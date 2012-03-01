March 1 (IFR) - Domino's Pizza is marketing to
asset-backed investors this week a refinancing of a franchise
royalty-fee securitization that it originally issued nearly five
years ago, at the height of the credit markets'
structured-finance boom.
Sale of the new notes, which derive their value from
payments of franchise-royalty fees from worldwide Domino's
franchisees, will be a key aspect of the parent
company's continued positive momentum, as any excess cash may be
used for general corporate purposes, including potential
shareholder distributions, equivalent payments, and share
repurchases.
Domino's latest quarterly profits, announced this week, beat
Wall Street estimates by a decent margin, and its 2011 global
retail sales were just shy of US$7bn, an 11% increase from the
prior year.
Given how heavily franchised the US pizza chain's global
business is -- out of 9,742 global stores, fewer than 400 are
actually owned outright by the company -- the continued flow of
franchise royalty fees seems a solid bet, and hence replacing
the old securitization facility with a new one makes sense at
this time of expansion, company officials say.
"Unlike other securitizations where the collateral
depreciates, in this transaction, the collateral will increase
in its value," said Cory Wishengrad, the co-head of ABS at
Barclays Capital, in an investor conference call pitching the
transaction on Wednesday.
The current refinancing, the proceeds of which will be used
to pay off US$1.45bn of existing securitization debt from the
original 2007 transaction, was first pitched to the ABS market
in August, but was pulled at the time due to the general market
volatility caused by the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the US
sovereign rating.
The deal has resurfaced, albeit at a smaller size of
US$1.475bn, compared to the US$1.525bn that was originally
offered. Although these notes are only rated BBB+/Baa1 by
S&P/Moody's, they are senior notes that occupy the Class A
tranche of the deal. Domino's will also offer US$200m in
variable funding notes.
Most whole-business securitizations from the boom era had
Triple A wraps from monoline insurers. MBIA and Ambac provided
such wraps to Domino's original 2007 deal. However, now that the
monolines no longer offer such guarantees, recent transactions
have carried top ratings in the Triple B range.
The revamped Domino's refinancing now also contains two new
investor-friendly structural features that were not included
last August. These extra bells and whistles include a protection
against early prepayment, which is a risk to investors, and a
covenant insuring that investors receive a certain level of
payout if global sales are not as high as anticipated.
The balance of the proceeds from this week's transaction,
after fees and expenses, is US$119m.
Lehman Brothers structured the original deal for Domino's in
April 2007, a so-called "whole-business" securitization for
US$1.85bn. These types of rare, "esoteric" ABS deals are
collateralized by substantially all of the revenue-generating
assets of the company -- in this case, Domino's franchise
royalties and fees arising from all existing and future
franchise agreements, intellectual property, and supply-chain
businesses.
The core of the Lehman "esoteric ABS" team migrated to
Barclays Capital when Lehman dissolved amid the financial crisis
in 2008, and hence Barclays structured this week's refinancing
and is the lead underwriter on the deal, along with JP Morgan.
Franchise-royalty ABS makes sense
Domino's has invested approximately US$1.4bn in
advertising over the last five years, the vast majority of which
was funded by its numerous franchisees, according to Patrick
Doyle, the CEO of the company, who also spoke on yesterday's
investor conference call.
Moreover, the chain is growing faster than its closest
competitors, Papa John's and Pizza Hut, with nearly 400 new
stores added worldwide in 2011. Doyle expects even higher global
unit growth and retail sales in 2012.
Much of that growth will come from its international
franchises. Unlike its domestic business, Domino's is 100%
franchised overseas, with 4,835 stores. None of those stores
are directly owned by the company.
The UK, Mexico, and Australia are the company's Top 3
markets, and the CEO envisions that there is the potential for
more than 2,800 additional restaurants in the company's Top 10
markets.
In the US, Domino's maintains 4,513 franchise stores, as
well as ten directly-owned supply chain facilities, where it
manufactures dough, cheese, and other ingredients for sale to
its franchisees.
"The highly franchised nature of Domino's leads to a
predictable and less-volatile free cashflow stream compared to
other company-owned or less-franchised chains," said Michael
Lawton, Domino's CFO, to ABS investors on the call.
Moreover, the company's largest global franchisee owns only
135 stores, so any risk is spread out over Domino's diversified
franchisee base.
And, most importantly for buyers of franchise-fee ABS paper,
Domino's franchise model generates sustainable returns.
Domestic franchisees pay the company a 5.5% royalty fee, as
well as a 5.5% national advertising fee. These franchisees
receive a strong unlevered cash-on-cash return - about 30%,
Lawton said.
International franchisees only pay 3.5% in royalty fees, but
large, publicly-traded master franchisees make up more than half
of the international store count.
Currency risk?
Given Domino's significant international
footprint, one investor on the call inquired about currency risk
to the transaction, and asked how Domino's, as a firm, hedges
this risk.
Lawton said that the company is not hedged on currencies.
Earnings are generated in the local currency and converted to US
dollars. The money is collected back to the company within one
to two weeks of when it was generated.
However, if all currencies eventually move in the same
direction over the course of time, then "We will have an
opportunity to go out and hedge," Lawton said.
Wishengrad added that despite the split between
international and domestic franchises in terms of the numbers of
stores (51% of global retail sales come from international
franchises), the lower royalty fee derived from international
stores means that only 25% of cashflows comes from the
international franchises.
"Therefore, even if all currencies move in the same
direction, the impact on the securitization cashflow will be
modest in the context of the overall overcollateralization in
the deal," Wishengrad said.
Another investor seemed concerned about the possibility that
the company would refinance yet again over the next two years.
Despite a new mechanism which helps protect investors from
potential prepayment, this investor wanted to know under what
circumstances the deal would absolutely prepay, given that 35%
of the transaction is prepayable at par at any time.
The company officials said that even though there were two
more years left on the original 2007 transaction, they are
refinancing relatively early. They added that the company
watches the overall market carefully, and would keep an eye on
where debt is trading before deciding to refinance again in the
future.
The Barclays banker added that to the extent that Domino's
voluntarily uses its free cashflow to pay down notes beyond the
scheduled amortization, the mechanics of the transaction permits
this without penalty to investors, pursuant to the "make-whole"
agreement.
Domino's generated US$129m of free cashflow in 2011, and
another investor wanted to know what the company's plans
were for the cash.
Doyle said that the company looks at the needs of the
business first and then its overall capital structure, seeking
out the best-possible return on investment.
The current refinancing also boasts a three-month funded
interest reserve account. The term note offered to investors has
scheduled amortization of US$22m in years 1 to 3, US$29.5m in
year 4, and US$36.875m in years 5 to 7. The balloon payment is
due at the repayment date.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......