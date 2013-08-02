NEW YORK, Aug 2 (RLPC) - What summer lull?
It used to be that the U.S. leveraged loan market would see
a big slowdown in the summer months, especially as July turned
into August. But this year issuers are continuing to tap the
market to take advantage of declining yields and the high levels
of demand the asset class is enjoying at the moment.
The volume of institutional loans in the forward calendar
jumped by more than US$10bn to US$46bn this week as companies
returned to the market to cut interest costs. At US$23bn, half
of last week's pipeline came from refinancing activity.
"We have seen a healthy number of new issues come back this
July and August, in what are typically lighter volume months,"
said Mark Fedorcik, co-head of Americas corporate finance for
Deutsche Bank.
"Recognizing that the window is open, issuers have come back
to the market as yields have begun to tighten and we continue to
operate in a historically low rate environment."
After falling below 5% in May, average leveraged loan yields
widened to more than 6% in June amid concerns the Fed would soon
slow its US$85bn-a-month bond purchase program. As yields rose,
a large number of opportunistic deals were pulled and the
institutional pipeline dropped to US$27bn by the first week of
July.
Since then, tapering concerns have receded and loan yields
have begun tightening. By the end of this week, the average
yield on a leveraged loan had dropped to 5.81% and is expected
to continue to tighten over the next couple of weeks.
Gardner Denver recently provided a new pricing
benchmark when it issued a US$1.9bn term loan B to back its
leveraged buyout by Kohlberg, Kravis & Roberts. The seven-year
loan was issued at LIB+325 with a 1% Libor floor and a discount
of 99.5, for an all-in yield of less than 4.5%.
"When tapering concerns first emerged in June, the market
was full of opportunistic refinancings and most deals moved to
the sidelines," said Tim Broadbent, head of Americas leveraged
loan syndicate at Barclays. "As soon as Gardner Denver came out,
all those deals came flooding back in."
This week alone saw Boyd Gaming, Convatec, Misys and
Alcatel-Lucent come to market to cut the spread on more than
US$5.5bn in loans as record inflows into the asset class are
providing a window of opportunity for issuers to lower interest
costs.
Bank loan mutual funds have now pulled in nearly US$40bn in
2013 after hitting weekly records of US$1.7bn and US$1.8bn the
last two weeks of July. Meanwhile, CLO issuance is nearing
US$47bn.
Robust demand for loans has set the table for near-record
loan issuance this summer. After a record-setting June,
leveraged loan issuance hit US$158bn through the first two
months of the summer and is now on pace to handily beat the
record US$170bn in issuance set during the summer of 2007.
"If it stays like this, we will be busy," said Broadbent.
"Practically speaking, you've got the week of August 5 and
August 12 to get deals done unless things get choppy.
"In that case, the market will likely shut down early. If
the technicals are good, people will buy."