NEW YORK, March 2 (IFR) - The recent credit default
swap auction to settle contracts written on debt issued by
Eastman Kodak has helped shed light on how CDS-cash basis
players can influence recovery values.
CDS-cash basis holders typically own bonds and their
accompanying CDS, instruments that behave like an insurance
policy in the event of a default by the bond issuer.
The presence of these investors can depress recovery values
because they deliver bonds into the auction for physical
settlement. That in turn creates an environment of more sellers
than buyers that drives the final CDS settlement price lower.
The Kodak auction came after the company filed for Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection on January 19, prompting the
International Swaps and Derivatives Association to decide a
credit event had occurred.
The Rochester, NY-based film and photographic equipment
company had been unprofitable for a long time as a restructuring
dragged on, so the filing was unsurprising. The company had
burned through cash at a troubling rate and steadily eroded its
liquidity cushion. Ratings agencies took note and repeatedly
downgraded or withdrew their ratings.
Synthetic investors responded by pushing Kodak's CDS spreads
to significantly distressed levels, reflecting their fears of a
default.
At the time of the Chapter 11 filing, CDS was quoted at 74
points upfront +500bp, meaning it was costing $7.4 million a
year plus 500 basis points to insure $10 million debt for five
years.
Moody's Investor Service said Kodak had roughly $1bln in
debt securities.
Once ISDA's determinations committee had made its ruling on
the credit event, the mechanics of the now standardized auction
process went into motion. Auction terms and deliverable
obligations were decided and published.
A tally of six debt instruments would be the final
deliverables for the CDS auction. Netted CDS, or net notional
outstanding for funds transfer at the auction, amounted to about
$773mln as of January 20, according to The Depository Trust
Clearing Corp.
GOING, GOING, GONE
Auctions and their settlement dynamics have been widely
researched by industry analysts and academia, who found ample
fodder in the myriad of CDS settlements that took place after
the financial crisis of 2008-2009.
There were 45 CDS auctions in 2009, up from six in 2008,
which included the Lehman Brothers event. Prior to that, only a
handful of auctions were conducted from 2005 to 2007.
The settlement process was standardized following the
October 2005 default of car parts maker Delphi, which created a
"short squeeze." At the time of its default, Delphi had about
$2bln in bonds versus over $25bln in CDS outstanding. The credit
event sent protection sellers scrambling to acquire the bonds
needed to settle CDS contracts.
After that, CDS market participants adopted a cash
settlement system to circumvent the need to source bonds. That
system became mandatory in April 2009 when the so-called "Big
Bang" protocol came into effect.
Recent auctions have all succeeded in setting a CDS
settlement price and facilitating fluidity in the cash market
post auction.
Research has further helped illuminate the process -- and
revealed patterns and trends that show the influence of CDS-cash
basis holders.
For Kodak, this presence emerged as the auction unfolded.
One of the deliverables, the 7.00% maturing April 1, 2017, had
been trading in thin, patchy volume from 26.5 cents to roughly
31 cents in the days prior to the auction.
But that sharply reversed as volume jumped and the price
dropped to 24 cents on the day of the auction.
The pattern is consistent with research conducted by
Barclays Capital in 2009, which found investors sell bonds into
the auction for physical settlement, in turn creating net open
interest to sell.
Basis players have an incentive to sell the bonds as they
deliver into the auction because they receive par for doing so.
Thirteen dealers participated in Kodak's two-part process
with all submitting an initial market and nine submitting
physical settlement requests.
In the first phase, dealer quotes are extrapolated to
determine an initial market midpoint. In theory, this should
reflect the price of the cheapest-to-deliver debt obligation.
Dealers also submit physical settlement buy / sell requests
which creates open interest. At the end of the first phase,
Kodak had an initial market midpoint of 22.875% and a net open
interest of $226.369mln to sell.
The imbalance to sell is not the only sign of CDS-cash basis
holders taking part in an auction. Expectations for low recovery
rates and an uptick in CDS net notional in the weeks ahead of
the auction are other signs.
In Kodak's case, net notional increased modestly in
technically-driven trade ahead of the auction. The DTCC cited
net CDS at around $773mln for the week ending January 20 and
$887mln by February 10.
Meanwhile, Kodak's recovery rate declined before the auction
to 25.625% from 28.00%. The company was a good candidate to be
held in basis packages as its total debt outstanding was roughly
$1bln versus net CDS of about $773mln.
MATCHING BUYERS WITH SELLERS
Aside from the net open interest to sell seen in the first
phase, the auction revealed an aggregate physical request to
sell bonds of $227.769mln.
Again, the imbalance to sell bonds signals the presence of
basis players which might depress the recovery value. In Kodak's
case, the final price was higher than the initial mid market,
but the overall recovery level was quite low.
Using the aggregate and the net CDS, BarCap said a sell/net
ratio can be extrapolated to represent a percentage of the CDS
notional outstanding. In this case, the sell/net ratio is 29.5%
-- High enough to indicate an entity held in large proportion of
basis packages.
During the second phase, limit orders to buy and sell bonds
are placed. Since the first phase saw open interest to sell,
limit orders to buy are permitted and capped at the sell
interest size. Once corresponding open interests are reached, a
final price is determined. For Kodak, the final price was
23.875%, up from the initial market midpoint of 22.875%.
The final CDS price of 23.875% is a clear signal of basis
players unloading via physical settlement. Usually, when these
investors are dominant, there are more sellers than buyers which
drives the final settlement price below the pre-auction bond
price of 24 cents.
The bond went on to rally in the days after the CDS
settlement auction. That too is typical as investors generally
look to take short positions or acquire a sizable chunk in the
bond.
U.S. municipal bond market report......