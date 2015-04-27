NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - While the CFTC remains embroiled
in tense negotiations with European regulators regarding the
reach of Dodd-Frank derivatives rules outside the US, the SEC
has remained above the fray by taking a starkly different
approach to derivatives rulemaking.
The agency has moved considerably slower - it issued its
first substantive Dodd-Frank rulemaking in January of this year,
compared with the CFTC passing its first rules in 2011.
The CFTC's faster pace has provoked the ire of European
regulators, who say a lack of consultation with agencies outside
the US has led to a fragmentation of derivatives trading across
borders. The relationship is on the mend, but the two sides
still disagree regarding the acceptance of each other's clearing
frameworks.
The extra four years taken by the SEC has bothered some who
want the rulemaking process to be over, but agency employees
stress that reform efforts have been unprecedented and extra
time was needed to get it right.
"Derivatives are the 'point of the spear' in cross-border
regulatory issues - the market grew up fairly lightly regulated
before the crisis, so it developed as a global market where
cross-border transactions were the norm, whereas other sectors
started out very domestic," said Brian Bussey, associate
director for derivatives policy and trading practices at the
SEC, on a panel at the Paris Europlace Forum last Monday.
The agency's January rulemaking was accompanied by the
setting of standards for that allow overseas firms to substitute
home country compliance for adherence to SEC standards for the
first time in the Commission's history.
NOVEL
"While the CFTC has issued many rules and several
substituted compliance determinations, for the SEC the provision
of substituted compliance is truly novel," said Bussey.
The SEC handles the implementation of Dodd-Frank into
single-name credit derivative markets, while the CFTC handles
interest rate derivatives and index CDS.
Credit derivatives market participants are somewhat
encouraged by the SEC's ability to avoid major disagreements
with non-US regulators, but the fact that a divide exists in the
US regulatory structure is frustrating market participants
trying first and foremost to navigate the US regulatory maze
before dealing with cross-border issues.
"Customers are frustrated because we've got two US
regulators working on the same topic who - while everything
sounds like it's in harmony - there are actually major
differences in approach between the two," said Stephen Obie,
partner at Jones Day and former attorney at the CFTC, on a panel
at the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum on Monday.
Early last week, a think tank sponsored by former Fed
Chairman Paul Volcker called on politicians to merge the SEC and
CFTC, among other recommendations related to consolidating
financial regulators.
"You can talk about the wisdoms and efficiencies of a merger
but at this point people hear it and just roll their eyes," said
one lawyer close to regulatory discussions.
Defenders of the SEC pace point out that in terms of size,
the agency has a much smaller derivatives remit than the CFTC,
covering just 5% of the total market encompassed by Dodd-Frank.
