HONG KONG, Feb 10 (IFR) - Indonesian utility Cikarang Listrindo is taking advantage of a sudden spike in demand for Asian high-yield bonds as it looks to replace its existing bonds with a new financing with less restrictive covenants. On Friday, the company was on track to successfully complete a tender offer and simultaneous new debt offering, even as bondholders cried foul.

Last week was the early bird date for Cikarang's tender offer for its outstanding US$300m 9.25% senior notes due 2015. The company was offering a price of 107.75 plus an early bird fee of US$3 per US$100 of face value of bonds offered.

Bonds tendered will only be accepted if holders also consent to changes in the indenture that release the company from restrictive covenants involving acquisition of certain assets and the maintenance of a sinking fund.

To fund the buyback and consent solicitation, Cikarang is marketing a seven-year non-call four bullet, with preliminary chatter pegging the yield in the 7.0%-7.5% area, though leads Barclays Capital and Credit Suisse have not released any official guidance yet. The company was also hoping to raise some additional cash to pay for a new plant.

While at first glance, some analysts said the tender seemed like a good deal, given that it offered some US$3 over the market price of the bonds at the time, after a more careful look investors started to make objections.

Last week, some creditors began demanding a better price and higher threshold for approving the covenant changes.

"I have raised an objection to the company and its advisors. The tender price set by Cikarang at 110.75 is below the make-whole price, and as per the bond indenture, if Cikarang wants to recall and cancel its bonds ahead of the first call date, it has to do so at the make-whole price which is higher than 113.00, not 110.75," said Scott Bennett, Head of Asian Credit at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia which owns these bonds.

Cikarang is far from the first Asian issuer to launch a voluntary tender offer below the make-whole price. However, the terms of the tender offer reflect the dramatic improvement in appetite for high-yield exposure.

"I told the company that I was unhappy with the tender price and the covenant strip. However, I'm forced to consent, but I won't participate in the new 2019 bonds unless it amends the covenant approval threshold from majority (51%) to 75%. Many other fund managers share my thoughts and we will boycott the transaction unless our request is met," said Bennett.

"My thoughts are that if the new issue can't get done and the proceeds of which will fund the 2015 buy-back, the leads will have to come back to bond investors and ask what it takes for us to participate so we can complete this transaction. The answer is simple: 75% approval and the deal gets done. Everyone goes home happy," said Bennett.

His thoughts were echoed by other accounts, including Fidelity International. Still, one hedge-fund manager said that the deal is likely to get done. Given the enthusiasm for Indonesian risk - and the many precedents for the majority approval covenant - it will not be surprising if it does, even without a change in terms to appease these institutions.

Still, some creditors like Fidelity are taking a stand against covenant changes, arguing that any change should require more than a simple majority, and that investors should be adequately compensated.

"Tender consents requiring higher thresholds is a basic requirement for Asian high yield corporates, because the best way to stop frivolous and deceptive consent solicitation coming through is to raise the approval requirement. So 75% is now the new consensus base level that we need to operate from and start putting them on new bonds immediately," said Bryan Collins, Fidelity's Hong Kong-based investment manager.

"If Cikarang was required to get approval from 75% of creditors, the consent would not have gone through or it would have been negotiated better. The consent and tender in Cikarang's case is devised such that it is coercive in nature. The structure is also disheartening."

But after Hong Kong developer Kerry Properties saw books 14 times oversubscribed, it should not be hard to find demand for some US$500m of Cikarang paper, bankers say. And no matter how much some investors complain, if the demand is there, Cikarang will print - with looser covenants.

