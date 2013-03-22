NEW YORK, March 22 (IFR) - Borrowers this week responded to
investor demands for protection against rising interest rates by
adding floating-rate tranches to their deals and issuing
primarily shorter-dated maturities.
Bank of America and Capital One boosted
their issues by US$1.5bn and US$250m respectively, by adding
floating-rate tranches at the guidance stage. Citigroup jumped
into the market on Friday to offer benchmark three-year
fixed-rate notes.
On Wednesday, Comcast-guaranteed NBCUniversal
offered US$1.4bn of three- and five-year floaters with launch
spreads that tightened from initial thoughts and priced as much
as 5 basis points tighter than its comparables.
The same day, satellite provider Intelsat added a US$500m
five non-call two-year deal at the last minute to what ended up
being a US$3.5bn trade that was double its initial size.
Demand was so strong that the five-year tranche jumped 2.25
points in price in the aftermarket. Five-year final maturities
are not the norm in the US high-yield market and their recent
appearance and popularity is directly due to investors
clamouring for short-dated paper.
Many funds have been preparing for rising interest rates for
the past year, but bankers have seen a surge of demand in recent
weeks, as investors who are normally indifferent to floaters
flood the market in search of paper.
"We have seen a material increase in new issuance as well as
spread compression in floaters in the last few months as the
buyer base has expanded beyond the traditional securities
lending community," said Brendan Hanley, managing director in
debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
"Many of the new investors are looking for protection from
rising rates."
SEEKING SAFETY
So far this year there has been US$32.3bn of
investment-grade floating-rate notes issued, more than double
the US$13bn issued in the entire second half of 2012.
Investors have increasingly demanded shorter-maturity
fixed-rate notes, which do not sell off as much as bonds of
seven years or more when Treasury rates rise.
Issuance of five-year and shorter fixed-rate notes has
accounted for about half of the new issue volume so far this
year.
"This dramatic rise in demand for floaters and short
duration product is evidence that investors are growing
increasingly concerned about interest rate sensitivity and the
impact it could have on their portfolios, " said Edward
Marrinan, chief macro credit strategist at Royal Bank of
Scotland in the Americas.
Retail investors in particular are rotating out of long-term
investment-grade funds and into others that have little to no
duration risk or are completely floating-rate securities. The
shorter the duration of a bond, the less impact a widening of
the Treasury yield has on its returns.
"We estimate that short-term funds account for 75% of
high-grade inflows this year, compared with only about 40% last
year," said Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at BofA Merrill.
Investment managers like Prudential and Pimco are seeing the
size of their absolute return funds, which hedge out duration
risk, balloon in size in recent months.
"We have seen a clear rotation from traditional intermediate
duration bond funds into funds that have little or no interest
rate risk, like our Absolute Return Bond Fund," said Michael
Collins, one of Prudential's most senior portfolio managers.
Funds like the Prudential Absolute Return Bond Fund are
designed to largely hedge out all of the bonds' duration through
the use of Treasury futures and/or interest rate swaps. But,
even here, the fund managers are cognizant of the underlying
credit risk and may utilize shorter-maturity securities to limit
spread volatility.
Duration risk is the name given to the greater drop in
returns that longer-dated bonds suffer, compared with
shorter-dated bonds, when Treasury yields rise.
The search for protection is broad and has translated into a
dramatic expansion of the kind of floaters offered.
What was once the exclusive domain of securities lenders and
money market funds -- and mostly two years in tenor and shorter
-- has now been embraced by asset managers, pension funds,
corporate portfolio managers and bank portfolios who are coming
in, demanding bigger deals and offerings in five-year and even
10-year maturities.
The demand for floaters has steadily increased as every new
piece of good economic news convinces more investors that US
rates have truly bottomed.
The 10-year Treasury yield hit a low of 1.39% on July 24
last year and started a steady slow rise in early December to
its current level of around 1.94%.
This year the other shoe has dropped in the form of
better-than-expected unemployment numbers, raising concerns that
the Fed will soon start talking about exiting its QE strategy,
at which point rates could suffer a severe spike.
"People are getting a little edgy about the possibility that
rates continue to grind higher and that the Fed will start to
talk about an exit strategy," said Collins.
Savvier investors have been making money at every knee-jerk
reaction of the general herd at a jump in rates.
"The expectation of just how quickly and how far rates could
increase has often been out of sync with what has really been a
very well contained move up," said Collins.
"But as you get intermittent spikes in rates and spreads
there are opportunities to go long duration and take advantage
of the widening of 30-year corporate bonds."
