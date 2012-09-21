Sept 21 (IFR) - The US high-yield primary market has been on
fire in September, with more than USD33bn in new bonds priced as
investors race to take advantage of record-low funding costs.
But now a bit of indigestion is starting to set in, with
many new issues performing weakly in the secondary market, and
some bankers and traders suspect a correction is on the cards.
"Investor sentiment seems to be tiring," said Marc Gross,
portfolio manager for high-yield and floating-rate bond funds at
RS Investments.
"There are too many new issues," Gross told IFR. "The
pricing isn't great and the quality has deteriorated."
The Barclays US high-yield index set another record low on
Tuesday at 6.14%, and at such attractive rates, issuers are not
hesitating to come to market.
Nielsen Finance, for example, this week issued
eight-year non-call four notes with a coupon of 4.5% - the
lowest yield ever on an eight-year deal, according to IFR data.
But such ultra-tight pricing, combined with the onslaught of
supply, may be starting to push things too far.
"There is certainly a little bit of indigestion," said one
high-yield banker. "I think there's going to be a price
adjustment on upcoming deals, but I view this as a healthy
correction."
HAVING SECONDARY THOUGHTS
Most of the deals priced on a very busy Tuesday this week
were at or below new issue in secondary trade, while the best
performer, Par Pharmaceutical, was initially up two points
before falling back a point the following day.
Investors are also finding that deal structures are
weakening amid the rush to come to market, with some paper
including shorter-than-typical call dates.
Amkor Technology included a 10-year non-call four
structure on its offering this week. Deals from Rockwood
Specialties, Biomet, Par Pharmaceutical, CNO Financial Group, K.
Hovnanian and Serta Simmons were structured as eight-year
non-call three.
"Lately some issuers are pushing structures that are more
aggressive than we've seen over the last couple of years," said
Jim Keenan, head of the leveraged finance portfolio team at
BlackRock.
"Call features and covenant structures are more
issuer-friendly now," said Keenan. "If most of these deals
continue to trade poorly, you will see investors push back on
both terms and pricing of these deals."
This week even saw the re-emergence of the PIK toggle bond,
which had not been seen in months, in an offering from CDRT
CDRTHE.UL, the parent company of Emergency Medical Services.
The toggle is a riskier vehicle for investors, as it
essentially allows borrowers to substitute more bonds for the
cash interest payment.
Despite signs of investor fatigue, however, bankers say they
expect supply in the high-yield primary market to remain strong,
especially as issuers are busy refinancing debt.
One banker told IFR his team is working on 10 LBO and M&A
deals, small to medium in size, that will close by the end of
this year or early next year.
And yields look set to remain near record lows in the
high-yield space, particularly as the overall interest-rate
environment remains low. IFR has heard of a deal in the works
that is expected to price in the 3% range.