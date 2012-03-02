HONG KONG, March 2 (IFR) - Indonesia's Pertamina is causing a stir among large asset managers with plans for a global $1bn-$2bn deal that's expected to be announced next week.

The state-owned energy company is aiming to capitalise on investor hunger for exposure to Asia's newest member of the investment grade club. But the deal may touch on a thorny limit for large US asset managers, which are not permitted to buy bonds with high-dollar prices.

Pertamina is expected to tap the 30-year bond issued last year and monetize a 12 point rally. The 30-year benchmark was priced in May at 98.38 and was quoted last week at 111.00. The company is also expected to create a new 10-year bond.

"Generally tapping is not a welcome enterprise and to reopen a seasoned issue which is now over six months old is even worse and would just be really poor form," said the manager for a large US asset manager in Hong Kong.

"They would be better advised to do a new issue, do a 15-year issue or some such, and build a curve. Don't come in and disrupt the investors who have supported you in the last issue."

Not long ago, these same funds would have cared little if Pertamina chose to reopen a high-priced 2041 or do a new one. But the upgrade to investment grade by Indonesia and its ensuing inclusion into IG indices forces some of these funds to take any new sovereign or quasi-sovereign debt from the country.

That has widened the investor base, allowing Pertamina to print bigger issue sizes and narrow spreads. Funds tend to prefer more liquid bonds, and would rather have a $2bn 30-year bond instead of two $1bn ones. But the steep run-up in the price of Pertmina's bonds has left them with the problem of the cash price.

To be sure, holding on to the old, higher coupon may attract certain sets of investors. But the higher cash outlay could put off others.

"An issue at par would be at a lower coupon, it will be favourable to the issuer as well," said the fund manager.

That seems to be the case. While the talk that Pertamina could return to the long end pushed its bonds lower last week, on Thursday they were still being quoted at 110.35, or a yield of 5.75%.

That means it could price a new deal with a coupon in the 5.75% area, or 75bp lower than the 6.5% on the outstanding bond. That alone would save the company $225m over the life of a $1bn bond.

But those who are not constrained by statutory limitations would not only like to be able to buy more of the high-coupon bond and enjoy the juicy carry, they would like a more liquid benchmark.

"There is not enough supply of the 2041s in the market," said a trader in Singapore.

In May last year, Pertamina sold $500m of 30-year bonds that priced just four days after it raised $1bn in a 10-year bond offering. Citigroup, Credit Suisse and HSBC were the bookrunners on both those transactions.

The smaller size of the 30-year offering has at times kept the same large asset managers away from them. Last year, as volatility spiked, investors were deliberately buying only bonds with at least $1bn outstanding. These more liquid securities allowed them to jump ship quickly when needed.

This time it seems that the new bonds - or the tap of Pertamina - will tick the liquidity box, making it even more desirable.

Given the strong demand that Indonesia got in its own deal earlier this year, the oil company stands a good chance of raising a full $2bn -- and maybe even more if it fancies. And with the 30-year in high demand both from real-money seeking yield and duration and from hedge funds looking for convexity plays, most of the demand is likely to be seen on that bond.

The mandated firms will have to make the call on which structure is best for Pertamina. That decision is probably already in the works.

Sources said that debt capital market bankers from Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered Bank were in Jakarta last month to pitch for the mandate, suggesting they were at least on the short-list for it.

