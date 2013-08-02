NEW YORK, Aug 2 (RLPC) - What summer lull?

It used to be that the U.S. leveraged loan market would see a big slowdown in the summer months, especially as July turned into August. But this year issuers are continuing to tap the market to take advantage of declining yields and the high levels of demand the asset class is enjoying at the moment.

The volume of institutional loans in the forward calendar jumped by more than US$10bn to US$46bn this week as companies returned to the market to cut interest costs. At US$23bn, half of last week's pipeline came from refinancing activity.

"We have seen a healthy number of new issues come back this July and August, in what are typically lighter volume months," said Mark Fedorcik, co-head of Americas corporate finance for Deutsche Bank.

"Recognizing that the window is open, issuers have come back to the market as yields have begun to tighten and we continue to operate in a historically low rate environment."

After falling below 5% in May, average leveraged loan yields widened to more than 6% in June amid concerns the Fed would soon slow its US$85bn-a-month bond purchase program. As yields rose, a large number of opportunistic deals were pulled and the institutional pipeline dropped to US$27bn by the first week of July.

Since then, tapering concerns have receded and loan yields have begun tightening. By the end of this week, the average yield on a leveraged loan had dropped to 5.81% and is expected to continue to tighten over the next couple of weeks.

Gardner Denver recently provided a new pricing benchmark when it issued a US$1.9bn term loan B to back its leveraged buyout by Kohlberg, Kravis & Roberts. The seven-year loan was issued at LIB+325 with a 1% Libor floor and a discount of 99.5, for an all-in yield of less than 4.5%.

"When tapering concerns first emerged in June, the market was full of opportunistic refinancings and most deals moved to the sidelines," said Tim Broadbent, head of Americas leveraged loan syndicate at Barclays. "As soon as Gardner Denver came out, all those deals came flooding back in."

This week alone saw Boyd Gaming, Convatec, Misys and Alcatel-Lucent come to market to cut the spread on more than US$5.5bn in loans as record inflows into the asset class are providing a window of opportunity for issuers to lower interest costs.

Bank loan mutual funds have now pulled in nearly US$40bn in 2013 after hitting weekly records of US$1.7bn and US$1.8bn the last two weeks of July. Meanwhile, CLO issuance is nearing US$47bn.

Robust demand for loans has set the table for near-record loan issuance this summer. After a record-setting June, leveraged loan issuance hit US$158bn through the first two months of the summer and is now on pace to handily beat the record US$170bn in issuance set during the summer of 2007.

"If it stays like this, we will be busy," said Broadbent. "Practically speaking, you've got the week of August 5 and August 12 to get deals done unless things get choppy.

"In that case, the market will likely shut down early. If the technicals are good, people will buy."