April 19 (IFR) - With the New York Fed now soliciting bids
for Maiden Lane III, a portion of the assets it acquired when
bailing out insurance giant AIG in 2008, many say the likely
buyers will be Barclays or Deutsche Bank.
The Fed this week invited eight broker-dealers to bid on the
risky securities - two collateralized debt obligations (CDOs)
that are backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).
But market participants say Barclays and Deutsche
Bank are the two obvious candidates to take on the
highly complex bonds, which helped bankrupt AIG during the
financial crisis.
"We don't see how anyone other than those two can or should
be involved without putting themselves at considerable risk or
giving up the ability to call the deal," said one CMBS trader.
"I think it is a really hard trade for anyone but Barclays
or Deutsche Bank to trade due to the $7.5bn size," he said.
The Fed said it had invited Barclays, Citigroup, Credit
Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Morgan
Stanley and Nomura to bid "based on the strength of their
expressions of interest" in the bonds.
Bids are due by April 26, though there is no timetable for
the sale. Barclays and Deutsche Bank both declined to comment.
The deal carries significant risks above and beyond the
sheer size of the trade or the creditworthiness of the mortgages
underlying the CDOs.
Last year, when the Fed sold off similar bonds from AIG that
were based on residential mortgages, under Maiden Lane II, the
sudden burst of supply wreaked havoc on the market.
It is not yet known how the securities will trade -- as
large swathes of CDO exposure or as smaller and far more
numerous CMBS, which hold more value in today's market.
But that determination will have significant implications
for trading prices in the secondary bond market.
"Unwinding a CDO position is a fairly complex process," said
Darrell Wheeler, the head of CMBS strategy at Amherst
Securities.
Still, the Fed's solicitation of bids is encouraging, market
participants say. "The fact that eight dealers showed interest
is pretty remarkable," said another trader.
"That's more than any that participated in the Maiden Lane
II lists, and says a lot about the interest out there for this
product."
INSIDE TRACK
But securitization specialists say Barclays and Deutsche
already have a vested interest in Maiden Lane III, which grew
out of the purchase of $29.3 billion in CDOs from counterparties
to a unit of AIG.
Deutsche Bank, which underwrote the two CDOs now on offer
from the Fed when they were created in 2007 and 2008, already
owns the subordinate tranches of debt and the equity behind them
-- and holds the call option on the bonds.
Experts say there are "control rights" on the original CDOs,
which require consent from 66% of noteholders in order to
liquidate them into their CMBS components.
Given that Deutsche Bank holds the subordinate pieces, if it
were now to acquire the senior-most portion of the CDOs as well,
it would have the power to do just that -- for a price.
Even if a different bank wins the CDOs, it would have to go
through Deutsche Bank in order to dismantle them and access the
underlying CMBS.
Either way, the German bank would then be able to profit
handsomely from the whole trading process, securitization
specialists said.
If the winner of the CDOs does not pay Deutsche Bank, it
might not be able to collapse them into the CMBS, which are the
ultimate target of investor interest due to a recent rally in
prices.
"[There is the risk] that you may end up owning the CDO and
not the underlying," the first trader said.
Meanwhile Barclays is counterparty to a specialized type of
derivative, known as a balance-guaranteed swap, that is tied to
the CDOs.
That means Barclays is on one side of the contract and the
CDOs themselves -- now owned by BlackRock Solutions, in its role
as investment advisor for the New York Fed -- are on the other.
The unwinding of the swap is another prerequisite for
collapsing the CDOs into their CMBS parts. The CMBS bonds
underpinning the complex structures could fetch higher values on
the market than if the CDOs were sold in their current form.
Balance-guaranteed swaps are typically added to a fixed-rate
transaction to create floating-rate payments. Securitization
specialists say that Barclays has been receiving a fixed-rate
coupon and paying out a Libor-linked floating-rate amount to the
CDO. This has been an attractive arrangement, since interest
rates have been so low.
Moreover, market sources say, Barclays has already paid a
cost to hedge their swap position. Therefore, even if a bank
other than Barclays or Deutsche wins the auction, they will have
to pay Barclays off to unwind their position.
The bottom line: Even if others get their hands on this
sliver of Maiden Lane III, dealers interested in buying the
underlying CMBS will have to go through the two banks to make it
happen, sources said.
