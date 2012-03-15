March 15 (IFR) - As the credit crisis recedes and
underwriting standards begin to loosen, bonds backed by consumer
debt such as auto loans, credit card payments, and student loans
are becoming increasingly risky, Moody's said on Thursday.
Relaxed underwriting standards, more complex structures, and
new untested market participants are just three of the trends
suggesting that risk is on the rise for some sectors of the
asset-backed securities market, Moody's said in a report.
Even in the residential mortgage sector, which has not seen
a significant return of private-label securitization, riskier
non-prime, non-traditional mortgage originations are appearing.
With credit standards slipping in asset classes such as
subprime auto loans, and risky crisis-era structural features
showing up in transactions, credit rating agencies need to make
sure they are keeping up with the deteriorating credit standards
and rating the these bonds appropriately -- which means
withholding their coveted Triple A rating if it is not deserved,
or making sure there are other features that mitigate the risks,
said Moody's.
Some of the Moody's competitors have recently given Triple A
ratings to ABS transactions that, in its view, did not deserve
the top grades, particularly in the subprime auto space.
"We want to make sure that the credit protections that
investors have keep pace with the evolution of the
market," said Claire Robinson, the head of
new-issue structured finance ratings at Moody's and author of
the report.
"There's a natural evolution in the credit cycle, and after
the huge credit crunch came about as part of the crisis, we are
now seeing the beginnings of credit loosening, which is normal.
But as underwriting loosens, we need to make sure we're keeping
an eye on investor protections in these deals.
"Non-traditional issuers and/or collateral are successfully
coming to market again, indicating that investors have more of
an appetite for risk."
AAA NOT DESERVED ON SOME DEALS
The riskiness of securitizations is still low and has not
approached the level it reached in the early to mid-2000s,
Robinson said, much less the level it reached at the height of
what is now generally considered the credit bubble in 2006 and
2007.
ABS reached its issuance peak in 2006 at $754 billion.
However, if the normal pattern of the credit cycle plays
out, the easing of credit that took place in 2011 will persist
into 2012 and beyond, she said.
Originators have begun to ease underwriting standards, which
is a natural progression from the extremely tight credit
conditions that followed the onset of the financial crisis.
However, in sectors such as subprime auto-loan securitizations,
where underwriting is returning to its pre-recession norm,
losses on loan pools backing auto ABS are bound to increase.
Issuers can compensate for this risk with the proper level
of so-called credit enhancement, or the buffer protecting
investors in the most senior bonds. Sometimes structural
enhancements help mitigate the risk as well.
However, Moody's would not have assigned Triple A ratings to
certain recent transactions that it did not rate, including a
subprime auto deal issued by Exeter Finance Corp, which received
high investment-grade ratings from Standard & Poor's and DBRS.
Even those two rating agencies disagreed on the top slice of
the transaction: S&P assigned it a AA rating while DBRS awarded
it a AAA. The US$200m deal priced on February 23.
"Exeter is small and unrated, with limited experience and
little asset performance history," Moody's said. "The resulting
potential for volatility in asset performance makes high
invest-grade ratings inappropriate."
Subprime auto securitization has been increasing recently.
This week alone, asset-backed backed offerings from Santander
Consumer USA and Consumer Portfolio Services (CPS) were
increased in size due to investor demand and oversubscribed,
meaning that the demand for the bond exceeded the amount of
issuance available several time over.
Similarly, in the credit card sector, Moody's said that the
senior classes of bonds sponsored by issuers such as Cabela's,
World Financial Network, CompuCredit and 1st Financial do not
merit Aaa Moody's rating because of the weaker credit profile of
the sponsors and the risk that they may not service the debt
appropriately.
Moody's also noted that the volume of mailings in 2011
soliciting credit card customers was about double the level of
2010, with an increased emphasis on offerings to individuals
with less than pristine credit histories.
Although credit standards are still tighter now than they
were before the recession, the newest credit card vintages have
more lower-quality accounts than do vintages originated in late
2009 and early 2010.
Moody's also raised a red flag about the entrance of private
equity funds, hedge funds, and investment banks into the
subprime auto and mortgage businesses.
"A sign that asset credit quality will continue to loosen in
the subprime auto and mortgage sectors is the influx of
non-traditional private capital into mostly subprime consumer
lenders that will tap the securitization market," Robinson
wrote.
For example, Moody's says that Pimco is considering buying a
stake in subprime auto lender CPS, while Blackstone is
interested in Exeter Finance and Perella Weinberg has set its
sights on CarFinance Capital/Flagship Credit.
In the mortgage market, Fortress purchased subprime lender
American General (now, Springleaf) from AIG in late 2010, and
Shellpoint Partners acquired New Penn Financial. BlackRock
recently announced that it had more than doubled its investment
in PennyMac, a mortgage REIT.
"The entrance of players ... with higher risk profiles is a
sign that competition for asset origination will increase,"
Robinson said.
Moody's also noted that certain risky structural features,
such as "prefunding accounts", or cash reserve funds for the
purchase of assets after a transaction's close, have begun
returning to ABS deals for the first time since the onset of the
crisis. The risk there is that the assets purchases after the
transactions closes may be of lower quality than what investors
were expecting.
Additionally, small originators and issuers with low credit
quality have been getting back into the game, and their ability
to honor representations and warranties may be limited.
Moody's warning comes during the busiest week of ABS
issuance so far this year.
More than US$7.5bn in asset-backed volume across 11 deals is
expected to price by Friday.
The surge of issuance brings year-to-date volume to more
than US$45bn, putting it significantly ahead of 2011 issuance at
the same point last year, which was roughly US$30bn. The
encouraging level of issuance also puts ABS volume on a
trajectory to eclipse last year's US$125bn full-year total.
At least four deals this week were upsized due to investor
demand and oversubscribed.
Moreover, there were very large bid lists and increased
trading in the secondary markets, as the buyside started rolling
off seasoned paper in order to be able to allocate the money to
the swath of deals in the primary. More than US$1.5bn traded in
the non-mortgage ABS secondary so far this week, while a typical
week usually sees US$500m trading.
Investors have money to put to work, dealers say, and the
positive momentum in broader economic activity -- both consumer
and commercial -- may have encouraged issuers to
opportunistically tap the market.
On the other hand, the sheer range of asset classes
represented this week -- auto lease, subprime auto, timeshare
receivables, structured settlement, equipment, UK credit card,
UK RMBS with US dollar tranches -- suggests that the trend may
go beyond just opportunistic issuance, and that the ABS market
may actually be poised for strong year-over-year growth for the
first time since the crisis.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......