NEW YORK, Sept 27 (IFR) - Credit quality in the US primary
high-yield market may start to deteriorate as record low yields
have investors hunting down the credit curve for better
bargains.
The historic lows in high-yield -- the Barclays US
high-yield index reached a record low yield-to-worst of 6.15%
earlier this month -- has led high-yield investors to reach down
to some of the riskier parts of the market that still have room
to outperform.
The recent wave of high-yield issuance has largely come from
high-quality companies. In contrast, in the run-up to the
2007-2009 credit crisis, low yields led to an explosion of
investor demand for riskier debt, a pattern that has not been
repeated although yields are even lower now, Moody's said in a
recent report.
"High-yield origination is at a breakneck pace, but it has
been led by better-rated firms within the asset class," said Ben
Garber, economist with Moody's analytics capital markets
research group. "In the years to come, this would seem to augur
well for low default rates, broad market access for issuers and
good returns for bondholders."
Still, conditions can change rapidly, he said.
An improvement in the economic outlook and tighter bond
spreads could lead to a surge in issuance of very risky
high-yield debt. This would almost inevitably lead to a higher
default rate, which could set the stage for another downturn.
Issuance through August has been heavily weighted toward
issues with more moderate risk characteristics, i.e., with
ratings of B2 or higher, according to Moody's. Globally, roughly
US$228bn out of US$290bn of issuance that has priced has been
rated B2 or higher.
Compare this to the nine months ending June 2011, when
global economic sentiment was better and credit spreads were
tighter. In that time frame, issuance of high-yield bonds rated
B2 or higher totaled US$255bn, while US$108bn came from lower
rated debt.
In the last quarter however, lower rated (B3 or lower)
issuance has picked up, particularly among US companies, said
Moody's.
Standard & Poor's agreed, saying credit quality in the US
high-yield market has passed its peak in the current credit
cycle.
In a report published this week, the agency said the market
continues to have strong technicals -- record-low yields, high
issuance and tight spreads -- but it also expects a rise in
defaults and downgrades and macroeconomic headwinds for
companies as fundamental credit quality declines.
"The demand for speculative-grade debt remains robust as the
Federal Reserve continues to pursue an open-ended asset purchase
program, which has been spurring investors to seek yield through
riskier assets," said Diane Vazza, head of global fixed income
research.
"However, we believe that this may also prolong the stage of
the cycle where issuance becomes frothy with lower quality
issuance."
To be sure, Triple C issuance has spiked in the month of
September, with roughly US$10bn priced from 18 deals containing
at least one Triple C rating through Wednesday, according to IFR
data. That is roughly three times the amount of Triple C volume
seen in August.
The rise in Triple C issuance isn't necessarily a bad thing.
Most of the supply this month has gone towards refinancing
existing debt with companies pushing out maturities rather than
creating additional leverage.
Indeed, given the limited upside for higher quality paper,
Barclays' head of credit research, Jeff Meli, recommends a shift
down to select riskier credits, with an emphasis on 'select'.
"The safest parts of the market have rallied substantially,
so there's limited room for upside. We recommend going down the
risk spectrum to select Triple Cs," said Meli.
That said, moving into less liquid names to pick up yield
should be avoided, he said, noting that those names have
underperformed.
"We are happy moving down in credit risk, but not happy
moving down in liquidity risk," said Meli.
And despite some recent indigestion resulting from too much
supply priced at very tight levels, bankers expect a continued
push among companies for low yields and aggressive structures.
"Companies will take advantage of whatever they can get,"
said one sell-side source.
