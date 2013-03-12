NEW YORK, March 12 (IFR) - Honduras on Tuesday priced its
first-ever bond offering, but talk of coups, widening fiscal
deficits and two negative outlooks made the sale difficult and
forced the sovereign to pay up.
Monday's last-minute disclosure of a legal ruling that could
leave the impoverished Central American country exposed to a
US$200m judgment meant it was forced to widen pricing and come
at the lower end of its targeted size range of US$500m-US$750m.
Pricing came at par to yield 7.5%, or 547.9 basis points
(bp) over Treasuries, wider than the initial 7% area talk heard
last week before the issue was delayed due to what were
described as documentation issues.
Some investors were taken aback by revelations Monday that
US courts had named Honduras as the successor-in-interest - the
legal term for an entity that assumes the responsibility of
another - in a case dating back to 2003, involving state-owned
agency Corporacion Forestal y Industrial de Olanco, or Corfino.
It is thought that Ministry of Finance was only notified
about its involvement late last week, leaving leads with the
responsibility for pushing back pricing and disclosing the
details to the buyside.
Barclays subsequent withdrawal from the transaction only
served to create greater doubts around the trade, as investors
declined to participate and helped shrink the book size from a
peak of around US$2.5bn.
Barclays said in a statement to the market that it was
withdrawing from the Honduras deal "due to the recent
developments relating to a required additional disclosure to the
offering materials."
"I am a little surprised that officials were not aware of
this lawsuit or didn't disclose it," said one of the investors
looking at the offering Monday. "The plaintiff is aiming for
just over US$200m, and that is not small by any means for an
economy this size."
ADDING YIELD
Despite such complaints, investors set aside concerns once
the remaining lead Deutsche Bank tested the waters again at 7.5%
after discussing the case with the buyside and the Finance
Minister.
Arguments were made that a US$200m judgment would have
little material impact on the economy and would only move debt
to GDP from around 35% to low 36%.
Such discussions and the extra yield appeared to turn
several on the buyside, though there were clearly investors who
would not buy the credit at any price.
"There were a bunch of people who liked it at 6.5%, so a lot
of people loved it 7.5%," said an analyst.
That extra 100bp made all the difference and encouraged some
investors who had initially pulled their orders to a change of
heart and a rush back into the trade. This in turn pushed up
grey levels and secondary prices once the bond was free to
trade. By the afternoon, the bonds were trading at
102.00-102.50.
"It looks like the supplemental disclosure was more
incompetence on the part of the government rather than anything
sinister," said another investor. "They ended up paying 0.75%
for that mistake as the deal would've priced at 6.75% last week
otherwise."
The deal was thought to have involved the smaller universe
of investors involved in Central American trades and was driven
by US demand, where about 75% of the paper was placed. The
remainder mostly went to Europe.
The transaction was always seen as a challenging one in
light of two negative outlooks from rating agencies.
Standard & Poor's revised its outlook to negative from
stable in late February, a move followed by Moody's on Monday.
Moody's highlighted the country's fiscal and external
challenges due to weak tax collection, limited fiscal
flexibility, poor control over spending and rising debt levels.
It also underlined the country's widening current account
deficit, which is only partially financed by FDI.
"Last year, the nearly 10% of GDP current account deficit
was partially covered by international reserves, resulting in a
decline in the overall reserves level," the rating agency said.
On the other hand, Moody's cited stable GDP and FDI as
strengths, as well as strong remittance inflows at 16% of GDP.
Government debt fell from 60% of GDP to 17% in the wake of
an agreement from 2005-07 to forgive debt among bi-lateral and
multilateral creditors, but that has since risen to 35% and is
likely to climb further, the agency said.
Apart from the fiscal challenges, Moody's also said there is
a moderate possibility of a coup, much like the one that took
place in 2009 when then President Manuel Zelaya was deposed
after he attempted to amend the constitution so that he
could run for another term.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......