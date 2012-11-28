NEW YORK, Nov 28 (IFR) - With the support of strong inflows and insufficient supply, despite record issuance, emerging market corporates have outperformed in 2012, beating most markets across the globe and luring a broader array of investors into an increasingly mainstream asset class.

"There's been a supply-and-demand imbalance in regard to emerging market corporate debt," said Joyce Chang, global head of emerging markets and credit research at JP Morgan. "There has been too much money chasing too few assets."

Indeed, EM credit has been a clear winner this year. JP Morgan's NEXGEM frontier market index posted a year-to-date total return of 20.3% as of November 16, the EMBIG 16.0%, and the corporate CEMBI Broad 12.2%.

In contrast, US high-yield and investment-grade markets delivered 12.2% and 9.7%, respectively, while EM equities eked out 5.8% over the same period, according to JP Morgan.

Such performance, as well as the improving credit quality of regions like Latin America, has lured an increasingly broader group of investors.

"This was the year when investors had to say 'we have to look at emerging markets because we have nowhere else to look'," said Chang.

Sovereign wealth funds, along with other crossover investors, such as European pension funds, were in hot pursuit of EM credit in 2012, but US pension funds "missed the boat" after buying one too many underperforming EM equity trades, said Chang.

With US$4.7trn in assets under management, sovereign wealth funds were "big players" and had sought safe, but higher-yielding names, such as Brazilian oil company Petrobras , which could still offer 100bp over US comps, she noted.

With the buyside still seeking safety in liquid blue-chip names, investment-grade ones have been the predominant issuers in the EM universe this year, accounting for about 80% of new supply in 2012.

In October, the market capitalisation of the EM corporate bond market hit US$1trn, making it larger than the sovereign EMBI and securing its place as this year's dominant hard currency asset.

The EM corporate index is also looking more like the EMBI with 70% of total debt high grade and 30% high yield, versus two years ago when the breakdown was 50% high-grade and 50% high-yield.

"It has become a more mainstream investment-grade class," said Chang. "This was the year that EM cemented itself as an investment-grade investor class."

Gross supply from EM corporate, including issuers still making the rounds among investors, has hit US$310bn year to date, with JP Morgan predicting about US$280.6bn for 2013.

Net supply after accounting for amortisations and coupon payments reached US$253.9bn versus an estimated US$227.3bn for next year.

