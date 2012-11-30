NEW YORK, Nov 30 (IFR) - America Movil broke new ground this
week with a Mexican peso bond designed to appeal to a broader
group of local and foreign investors.
The deal was the largest corporate cross-border local
currency trade out of Latin America, generating a book of close
to US$4bn equivalent. More such deals are now on the horizon.
"It is the largest order book for local currency corporate
debt ever out of Latin America," said Carlos Mendoza, co-head of
LatAm debt capital markets at Deutsche Bank, which acted as
active bookrunner along with Morgan Stanley and HSBC.
"We have never seen such a broad scope of investors for a
product like this."
The Ps15bn (US$1.2bn) 10-year bond was neither a global
depositary note nor a pure europeso.
It was an altogether different beast for the LatAm corporate
world, and may offer an elegant solution to the difficulties
bankers have had in creating a local currency instrument that is
large and liquid enough to appeal to both foreign and domestic
accounts.
The structure combined several features that broadened its
appeal beyond the handful of investors who have typically
participated in europeso bonds or global depositary notes, which
are both designed to give foreign investors exposure to local
currency plays.
This bond was registered with both the SEC and local
regulators and could be settled through Euroclear and Mexico's
Indeval, while also being denominated and payable in pesos.
"All previous local currency deals have bifurcated the
investor base between offshore and onshore investors," said
Dennis Eisele, director, head of EM syndicate at Deutsche Bank.
"This format was more palatable for investors."
After years of tapping hard-currency assets to fund the
merger with Telmex and other acquisitions, America Movil's
percentage of outstanding peso debt is relatively small.
"We have wanted to re-balance our funding mix to have more
outright peso funding as opposed to raising dollars and swapping
into pesos," said the company's CFO, Carlos Garcia Moreno.
As of the end of September, about 51% of the US$31.8bn in
total debt was funded in dollars, 15% in euros, 10% in sterling,
3% in various local currencies such as Chilean pesos, and 5% in
other hard currencies such as yen and Swiss francs. That leaves
about 16% in Mexico pesos.
Garcia Moreno said he hopes to change that balance so that
about one-third comes from dollars and another third takes the
form of peso debt, with other currencies making up the rest.
Local markets, global depositary notes and standard europeso
transactions are too small and illiquid to have a wide appeal
among global buyside accounts. By establishing a Ps100bn program
that it will tap on a regular basis, America Movil has
faced the liquidity dilemma head on.
The company plans to tap the bonds on a quarterly basis and
create a new 10-year benchmark every two years, with each point
in the curve ultimately being anywhere between US$2bn and US$3bn
in size. The fact that the bonds are denominated and settled in
pesos, not to mention clearable through Mexico's Indeval and
Clearstream, should facilitate the process.
The structure is unique in this asset class. Europesos, for
instance, are denominated in pesos but payable and settled in
dollars, complicating the trading process.
To ensure that the bonds are liquid and can be traded 24/7,
the company has engaged with six banks from around the world to
be market-makers in the debt - Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse,
Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC and BBVA.
"They have committed capital and have a clear understanding
of what is expected of them," said Garcia Moreno.
By being registered with the local CNBV and the SEC, the
bonds also qualified for inclusion in the portfolios of
investors that couldn't necessarily participate in europeso or
GDN offerings.
Whether or not a string of issuers will follow is unclear
given America Movil's credit standing, but bankers are hoping
that at least the bond will act as a new pricing gauge in
Mexico.
It is thought that state-owned Pemex may be constrained on
competitive pressures with the sovereign, but a handful of
blue-chip corporates could eventually try their luck.
"Mexican issuers now have a reference point to price off,"
said one banker.
"They may not issue as much volume as America Movil, but
they can facilitate more efficient pricing and set up an
alternative to having to rely on eight pension funds that talk
to each other and determine the price."
For the foreign real-money accounts that have already gained
significant exposure to the sovereign through Mbonos, this was a
way to diversify their holdings in pesos. Indeed, America Movil
was able to take advantage of the mounting interest in Mexico as
an improving credit story and the relatively high comfort levels
with the pesos versus other BRIC currencies.
Bankers now want to harness already-strong foreign support
for Mexican Treasuries and move that demand into the credit
market for corporate issuers, including infrastructure projects.
In the past, filing such a deal with local authorities has
been an arduous process, but some of the regulatory hurdles have
simplified, with the elimination, for instance, of the
requirement for a full Spanish prospectus.
"It took a lot of support from the banking commission. They
have been working to streamline the process. They were trying to
make it less cumbersome and reduce the time to market," said
Garcia Moreno.
A2/A-/A rated America Movil may be an ideal candidate to get
the ball rolling, as it takes away some of the complications of
local currency trades for foreign investors who, on this
occasion, can put aside credit concerns and focus exclusively on
interest rate and forex risks.
In the end, the borrower was able to price at 99.989 with a
coupon and yield of 6.45%, or Mbonos plus 93bp, coming tight to
guidance of plus 95bp area and well inside the low 100 whispers
heard earlier.
That was inside the 110bp that Pemex achieved on a recent
reopening of its local 10-year bond, or indeed the 135bp seen
when the oil company priced its GDN in December last year,
albeit wide to the 39bp that trade development bank Bancomext
got on its 10-year in July.
"You pick up over half a percentage point by buying this new
deal against buying the company's dollar debt and swapping back
into pesos," said Steven Landis, managing director at FH
International Asset Management.
"The 10-year dollar bond is trading at around 120bp over
Treasuries, and this is only 93bp over Mbonos, but I think
people would rather compare this to the dollar debt swapped into
pesos. From that point of view it is attractive."
About 35% of the paper was placed in Latin America, which
included Mexican investors but also accounts in Chile, Peru and
Brazil. Another 56% went to the US, and 9% in Europe.
The company decided against exercising the up to 15%
greenshoe in Asian hours, as many investors saw their
allocations cut considerably or didn't get any paper at all.
"We weren't comfortable with that," Garcia Moreno said. "Why
(should) Asia get filled and others don't? Some accounts were
placing orders through Asia, and that is not what we had
intended."
