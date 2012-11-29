NEW YORK, Nov 29 (IFR) - Belize has largely rejected a counter-proposal set forth by holders of the sovereign's US dollar 2029s, the so-called superbond, and returned with its own counter-proposal as restructuring negotiations continue.

The two sides have been in formal negotiations since early October after Belize agreed in late September to make a partial US$11.7m payment for the coupon that was due on August 20.

According to documents posted on the country's central bank website, on November 21, bondholders made a counter-proposal, which included what the government described as a "modest" extension on maturities and a temporary reduction in coupons, which would eventually revert to 8.5%.

Earlier this year, the government said it couldn't afford the coupon after it had stepped up to 8.5% from 6.0% on August 20.

Other required terms set out by creditors include the issuance of GDP warrants and oil recovery certificates, the inclusion of a net present value 'reinstatement' clause and the payment of consent fees to creditors. For the most part, however, the government has largely rejected creditor's plan.

"While acknowledging that the Committee's counter-proposal provides a degree of short-term cash flow relief, the GoB considers it to be wholly incompatible with its objective of placing the country's debt burden on a sustainable footing - a goal that the Committee itself has indicated it is committed to at various stages," the government said in a statement.

"The GoB believes that the counter-proposal ignores Belize's high overall debt levels, and that it amounts to little more than a short-term fix not dissimilar to the 2007 exercise."

The government has agreed to ring-fence some of the dividend flows from two nationalised entities. Contingent liabilities - from disputed claims of former shareholders in nationalised telecoms and electricity companies - are seen as the true wild card and the reason Belize finds itself renegotiating its debt for a second time in just five years.

The government has said that those claims will be rolled into any restructuring negotiation, though it suggests in its recent statement that it has yet to reach an agreement with shareholders over compensation costs.

Belize's revised proposal includes a 40-year par bond with no principal reduction, a mortgage style repayment, a 10-year grace period and a coupon that pays 2.75% during the first five years and 4.5% thereafter.

Also on the table is a 30-year discount with a 33% principal reduction, a mortgage style repayment, a five-year grace period and a coupon that pays 4.5% for the first five-years and 6.75% thereafter.

The government had originally proposed a 2% par bond maturing in 2062 with a 15-year grace period and no principal reduction, a discount bond due 2042 with a coupon that steps up from 1% to 2% in 2019 and to 4% in 2026 and has no grace period, or a 3.5% discount bond due 2042 with a five-year grace period. Both discount bonds would involve a 45% principal reduction.

