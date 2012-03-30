March 30 (IFR) - Investors were scratching their heads this
week over how to classify a unique $1 billion bond issue from US
insurance giant Prudential Financial that was somewhere between
a so-called "covered bond" offering and residential
mortgage-backed security (RMBS), but didn't fit completely into
either category.
While the categorization of Prudential Covered Trust 2012-1
and the issuer's motivation were up for speculation even after
pricing, market participants did generally agree that the
security, rated Single A by Standard & Poor's, might be the
first bond of its kind, as it is linked to the corporate credit
risk of an insurance company but involves legacy RMBS assets.
Investors' circumspect attitude toward the bond led to a
soft initial pricing Tuesday -- it printed 100bp wider than a
typical Prudential corporate bond -- but on Friday the issue
tightened nearly 40bp in the secondary market.
"I guess accounts got a little more comfortable with it!"
said one market source.
The unusual deal was tied to the cashflows from a portfolio
of 470 subprime RMBS and Re-Remics that a subsidiary of
Prudential wanted to get off its balance sheet for the 3.5-year
tenure of the bond. Principal and interest on the new debt are
fully guaranteed by the parent company, just like the monoline
"wraps" of yesteryear. That's why S&P simply put Prudential's
Single A rating on the offering.
But some investors didn't know what to make of it. Marketed
under the name of a "covered trust" (a misnomer, sources say),
appearing to the naked eye as a simple secured corporate bond,
and backed by cashflows of distressed sub-prime RMBS, the issue
was an enigma.
"This bond is in no-man's land," said Mike Kagawa, a senior
ABS portfolio manager at Payden & Rygel. "As an ABS investor, I
didn't even look at it. And given that it priced 100bp wide of
Prudential's corporate bonds with a structure attached to
subprime, I'd say that most corporate investors were wary of it
as well."
The offering contains features of both covered bonds and
RMBS, but is not truly either. The assets of a covered bond, a
structure that is popular with European banks, remain on the
balance sheet of the issuer throughout the tenure of the issue.
MBS issues, for the most part, are off balance sheet, given the
sale of the assets to a special purpose vehicle (SPV), or trust.
In the Pru offering, the RMBS was sold to a trust, thus
coming off the insurer's balance sheet.
As with a covered bond, the notes in this week's offering
were guaranteed by the parent company and offer semi-annual
payments. But unlike most covereds, it pays out sequentially as
well as with a fixed bullet of principal, and the payments are
contingent on the underlying cashflows from the RMBS.
Underwriters Deutsche Bank (structuring lead), Barclays, and
Wells Fargo were particularly tight-lipped about the issue. All
the dealers, as well as Prudential, declined to comment.
TAX BENEFIT?
The deal was a Rule 144a issue with no registration rights,
and was handled by the leads' high-grade bond desks, which
surprised some in the market who had thought it was more of a
structured issue.
Originally expected to price 75bp behind Prudential's
corporate bonds, the issue was talked at Treasuries plus 225bp.
But it ultimately priced at Treasuries plus 250bp, a full 100bp
wider than a standard three-year senior unsecured corporate bond
issue from Prudential (typically Treasuries plus 145bp-150bp).
The bond tightened to Treasuries plus 210bp-215bp in
secondary market trading on Friday.
Still, the company's initial lackluster execution left
market participants puzzled as to why Prudential would pay such
a hefty premium to issue a bond like this as opposed to a
straight bond offering or a direct trade of the underlying
assets into the secondary market.
"It's purely for tax reasons. It's not capital arbitrage and
it's not asset liability management, according to the dealers,"
explained one investor.
By selling the RMBS assets at market price and "locking in
the loss", the insurance company gains a significant tax
benefit, another source suggested.
The source suggested that the tax relief is linked to
Prudential's 2010 sale of its minority stake in Wachovia
Securities Financial Holdings to Wells Fargo for $4.5 billion in
cash.
Regardless of Prudential's motivation, some market
participants offered explanations for the wide pricing: the deal
was 144a versus Prudential's public debt; it was amortizing,
which high-grade investors charge for; and it was issued out of
a trust.
It was also only rated by S&P, and several sources said that
the issuer went with the sole rating because other agencies
would have taken much longer to rate the trade.
Still others thought the most important factor in pricing
was the offering's illiquid nature. "I think accounts wanted a
very steep concession for illiquidity," an investor said.
RATING RISKS
S&P analysts said that this was the first deal of its kind,
and that there were likely to be similar trades over the next
few years. It was rated by the agency's insurance team, which
said it was only concerned about the corporate rating of
Prudential, which is providing the guarantee.
Despite the fact that the bond was marketed with the name
"covered trust", insurance-company ratings analysts do not have
a background in covered bonds, according to S&P analysts.
The team was not worried about - nor does it know - the
market value of the RMBS assets used as collateral.
The notional balance of the RMBS is roughly three times the
size of the note issuance, but it's not clear what the current
market value of the distressed RMBS is. However, the analysts
said it was not germane to the ratings analysis.
Investors get scheduled principal and interest every six
months. At the end of 3.5 years, they receive a final payment to
redeem the notes in full. If there is a shortfall when the
assets are liquidated, Prudential guarantees payments to
investors.
But what happens if Prudential goes under? Analysts say that
investors have a security interest in the assets of the trust,
so they can make a claim to the assets. But since Prudential is
an insurance company in New Jersey, it is governed by the state
insurance regulator, and regulators have leeway to halt asset
flows to investors if Prudential is dissolved. This is one,
albeit remote, risk to investors that is unaccounted for in the
rating, an S&P analyst said.
