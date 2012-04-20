SINGAPORE, April 20 (IFR) - Stable markets, the looming earnings blackout period and a wish to beat the summer lull are helping push a spate of corporate bond issues out the door in Asia.

On Friday alone, conglomerate China Merchants, real estate company K. Wah and Indonesian state energy company Pertamina all announced roadshows.

They will join the ranks of Chinese cement company Tianrui , South Korea's Lotte Shopping, Bank Negara Indonesia, Korea Western Power and Bank of Ceylon, which announced investor meetings this week. Combined, these transactions could add up to some US$4.5bn.

The sudden rush of issuance has raised eyebrows as some analysts say the market is ripe for a sell-off. However, bankers dismissed speculation that issuers are trying to tap the market while it is still open because they fear a turn for the worse later this quarter.

"The blackout period starts on May 13 for most companies, and then they are stuck for almost a month before they can do another deal," said a banker in Singapore. "So they are trying to get a deal done before that."

The recent stability in the market is also encouraging issuers, he said. And even if bankers are reluctant to admit it, they are likely telling their clients that they should take advantage of the recent calm because it could be the prelude to a storm.

There are many factors that could unsettle markets during the summer, said one credit analyst in Singapore.

Europe's sovereign debt problems are making headlines again while French and US elections are looming. Those are likely to create volatility in the markets which can be expected to move sideways at best.

Historically, US election years are not bullish for markets. Since 1984, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has rallied twice in an election year, the first time fuelled by the Dotcom bubble and the second as it retraced the huge losses caused by the September 11, 2001 attacks.

To be sure, bankers still expect a banner year. Morgan Stanley last week increased its estimate of dollar-denominated corporate deals out of Asia to US$72bn from US$67.5bn.

That should not be hard to achieve even if markets sour during the summer. So far this year, Asian issuers have printed almost US$50bn, the bulk of which has come from corporate issuers. The past week alone saw US$4.65bn sold into the dollar market.

(Reporting by Christopher Langner; Editing by Ciara Linnane)