NEW YORK, Sept 14 (IFR) - The US structured-credit market
exploded with issuance this week, as 24 transactions across
ABS, RMBS, CMBS, and CLOs sent investors into a feeding frenzy.
More than $15 billion in deals were either priced or
announced, and several more new issues are in the queue for
Monday.
With the Federal Reserve's low interest-rate policy now
extended out till at least 2015 -- and a good deal of buy-side
cash chasing assets -- investors pounced on anything that
provided even a modicum of extra yield.
"We've seen an extraordinary amount of issuance compressed
into a very short time span, no doubt encouraged by high
investor receptivity to structured product given expectations of
low base rates and volatility," said Christopher Sullivan, the
chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit
Union (UNFCU).
"The demand for spread has risk assets very much the focus,
especially in this new and now newly-extended era of financial
repression."
Twelve asset-backed securities transactions worth $9.2
billion, mostly auto-related, were marketed to investors, with
several achieving impressive oversubscription levels and the
tightest spreads in five years.
This was the busiest week of issuance all year; the first
week of June was the second busiest, at $8.6 billion, according
to IFR Markets data.
Securitization analysts say that there is a chance that US
ABS issuance may surpass $200 billion this year - the highest
volume since the onset of the financial crisis. Year-to-date
volume stands at more than $137 billion. Total 2011 ABS volume
was about $128 billion, versus $135 billion in 2010.
By comparison, total ABS issuance, including lower credit
quality mortgage ABS, hit a record of $1.25 trillion in 2006,
according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association.
AUTOS DRIVE ISSUANCE
Robust car sales have promoted a spike in auto financing.
Investor demand for auto ABS is so strong, all down the capital
structure, that all-in yields have reached record lows on
several recent deals.
Three subprime auto deals surfaced this past week from
issuers Exeter Finance Corp., CPS, and Credit Acceptance Corp.
Meanwhile, Daimler Chrysler and USAA each issued prime retail
auto transactions.
The USAA trade achieved a record post-crisis low yield of
0.23% on the money-market tranche.
Ally also issued an auto-lease transaction, and Ford sold a
pair of auto dealer floorplan offerings.
"We are seeing prime ABS auto deals with pre-crisis spread
levels," said Brian Wiele, the head of the Americas
securitizations syndicate at Barclays. "That shows quite a
significant recovery for them.
"There are not many great alternatives for very high
quality, short duration, and higher yielding assets out there.
This is quite a desirable asset class," Wiele said.
Meanwhile, California-based REIT Redwood Trust marketed its
fourth private-label RMBS of the year, the $313.2 million
Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2012-4, which was underwritten by
Barclays. It is the company's seventh post-crisis RMBS, and only
the ninth post-crisis private-label deal overall.
Vericrest Financial, a privately held residential-mortgage
servicer, also marketed a rare $156 million RMBS, titled VOLT
2012-NPL2.
In collateralized loan obligations, LCM Asset Management,
Valcour Capital Management, GSO/Blackstone and Invesco each
circulated and priced deals this past week.
Finally, a whopping $8 billion of CMBS is expected to
inundate the market over the next month -- the highest monthly
volume since 2007.
Six deals, or about $3.78 billion, were marketed this past
week, and sources say the paper was easily absorbed.
RISK TOLERANCE HIGHER
With commercial real-estate lending much more competitive
than it was two years ago, investor risk tolerance has risen, as
several buyside sources noted significantly riskier collateral
showing up in CMBS deals.
A UBS/Barclays conduit, for example, contained loans for
regional malls in secondary US geographical markets --
considered to be highly dodgy.
"All it takes is for one mall to go bad, and the B piece
buyer on the transaction is wiped out," said the head of CMBS
investing at one of the largest asset managers in the country.
Another conduit from Citigroup and Goldman Sachs included a
loan for a Miami mall whose underwriting assumed that tenants
would be able to pay future increases in rent over the next five
to ten years.
Another loan in the deal was underwritten to include a
building that had vacant Manhattan office space -- with no
promise that the space would be leased up over the term of the
loan.
Market participants agree that risk is increasing but is
still nowhere near the levels seen in pre-crisis deals. The fact
is investors have limited options for where to put their money.
Moreover, as the number of outstanding CMBS bonds has
decreased over the last two years -- pushing the net supply of
the securities lower and lower -- investors have had fewer bonds
to bid on, and even fewer alternative asset classes that offer
similar yields.
That has created an aggressive investment climate leading to
the tightest new-issue CMBS spreads seen since 2007. For
instance, despite some investor reservations about the
retail/mall component of the UBS/Barclays conduit, a 10-year,
Triple A slice of the transaction priced today at 95 basis
points over Swaps -- the tightest spreads seen on similar
tranches since the post-crisis CMBS market revived in late 2009.
"It is a competitive lending environment; as people see
deals oversubscribe, investors have a herd mentality," said
Sagar Parikh, a CMBS trader at TCW. "The intense interest in
these deals is a product of the environment."
"Investors mainly understand they're not being adequately
compensated for risk, but then they're afraid of not being in
the game because there's just no other viable way to perform,"
said UNFCU's Sullivan. "And so it goes, until it ends."
