March 1 (IFR) - Domino's Pizza is marketing to asset-backed investors this week a refinancing of a franchise royalty-fee securitization that it originally issued nearly five years ago, at the height of the credit markets' structured-finance boom.

Sale of the new notes, which derive their value from payments of franchise-royalty fees from worldwide Domino's franchisees, will be a key aspect of the parent company's continued positive momentum, as any excess cash may be used for general corporate purposes, including potential shareholder distributions, equivalent payments, and share repurchases.

Domino's latest quarterly profits, announced this week, beat Wall Street estimates by a decent margin, and its 2011 global retail sales were just shy of US$7bn, an 11% increase from the prior year.

Given how heavily franchised the US pizza chain's global business is -- out of 9,742 global stores, fewer than 400 are actually owned outright by the company -- the continued flow of franchise royalty fees seems a solid bet, and hence replacing the old securitization facility with a new one makes sense at this time of expansion, company officials say.

"Unlike other securitizations where the collateral depreciates, in this transaction, the collateral will increase in its value," said Cory Wishengrad, the co-head of ABS at Barclays Capital, in an investor conference call pitching the transaction on Wednesday.

The current refinancing, the proceeds of which will be used to pay off US$1.45bn of existing securitization debt from the original 2007 transaction, was first pitched to the ABS market in August, but was pulled at the time due to the general market volatility caused by the Standard & Poor's downgrade of the US sovereign rating.

The deal has resurfaced, albeit at a smaller size of US$1.475bn, compared to the US$1.525bn that was originally offered. Although these notes are only rated BBB+/Baa1 by S&P/Moody's, they are senior notes that occupy the Class A tranche of the deal. Domino's will also offer US$200m in variable funding notes.

Most whole-business securitizations from the boom era had Triple A wraps from monoline insurers. MBIA and Ambac provided such wraps to Domino's original 2007 deal. However, now that the monolines no longer offer such guarantees, recent transactions have carried top ratings in the Triple B range.

The revamped Domino's refinancing now also contains two new investor-friendly structural features that were not included last August. These extra bells and whistles include a protection against early prepayment, which is a risk to investors, and a covenant insuring that investors receive a certain level of payout if global sales are not as high as anticipated.

The balance of the proceeds from this week's transaction, after fees and expenses, is US$119m.

Lehman Brothers structured the original deal for Domino's in April 2007, a so-called "whole-business" securitization for US$1.85bn. These types of rare, "esoteric" ABS deals are collateralized by substantially all of the revenue-generating assets of the company -- in this case, Domino's franchise royalties and fees arising from all existing and future franchise agreements, intellectual property, and supply-chain businesses.

The core of the Lehman "esoteric ABS" team migrated to Barclays Capital when Lehman dissolved amid the financial crisis in 2008, and hence Barclays structured this week's refinancing and is the lead underwriter on the deal, along with JP Morgan.

Franchise-royalty ABS makes sense

Domino's has invested approximately US$1.4bn in advertising over the last five years, the vast majority of which was funded by its numerous franchisees, according to Patrick Doyle, the CEO of the company, who also spoke on yesterday's investor conference call.

Moreover, the chain is growing faster than its closest competitors, Papa John's and Pizza Hut, with nearly 400 new stores added worldwide in 2011. Doyle expects even higher global unit growth and retail sales in 2012.

Much of that growth will come from its international franchises. Unlike its domestic business, Domino's is 100% franchised overseas, with 4,835 stores. None of those stores are directly owned by the company.

The UK, Mexico, and Australia are the company's Top 3 markets, and the CEO envisions that there is the potential for more than 2,800 additional restaurants in the company's Top 10 markets.

In the US, Domino's maintains 4,513 franchise stores, as well as ten directly-owned supply chain facilities, where it manufactures dough, cheese, and other ingredients for sale to its franchisees.

"The highly franchised nature of Domino's leads to a predictable and less-volatile free cashflow stream compared to other company-owned or less-franchised chains," said Michael Lawton, Domino's CFO, to ABS investors on the call.

Moreover, the company's largest global franchisee owns only 135 stores, so any risk is spread out over Domino's diversified franchisee base.

And, most importantly for buyers of franchise-fee ABS paper, Domino's franchise model generates sustainable returns.

Domestic franchisees pay the company a 5.5% royalty fee, as well as a 5.5% national advertising fee. These franchisees receive a strong unlevered cash-on-cash return - about 30%, Lawton said.

International franchisees only pay 3.5% in royalty fees, but large, publicly-traded master franchisees make up more than half of the international store count.

Currency risk?

Given Domino's significant international footprint, one investor on the call inquired about currency risk to the transaction, and asked how Domino's, as a firm, hedges this risk.

Lawton said that the company is not hedged on currencies. Earnings are generated in the local currency and converted to US dollars. The money is collected back to the company within one to two weeks of when it was generated.

However, if all currencies eventually move in the same direction over the course of time, then "We will have an opportunity to go out and hedge," Lawton said.

Wishengrad added that despite the split between international and domestic franchises in terms of the numbers of stores (51% of global retail sales come from international franchises), the lower royalty fee derived from international stores means that only 25% of cashflows comes from the international franchises.

"Therefore, even if all currencies move in the same direction, the impact on the securitization cashflow will be modest in the context of the overall overcollateralization in the deal," Wishengrad said.

Another investor seemed concerned about the possibility that the company would refinance yet again over the next two years.

Despite a new mechanism which helps protect investors from potential prepayment, this investor wanted to know under what circumstances the deal would absolutely prepay, given that 35% of the transaction is prepayable at par at any time.

The company officials said that even though there were two more years left on the original 2007 transaction, they are refinancing relatively early. They added that the company watches the overall market carefully, and would keep an eye on where debt is trading before deciding to refinance again in the future.

The Barclays banker added that to the extent that Domino's voluntarily uses its free cashflow to pay down notes beyond the scheduled amortization, the mechanics of the transaction permits this without penalty to investors, pursuant to the "make-whole" agreement.

Domino's generated US$129m of free cashflow in 2011, and another investor wanted to know what the company's plans were for the cash.

Doyle said that the company looks at the needs of the business first and then its overall capital structure, seeking out the best-possible return on investment.

The current refinancing also boasts a three-month funded interest reserve account. The term note offered to investors has scheduled amortization of US$22m in years 1 to 3, US$29.5m in year 4, and US$36.875m in years 5 to 7. The balloon payment is due at the repayment date.

