NEW YORK, March 14 (IFR) - Ally Financial is overhauling its
plan to pay about US$11.1bn it still owes the US government
after the Federal Reserve on Thursday rejected its proposed
capital plan.
The Fed said it objected to Ally and BB&T's capital plans,
and would force Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to improve the
processes they use to determine their capital payouts. The
remaining 14 stress-tested banks had their plans approved.
Last week, the Fed released a Tier 1 grading for each of the
banks in the event of a market meltdown, in which Ally achieved
a mere 1.5% of Tier 1 common.
The former GM financing arm wanted Fed permission to
use some of its US$9bn cash pile from asset sales to pay off at
least some of the US$5.9bn worth of preferred securities held by
the US Treasury.
Ally CEO Michael Carpenter told analysts in February that it
planned to use some of its liquidity this year to pay off the
so-called 'Mandatory Convertible Preferreds' (MCPs) the US
Treasury holds, as well as to help redeem a portion of US$10bn
'very high cost' bonds that are now callable.
"The first priority is to deal with the MCP and that really
is a conversation with the Federal Reserve," Carpenter said on
the company's fourth-quarter earnings call.
" We think there's a lot we can do on the liability
management side we have US$10bn of very high cost bonds which
are callable today. That would be another use of excess
liquidity."
Both liability management exercises are necessary precursors
to selling the US Treasury's 73.8% stake - something both Ally
and the Treasury want to wrap up this year if possible.
But after the Fed's results, some believe Ally has
approached the US Treasury about the possibility of converting
all of the MCPs into equity.
"Ally's failure of the stress test has been a disaster,"
said one market source familiar with Ally's thinking. "You can
read between the lines of the company's press release after the
stress test, where it says if the Fed has concerns about Ally's
capital adequacy, then it would encourage the government to
convert the preferreds into equity."
"Those are conversations that would certainly be taking
place or at least being considered by Ally and the US Treasury,"
the source said.
Ally would not comment on the contents of its capital plan.
"Ally has withdrawn a capital request for now; however, upon
successful completion of certain milestones in its strategic
plans, the company will be in the best position to return
capital to the taxpayer," said a spokesperson.
The Fed requires Ally and BB&T to resubmit their capital
plans, adjusted so that they don't cause minimum post-stress
capital ratios to fall below regulatory minimum levels.
GOING GETS TOUGH
The Fed roiled Ally and other stress-tested banks by being
tougher in its assumptions of loan losses over its hypothetical
scenario of nine-quarters of economic and market disarray.
Ally ran its own worst-case-scenario test and came up with a
5.7% Tier 1 common ratio, above the Fed's 5.00% minimum.
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan and six other
banks also came up with Tier 1 common levels that exceeded what
the Fed announced when they ran their own numbers for the same
stress test scenario.
The Fed's decision to assume some level of Ally's exposure
to mortgage-related liabilities at the ResCap subsidiary was the
main reason for Ally's pitiful grading by the Fed.
Ally put ResCap in bankruptcy in May 2012 and is still
embroiled in an acrimonious dispute with ResCap creditors that
could end up in litigation.
"The Fed is going to be sensitive (about approving any use
of cash for liability management) until it can point to
meaningfully higher capital ratios, and that won't be the case
until Ally wraps up its dispute with ResCap creditors," said
Jodie Lurie, credit analyst with Janney Capital Markets.
But one market source said that what really tipped Ally
management over the edge was the dramatic change in the Fed's
treatment of loan losses in its auto finance business, the very
heart of the company's operations.
In a strongly-worded press release labeling the Fed's
analysis as "fundamentally flawed", Ally condemned the Fed's
loss rate assumptions for its auto finance business as
"implausible even in dire economic situations."
"I believe it would have been difficult for Ally to not
expect to fail the test, but I don't think they expected to be
quite as out of the money as they appear to be," said the market
source.
Ally is still adamant it will win the day in the ResCap
dispute. But even if it did manage to solve that issue in the
next few months, it's unclear whether that would be enough for
the Fed to approve its original capital plans.
However, convincing the Treasury to convert all of the MCPs
into equity would also be a challenge.
The US government is reaping a hefty 9% dividend on the
MCPs, and there's little upside to adding to the already 74%
equity stake in Ally it needs to monetize in an IPO or series of
secondary stock sales.
As it is, it will be tough enough for the US Treasury to
sell off its stake in a single-B rated financial that's sold off
its international business, relies heavily on the cyclical auto
finance business and still has a small deposit base for its
fledgling online bank.
Yet, Ally's CDS levels have hardly moved since the stress
test results. On Thursday afternoon, its five-year CDS was
quoted at around 178bp, from a previous day's close of 190bp.
"The Fed's announcement last week was more an indication of
the regulator's hard line approach regarding the stress tests
and less so a reflection of Ally's fundamental credit quality,"
said Janney's Lurie.
And as bad as it would be for the government's eventual sale
of its Ally stake, credit investors will almost certainly enjoy
a massive tightening of Ally bond spreads if the US Treasury
converts all of its MCPs into equity.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......