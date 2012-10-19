NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - One of the biggest players in the
private placement market, MetLife, is launching a third-party
asset management business that will build upon its expertise in
private placement debt.
The business, branded MetLife Investment Management, will
focus on creating investment opportunities that can generate
attractive, long-term returns for other institutional investors,
including insurance companies, public and private pension plans
and sovereign wealth funds. It will give MetLife added fire
power when offering its products to sponsors.
MetLife Private Capital Investors will originate and manage
a wide spectrum of investments, including corporate private
debt, project finance and infrastructure debt, and equity in
renewable energy for third-party clients.
MetLife's private placement debt organisation, to be
renamed MetLife Private Capital Investors, will be led by
MetLife's global head of private securities, Scott Inglis.
Existing staff levels are expected to be sufficient on the
investment side, though marketing and investor professionals
will be added to promote the team's efforts.
The move comes as new chief executive Steven Kandarian looks
to increase MetLife's return on equity to at least 12% by 2016.
The scale of the initiative will provide bilateral and club
transaction opportunities, with capabilities to invest across
all major currencies.
The goal is to provide insurance companies, pension plans
and other institutional investors with the ability to access
private fixed-income assets that many have been unable to
access.
"As pension plans de-risk their portfolios and increasingly
move toward liability-driven investment strategies, we
anticipate strong investor demand for these private fixed-income
asset sectors, which often feature attractive risk-return
profiles compared with public bonds," Inglis told PFI.
MetLife's announcement has led to reports of what is
expected to be a growing rivalry between MetLife and Prudential,
which has been a mainstay in the project finance space as the
lead on the institutional tranches for deals such as the
recently closed LS Power Centinela solar energy project, a 170MW
photovoltaic solar farm near El Centro, California.
The financing was structured with two tranches - combining a
long-term institutional financing led by Prudential Capital
Group with a shorter-term bank financing led by Sovereign Bank
as co-ordinating bank and joint lead arranger, and four other
joint lead arrangers: Union Bank, Rabobank, CIBC, and NordLB.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup advised on the financing. The
deal was closed with more bank financing than bond financing,
the opposite of what was expected when the transaction was being
structured. This was due in part to the fact that some
institutional investors bought both pieces of the deal.
MetLife originated US$8.8bn in private placements in 2011
for its general account and existing third-party accounts, and
currently manages a portfolio of approximately US$50bn in
private investments among more than 900 issuers globally.
Between US$8bn and US$10bn in private placements per year
has been the norm historically for MetLife, and that target
remains. However, stronger demand and new opportunities have
necessitated the new focus with third-party cash.
These opportunities will stem in part from the expected
refinancing wall surrounding infrastructure assets, with banks
reluctant to re-up and sponsors hungry for steady long-term debt
without the ups and downs of variable-rate debt.
Infrastructure players with a 20-year-plus history in
privatisation will be targets, as they are thought to be an
excellent fit with MetLife's long-term liability portfolio, and
assets with an investment grade will be preferred.
Existing, hard assets in markets with high barriers to entry
will be evaluated for opportunities, including all the types of
projects in which MetLfe has traditionally been active, from
airports to shipping ports, parking garages, and pipelines.
The increase in US private placements follows the Federal
Reserve's pledge to keep borrowing costs low to stimulate the
economy.
Goldman Sachs' 2011 annual report says that outsourcing of
asset management by insurers has accelerated because of "new
capital regimes, greater demand as a result of the financial
crisis and a sustained low-interest rate environment".
And MetLife's announcement caps off months of increasing
activity in the US private placement market for projects across
the world. A handful of US solar deals have sought financing
there, with the latest, Imperial Solar, now in the market
through Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.
The US$415.7m private placement to back Imperial Solar is a
combination of four/two private placement/cash grant bridge loan
financings to back AES and 8minutenergy Renewables' Mount Signal
solar PV project in Imperial Valley, California.
The total size of the deal is roughly US$700m, comprising a
25-year bond with a 15-year average life and a US$220m two-year
loan. Pricing is expected to be in the range of 5-1/2%. The deal
highlights the trend of US banks providing both private
placement and loan capabilities for construction and long-term
financing for projects.
Moving beyond solar, in North America the market has been
used extensively for small mining projects and even to fund the
equity component of schemes, as in the case of Gaz Métro's
recent US$75m deal to fund a portion of the development of Green
Mountain Power Corporation's Kingdom Community Wind project in
Vermont.
International sponsors are increasingly taking advantage of
the availability of finance in this market as well, as
demonstrated by the SBM Offshore Brazilian FPSO deal, an
inaugural US$500m US private placement project bond with 16
institutional investors (see Brazil file in this issue).
The bond, which is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and Fitch,
carries a 5.5% fixed coupon for a 15-year maturity. The proceeds
will be used to fund the refurbishment of the FPSO Cidade de
Anchieta, which started its service for Petrobras on September
10 this year under an 18-year lease and operate contract.
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities USA, ABN AMRO Bank and TD Securities
are the banks involved in the deal.
Last month half the 1.3bn pounds bank debt on the UK's HS1
high speed rail project between London and the Channel Tunnel
was taken out by a US private placement. Initially, the
Borealis/OTPP sponsor group was seeking US$250m but in the end
managed to raise US$950m in a split sterling and dollar funding.
Australian energy and infrastructure companies have also been
frequent visitors to the US PP market.
(This story was published in the Oct 17 issue of Project
Finance International, a Thomson Reuters publication)
