fed unveiled its Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Basel III guidelines, confirming as expected that US banks will need to phase in core Basel III capital requirements by 2019.

The NPR is being treated by the three banks as a 'capital event' that can trigger the calls in outstanding TruPS, which will lose their Tier 1 status beginning January next year.

All three will be using cash on hand to redeem the securities.

JPM's undertaking is the largest, involving the redemption on July 12 of nine separate issues of TruPS totaling $9 billion with coupons ranging from 5.85% to 8%.

JPM has about $19.5 billion of outstanding TruPS.

The securities targeted for the July redemptions are mostly those that need a capital event in order to be called, rather than other TruPS on its books which have reached their first call date.

Citigroup is looking to take out two of its highest coupon TruPS on July 18: its 8.5% fixed-to-floating TruPS and an 8.3% issue, which will together reduce its Tier 1 non-common capital by about $4.9 billion, or 50bp.

Citigroup will pay $25 plus $0.10625 in unpaid distributions for the 8.5% TruPS and $1,000 plus $6.2250 in accumulated and unpaid distributions for the 5.85% issue.

Citi had about $15.9 billion worth of TruPS outstanding at the end of March.

SunTrust Banks, will redeem about $1.19 billion of TruPS in two issues - its 6.1% 2036s and its 7.875% 2068s. The redemptions will take place on July 11 and will be at par value.

That leaves with less than $400 million of floating-rate TruPS on its books.

Not all TruPS will be redeemed, as some of the lower coupon issues will end up staying in bank capital structures as Tier II capital or attractively-priced subordinated debt.

The loss of Tier 1 status of the roughly $86.9 billion of TruPS held by the top 25 banks, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, will eventually have to be replaced by non-cumulative perpetual preferreds - at the moment the only structure that qualifies as non-common Tier 1 capital.

More than $80 billion of perpetual preferreds are expected to be issued by the top 25 banks between now and the beginning of 2016, bringing the total size of the perpetual preferred market in the US to around $134.1 billion.

