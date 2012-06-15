(Removes extraneous word from headline)
By Andrea Johnson and Shankar Ramakrishnan
June 15 (IFR) - A wide variety of issuers tapped the US
investment-grade bond market this week ahead of weekend Greek
elections, driven by one objective -- to tap liquidity before it
dissipates amid global uncertainty.
The climate for bond issuance remains uncertain but this
week showed issuers that investors are still willing to take a
bit of risk, not only when new paper offers trading
opportunities but also when there is value left on the table.
That was clear early in the week when AT&T Inc
(A2/A-/A) met resistance to its pricing expectations as it
launched a $2 billion two-part deal. Initial thoughts were at
Treasuries plus 100 basis points to 105 basis points (bp) on a
new five-year and plus 130bp-135bp on a 10-year, a reopening of
its 3% February 15 2022s.
Official guidance emerged wide of the price thoughts -- the
five-year at 110bp area and 30-year in 140bp area -- just 5bp
away from the top-end. That was significant because it was
unexpected for a well-heeled name such as AT&T.
The deal eventually priced within guidance with the $1.15
billion five-year coming at a spread of 105bp and the $850
million tap at plus 135bp. But a slight rise in
price-sensitivity was evident after a barrage of issuance in the
US investment-grade bond market.
Some immediately said the AT&T deal was a sign that market
dynamics may be turning more defensive, but they were later
surprised by the overwhelming reception given to a string of
Triple B names that followed.
Almost all the issuance done by Triple B issuers this week
priced inside guidance and final book sizes were decent,
suggesting investors are intent on putting their money to
work despite all the uncertainty.
New issue concessions are wider and initial price talk is
becoming more conservative than usual, but issuing into this
market is still proving to be a viable proposition for
investment-grade companies.
Among the issuers who raised sizeable amounts this week was
Symantec Corp, rated Baa2/BBB, which secured $1 billion
from a two-part offering of five-year and 10-year notes on June
11 that priced inside guidance.
CBS Operations Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CBS
Corp, rated Baa2/BBB, hit the market the same day with a $900
million two-part offering of five-years and 30-years and priced
both tranches inside guidance.
The trend continued through the week. Bunge Finance, rated
Baa2/BBB-/BBB, raised $600 million from a SEC registered
five-year that was increased in size from $400 million and
priced inside guidance.
Florida Gas Transmission, rated Baa2/BBB, raised $300
million from a 144A/Reg S 10-year senior unsecured notes issue
and priced 12.5bp inside initial talk, while SLM Corp, a
Ba1/BBB-/BBB- credit, secured $350 million more than the initial
$250 million size from a reopening of its 6% January 2017s.
Newell Rubbermaid, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, NiSource
Finance Corp, Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, PPL Capital Funding, Baa3/BBB-,
all had a similar experience with their bond deals.
In fact the thirst for Triple B names is so strong that
Exelon Generation , rated Baa1/BBB/BBB+, managed to raise $775
million pricing a 144A/Reg S two-part offering at guidance, even
after Moody's on June 11 placed it on review for possible
downgrade.
"Especially after the Moody's news on Monday and the fact
that this entity has more to do, you'd figure these guys would
have to start wider," said one source.
The overall view, at least this week, is that the issuance
window is open. So issuers should take advantage of every
opportunity, irrespective of the headline concession number, as
sentiment could turn very fast.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......
(Reporting by Andrea Johnson in Florida and Shankar
Ramakrishnan in New York; Editing by Ciara Linnane)