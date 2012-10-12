NEW YORK, Oct 12 (IFR) - Institutional and retail bond
investors pounced on Discover Financial's preferred offering
this week for its 6.5% yield, shrugging off its single B+ rating
from Moody's and Fitch and their own exposure to maturity
extension risk if Treasury rates rise.
Discover sold $500 million of perpetual non-call
five-year preferreds, via Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Citigroup, JP Morgan, UBS and Wells Fargo Securities. It was the
lowest-rated financial issue of the year so far and the highest
yielding.
More than $850 million of institutional orders poured into
the book; ultimately 60% was sold to individual retail investors
and the rest to portfolio managers of mostly private banking
money. Demand held up despite warnings from some analysts
against such fixed-for-life structures as the risk of rates
rising in the next five years is high.
Retail and institutional bond investors are tapped by
issuers of preferreds because it's usually implicit in the
structuring of the deal that it will be in the issuer's best
interest to call the notes at their call date, usually set at
five or 10 years.
However, with rates so low, there's a strong chance that
deals without any floating rate step-up coupon at the call date
will not be called if interest rates rise and make it more
expensive for the bank to replace the deal with another capital
security.
"We recommend selling low-coupon fixed-coupon fixed-for-life
preferreds outright or swapping into the fixed-to-float
securities," said Barclays credit strategist Shobhit Gupta in a
recent report on the preferred market.
If 30-year yields rise to 4%, the price of JP Morgan's
US$1.1bn 5.5% US$25 par perpetual non-call five preferreds
issued in August could drop 10 points, because at that point
they would be more expensive for JP Morgan to call and replace
with higher yielding perpetuals, according to Gupta.
The more sophisticated institutional investor base is
presumably aware of the extension risk of fixed-for-life
perpetuals. But they could be thinking they can sell the
securities at the first whiff of a rising rate environment to
retail investors, who have historically been much slower to pick
up on market trends.
Some institutional investors are also hedging against the
interest rate risk inherent in the fixed-for-life perpetuals.
Most institutional and retail investors, moreover, have
little choice but to buy whatever comes into the preferred
market these days.
"There was something like US$26-US$28bn of Trust Preferred
Securities taken out of the preferred market by banks in the
summer, which has left holders of these securities like ETFs and
other funds with a pile of money they have to reinvest," said
one banker.
"Those TruPS had much higher coupons than what you can get
today, so there is a strong market for the new fixed-for-life
deals, especially when they offer a nice coupon."
