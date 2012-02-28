NEW YORK, Feb 28 (IFR) - Embattled offshore driller Transocean Ltd., at the center of the BP disaster in the Gulf of Mexico two year ago, has waged a tough battle ever since to avert a downgrade to junk-bond status.

The company has suspended its stock dividend, issued dilutive new shares to raise capital, and fought a successful court case to be exempted from most clean-up costs in the Gulf.

Now, as BP appears close to its own settlement over the worst oil spill in recent memory, Transocean hopes it has done enough to avoid losing its prized investment grade status.

Things were looking a little less rosy for the world's largest offshore drilling contractor just a few months ago, following the firm's ill-timed acquisition of Aker Drilling.

After the USD2.46 billion cash-and debt deal - made in the midst of costly litigation over the Gulf -- the company was given the lowest investment grade rating and put on negative outlook.

But investors have responded well to Transocean's recent moves, and the bonds in the Swiss-listed firm rallied this week after it said it was only booking a USD1 billion charge associated with the 2010 accident. The market was expecting a possible total loss contingency of around USD3 billion.

And since it announced on February 20 that it will be suspending the share dividend, the spread between what investors demand to hold its bonds instead of Treasuries has tightened by 30bps on the 5.05% notes due 2016 and 25bps on the 6.5% notes due on 2041.

Transocean's credit default swaps had already tightened significantly, 150bps since the start of the year, before the latest developments. The firm's spreads are likely to keep trending in the same direction.

The company also looks set to benefit further as oil prices surge on concerns about a standoff with Iran, as oil majors have announced big new investments in exploration and development.

The latest earnings, announced this week, show improved demand, with revenue up 14% in Q4 2011 to USD2.42 billion, while cash flow from operations was up 14.4% to USD563 million.

Furthermore, Transocean has increased its targeted near-term cash balance to USD3 billion - USD4 billion from the prior target of USD2 billion - USD3 billion, and reaffirmed its long-term goal of keeping long-term debt in the USD7 billion - USD9 billion range.

The company also cited higher fleet utilization demand, mainly for its deepwater rigs, rising to 61% from 58% in 3Q 2011. Average total day-rates of $295,400 increased from $290,200 in the previous quarter, largely due to ultra deepwater floaters (up $18,000 to $542,900).

Strong demand from traditional ultra-deepwater regions such as the Gulf of Mexico, West Africa and Brazil are likely to be key factors driving day-rates to move higher in 2012 as supply and demand tightens further.

But will it all be enough to keep the ratings agencies happy?

STORM BEFORE THE CALM

Transocean still has plenty of trouble on the horizon, above and beyond its ongoing battle with BP over liability from the Gulf disaster.

The Louisiana court ruling exempting Transocean from much of the Gulf clean-up costs still left open the possibility of liability for civil penalties or fines under the Clean Water Act.

And though demand is currently surging, Transocean is facing high maintenance costs and excess down-time on its older rigs, which are directly affecting revenue and cash flow.

Down-time for rigs being readied for service or upgraded, increased to 92 months from 74 months as of the 3Q 2011, in part due to rigorous safety standards since the accident.

Meanwhile the sector's overall fundamentals have been hampered by a significant number of equipment new-builds for deepwater/midwater rigs; analysts say excess capacity includes 45 new floating rigs, half of which have yet to be leased.

And while Transocean's CDS spreads have tightened, they are still wide in relation to its peers. The company's current 5-year CDS levels around 184bps indicate virtual junk status.

That compares to 5-year CDS of 148bps for Ensco International, 102bps for Noble Corporation and 78bps for Diamond Offshore Drilling as of February 27.

Still, it is likely that the rating agencies will recognize the recent liquidity enhancements and maintain the investment grade rating.

A lot of the main risks to the credit appear to have been quantified as a result of positive litigation hearings, strong industry demand, and the bondholder-friendly actions that have significantly improved the financial flexibility of company's balance sheet.

Despite the recent outperformance, it is likely that Transocean's cash bonds and CDS should continue to tighten further to levels in-line with its triple-B peers.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......