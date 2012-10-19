NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Shellpoint Partners' SEC filing
this week of its intention to issue private-label residential
mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) may be a sign of things to
come, as rating agency analysts report significant momentum in
the non-agency RMBS market.
The return of private capital through non-agency
securitization, backed by high quality loans -- at least at
first -- are expected to provide a boost to the US housing
market, according to mortgage market experts.
Investment bank residential mortgage conduit platforms have
been extremely busy buying loans and sourcing
residential-mortgage collateral in recent weeks, analysts said,
and at least one is poised to issue a private-label deal before
year-end.
"Technicals are very supportive of this happening now," said
a senior RMBS ratings analyst. "Investors are hungry for this
paper and the yield it offers. It will be prime collateral, but
probably not seasoned collateral. There is a lot of activity
going on now moving toward a transaction."
A non-agency deal from an investment bank lender is likely
to surface before year-end, the analyst said.
In the meantime, Shellpoint, a company formed in 2010 with
an investment from mortgage bond pioneer Lew Ranieri through his
private equity firm Ranieri Partners, will be using its New Penn
Financial origination platform to issue RMBS backed by mostly
high-quality prime collateral, according to the SEC filing.
INCREASING OPTIONS
According to the company, one of Shellpoint's strategies is
to increase financing options for prime quality borrowers that
do not fit within the guidelines of GSEs Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac.
"Shellpoint and New Penn Financial are excited to announce
this important step in the non-agency securitization process,"
said Bruce Williams, co-CEO of Shellpoint, in prepared
statement.
"As the housing market begins to recover, we intend to be
one of the first 're-entrants' into the public non-agency RMBS
market in the near future, which has seen only a handful of
deals from a few issuers since the onset of the financial
crisis."
The collateral will comprise fixed-rate, fully-amortizing
first-lien mortgage loans or adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)
loans having an original or modified term to maturity of
30-years.
Only Redwood Trust, a California-based REIT, has been a
major player in the small list of deals that emerged
post-crisis. But Redwood's "Sequoia" deals - the company's fifth
2012 deal, SEMT 2012-5, was priced last week - have been
underpinned by super-pristine collateral, often loans taken out
by millionaires.
The Shellpoint collateral may not be quite as high-end, but
will still be prime loans, traditionally underwritten, with good
reserves and borrowers with equity in the property.
The improved appetite for private-label RMBS among investors
was exhibited last week in Redwood's Sequoia deal. It was priced
at swaps plus 110bp, which market sources said was tighter than
that company's September deal, titled SEMT 2012-4 - the actual
level was not released publicly.
Redwood Trust is expected to complete one more RMBS
transaction before year-end.
SUBPRIME RESURFACES
Additionally, a subprime mortgage-bond deal from
consumer-lender issuer Springleaf Financial - containing an S&P
rated AAA slice with 47.75% credit enhancement - tightened at
pricing this week from price guidance of EDSF plus 140bp to
115bp, marking a significant success for an issuer that needs to
refinance $2bn of maturing debt by year-end.
The $900m deal, underwritten by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and Credit Suisse, was Springleaf's third RMBS of the
year.
The Triple-A rated, US$538.5m slice of the transaction had
slightly higher credit enhancement than the company's last deal,
which priced in August with 45% credit support on the senior
tranche.
S&P has been the only ratings firm to rate the Springleaf
subprime deals since the lender started issuing last year.
An analyst from a rival firm told IFR that even 47.75%
credit enhancement is not enough to protect Triple A investors
in the deal.
Springleaf faces funding pressure and possible bankruptcy if
it doesn't continue to securitize its legacy mortgage loans.
Less than 40% of the US$11bn book of mortgages on its
balance sheet has been securitized, and Springleaf is hoping to
become a programmatic RMBS issuer in order to raise funds to pay
off and/or refinance its debt.
