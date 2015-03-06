NEW YORK, March 6 (IFR) - Texas-based E&P Comstock Resources
secured liquidity through a US$700m senior bond this week as a
preemptive measure ahead of an anticipated cut in its bank debt
lines in April.
Comstock's new trade had a structure that appealed to
investors because it faced the prospect of a US$100m cut in its
US$675m revolving bank debt to around US$575m which made the
bond issuance critical, sources said.
It issued a senior secured bond - a rare one from the E&P
sector that mostly issued unsecured debt in the past - and paid
a 10% yield or almost 100bp more than its low 9% area whispers.
"Comstock is like many of these energy companies that if oil
prices remain depressed for an extended period of time
and depending on where oil recovers, could lead to difficulty
with its capital structure," said Steven Oh, global head of
credit and fixed income at PineBridge Investments.
"Additional liquidity is prudent and would allow the company
to better avoid a default or restructuring process."
The five year non-call one notes will be guaranteed by each
of Comstocks' subsidiaries, with the notes and guarantees then
secured by a first priority lien on substantially all of the
company's and subsidiary assets.
Investors said given where outstanding unsecured bonds were
trading, not issuing secured bonds would have been an expensive
proposition for Comstock.
Comstock's outstanding unsecured US$400m 7.75% notes due
2019 and US$288m 9.5% bonds due 2020 for example, were trading
at 58 on a cash price of 23.5% yield while its 2019 bonds were
trading around a 56 cash price to yield 23.92%.
In comparison, the new secured bond stayed around new issue
price in the secondary market, a trader said.
"We believe the company felt too much uncertainty with
regard to its liquidity position and just wanted to resolve it,"
said S&P director of corporate ratings Carin Dehne-Kiley.
"The biannual borrowing base redetermination typically
happens in April and we believe the company expected to see a
reduction."
Lenders are expected to rein in the size of E&P company
revolvers in the spring when the so-called biannual borrowing
base redeterminations of the size of their bread and butter
asset based revolvers gets under way.
LIQUIDITY BOOST
Proceeds from the secured bond offering will pay an
outstanding US$375m revolver, and after that only a new US$50m
secured revolving credit facility would remain outstanding.
Moody's which last month downgraded Comstock family rating
to B3 from B2 and its senior notes offering to Caa1 from B3,
noted the new debt would provide the company with critical cash
liquidity to fund operations over 2015-2016.
Though independent research firm Covenant Review raised
concerns that the liens supporting the notes will be effectively
junior to the liens on the collateral securing the US$50m
revolver, investors were largely positive about the new trade.
The closing of the secured notes, the first from Comstock,
was contingent upon the closing of the new US$50m revolver.
The bond issue was comfortably subscribed thanks also to an
emerging bid for E&P names.
In the last 10 days up until March 5, outstanding bonds of
energy sector high-yield names had tightened 9bp, according to
the BAML Master Index. On Thursday, three E&P names also found a
decent bid for their bonds which showed investor appetite was
slowly returning for the sector's bonds.
(Reporting By Mariana Santibanez; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan and Jack Doran)