NEW YORK, Sept 28 (IFR) - An avalanche of issuance in the US
corporate bond markets in the third quarter and September in
particular has blasted through Wall Street forecasts for the
entire year and sent banks scurrying to increase estimates for
full-year deal volume.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is now expecting new issuance
in the investment-grade corporate market to hit
US$825bn-US$875bn from a year-to-date level of around US$736bn,
based on Thomson Reuters data.
High yield year-to-date volume to Thursday September 27 was
around US$236.7bn and could go to US$240bn once deals on Friday
are priced.
For the third quarter, high yield is expected to hit about
US$98bn, boosted by September's expected US$46bn, the biggest
month for deals in that market this year.
For investment grade, third-quarter volume to September 27
totaled US$250.099bn, after US$115.746bn of deals in September
made it the biggest month for issuance in that market this year.
If the top of the range estimate of US$875bn of
investment-grade full-year 2012 volume is hit, and high-yield
new issuance volume continues at its current pace, then total
corporate issuance could top US$1trn for the year.
Normally such a deluge of issuance would cause bottlenecks
in the primary market and eventually push out spreads in the
secondary market.
But the sheer weight of cash pouring into investors' hands
has created near perfect new issue conditions.
"I think we will look back at the summer of 2012 and observe
that it was probably one of the best financing environments of
our careers," said Peter Aherne, head of capital markets,
syndicate and new products at Citigroup.
The basic market drivers were record low Treasury yields,
thanks to the Fed, driving inflows into high yield and high
grade bond funds.
Those same low yields have resulted in record amounts of
redemptions by corporates in the third quarter, adding to the
weight of cash in funds and further suppressing coupons new
debt.
Not counting the funds from bond redemptions, the third
quarter saw more than US$28bn of flows into investment-grade
corporate bond funds versus US$2.6bn in the same period last
year, according to Lipper data.
Year-to-date 2012 has seen US$90.48bn of flows, versus
US$51.42bn in the same period in 2011.
In high yield, third-quarter inflows totaled US$12.306bn up
to September 26, compared with US$988m of outflows in the third
quarter last year.
For 2012 to September 26, high-yield funds have attracted
US$33.665bn of inflows versus just US$1.032bn for the first
three quarters of 2011.
FEEDING FRENZY
September is always a busy month, but this year it was
further boosted by the fact that many investors were behind the
curve heading into the Fall.
Many took a cautious approach to market exposure at the
beginning of September on concerns that a heavy calendar of
eurozone political events could cause volatility to spike.
Instead corporate spreads tightened across the board on the
back of benign eurozone headlines that were followed by a third
round of quantitative easing from the Fed.
Seeing others snap up much-needed new bonds, the more
cautious were forced to capitulate and buy. That sent the new
issue market into a feeding frenzy in September.
The race for deals created perfect market conditions for
borrowers, particularly those at the higher yielding lower-rated
spectrum in both markets.
Triple C issuers came back to the high-yield market in force
and triple-B borrowers were able to do deals at spreads tighter
than their secondary levels.
"A lot of the cues we look to for validation and success in
these markets were clearly evident, whether it was the level of
oversubscriptions on new issues, new issue concessions, which
went negative during the past month in the investment grade
market and generally robust secondary market performance," said
Aherne.
The market has only started to show signs of indigestion
this week, as concerns about Spain and Greece once again made
headlines.
Although October will also be busy, the pace is expected to
slow in the fourth quarter, largely because of the November
elections and concerns about the US fiscal cliff.
