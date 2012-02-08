Feb 8 (IFR) - Amid a significant demand/supply
imbalance, high-yield issuers have stepped in this week with
some interesting, riskier offers, and investors say they are
still being compensated for the risk.
Deals in the market included hung bridge loans and bonds for
Station Casinos and Kinetic Concepts, a US$1.35bn
dividend deal from HCA, Caesars Entertainment's
US$1.25bn issue, and the hybrid US$1bn senior unsecured term
loan deal announced Tuesday for NEW Asurion, a provider of
consumer product protection.
The NEW Asurion loan, which has features of both a bond and
a loan, is an example of the more aggressive structures now
testing the market. It has the usual maturity and interest
payment features of a loan, but lacks the typical operating
company issuing entity, security and covenants. It is being
marketed to both loan and bond investors via Morgan Stanley.
Healthcare giant HCA meanwhile took advantage of
the wide-open high-yield market as it tapped investors for
US$1.35bn, most of which will be used to pay a special dividend
to shareholders. It was the first dividend deal since
LyondellBasell Industries brought its US$1bn offering last
October to partly fund a US$2.6bn dividend.
On the back of better than expected fourth-quarter results,
demand was strong for HCA's offering -- despite the riskier use
of proceeds. At Ba3/BB, the deal was among the best-rated deals
in the market; and despite the slight increase in leverage
resulting from the dividend payout, from 4.46x to 4.63x, ratings
were unaffected.
"The dividend is not a huge deal to bond investors," said
one portfolio manager. "And the fact that it was a first lien
was good for us."
Indeed, it was heard that there were US$3bn-US$4bn in orders
for the first lien senior secured 10-year bullet offering, which
helped contribute to a US$600m upsize from the original US$750m
amount.
The deal priced at 5.875% at par, in line with talk, and
traded up to 100.50 in the aftermarket. Goldman Sachs, Barclays,
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo led.
HCA has steadily worked to improve its balance sheet since
its US$33bn LBO in 2006. The company made a splash in the market
last summer when it priced a US$5bn two-part deal to repay debt,
significantly upsizing the originally announced US$1bn issue. At
the time, it was heard to be the largest non-M&A/LBO financing
ever done in the high-yield market, as well as the largest
upsizing. The company went public in March of last year.
Underwriters on Kinetic Concepts, an advanced wound care
company, have also stepped in to unload the final leg of the
US$5bn financing package that funded its US$6.3bn LBO.
Last summer the company reached an agreement to be taken
over by Apax Partners, the Canadian Pension Plan
Investment Board and the Public Sector Pension Investment Board
of Canada in a leveraged buyout for US$68.50 per share, or
US$6.3bn total purchase price.
The financing package included US$2.3bn senior secured
first-lien term loans, US$1.75bn senior secured second-lien
notes and US$750m senior unsecured notes.
But as the European sovereign crisis and global economic
concerns all but shut the leverage markets for the second half
of the year, arrangers and underwriters struggled to get the
financing done.
While the majority of it was eventually completed, the
Triple C rated unsecured piece proved a test too much for
investors, with Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Credit Suisse and RBC instead deciding to take it on the books
until conditions improved, buying it as a bond structure as per
the bridge loan agreement.
With market conditions vastly better now, the Caa1/CCC+
rated 12.50% senior notes due November 2019 are back in the
market. The deal is slated to price tomorrow, with guidance set
at 12.75%.
