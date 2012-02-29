Feb 29 (IFR) - Quasi-sovereign Brazilian bank Banco do Brasil retapped its BB-rated Basel III-compliant perpetual securities Monday, adding an additional US$750M to the already outstanding US$1bn. The new deal priced at 108.50 to yield 8.488%, a strong performance that slashed 75bp off its original 9.25% yield. Overall a deft feat.

But the bonds are trading near, or below the retap price while they were at 110.00, or 10 points above original issuance price, before the announcement of the reopening. The disconnect stems from investor concerns about the security's equity-like structure, and a slew of flippers making a fast profit on the trade.

"We bought the bonds when the original issuance came out as it was cheap for the yield and then it traded up so we sold it. I would not recommend investors buy and hold it for the long run," said a senior trader in Miami. "If the company starts to see bad results or losses then it can simply just decide not to pay the coupon. Now all people see is the 8.5%, but this offers really bad protection to the investor. Sure, the company is a BBB, but the bond is rated BB and there is a reason for this."

Flippers, investors who buy a bond only to turn around and sell in order to make a quick profit, were a part of the equation. "There were tons of flippers," said an investor in Sao Paulo. "They have no holding power as they get out of the bond as soon as they can, and that causes a herd mentality so when one decides to exit and the price starts going down, everyone rushes out the door."

The Banco do Brasil bonds plummeted as low as 108.05 on Tuesday, and settled on Wednesday afternoon at 108.20-108.50, hovering around reoffer price.

"One is obligated to tap a bond that goes up 10 points within a few weeks of launch, but you'd think you could do it without having it fall out of bed," said a senior debt capital markets banker away from the deal on Tuesday referring to the price drop.

Regardless, it seems that given Banco do Brasil's quasi-sovereign status, investors are willing to accept some risk that it trades off given the improbability that the lender will trigger its loss absorption clause. "Investors don't think the Central Bank of Brazil is going to allow [for any negative fall-out,]" said someone with knowledge of the transaction. "If it weren't a quasi-sovereign or a private bank, there would be a lot more convincing to do."

The bonds were 6 times oversubscribed on the retap, down from 7 times at the initial offering in January, but still showing strong demand.

Even a clause that allows it to change the indenture and terms of the bonds to keep them compliant with local regulation and allow them to be accounted for as equity did not worry accounts. The bank will be permitted to amend the terms and conditions in order to qualify the securities as Tier 1 or Tier 2 capital under local regulation without the consent of security holders.

Some traders and bankers see it as a pure bull trade, though, and predict it will get back to the pre-tap levels by next week. "There are so many retail investors trying to get their hands on it," said a trader in New York, adding that he sees it as cheap at current prices.

It was "better to do [US$1bn] at 9.25% and USD750m at 8.5% rather than US$1.75bn at what might have been even higher than 9.25% to do that size all at once," said a senior DCM banker. "Their 2011 deals didn't do well because they pushed the size too much for market conditions."

Opportunistic trade

According to a source with knowledge of the transaction, it was an "opportunistic trade," by the bank seeking to improve its capital structure, especially in light of where the bonds were trading. The deal itself saw fast and furious demand, with books hitting US$4.7bn in the end, according to a lead, or more than 6x oversubscribed. Some 280 accounts piled in, with 40% located in the Americas, 25% in the US and 15% coming from Latin American. Another 26% were European investors, and the remainder came from Asia.

"In 10 or 11 hours, you raise US$750m, which isn't bad," added a lead. Books were heard to be hitting some USD2.5bn earlier today after building Asian investor momentum, and closed at 9 a.m. EST, according to someone with knowledge of the deal.

Price guidance was set in the 108 area (+/- 50 cents), or equivalent to 8.57% to 8.49%, on Monday morning.

The coupon is 9.25%, with pay dates on April 15 and October 15. The first call date is April 15, 2023. The coupon will reset every 10 years after the first call date to the then prevailing 10-year US Treasury rate plus the spread fixed at pricing. And, most importantly, the bank has the right to suspend interest payments at any time on a non-cumulative basis. The settlement date is March 5.

"There's an old saying in the market that goes: 'Sell bonds when you can, not when you want to,'" said a lead. "I believe borrowers are heeding that advice."

BB Securities, Bradesco BBI, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered were the joint bookrunners. The issuance was rated BB by S&P and the Banco do Brasil is rated Baa1/BBB.

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Joan Magee is an IFR analyst in New York; Editing by Amy Resnick)