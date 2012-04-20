NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - Moves to renationalise
Argentinian oil company YPF have essentially closed the door on
the few issuers from the country that could previously have
tapped the international bond markets and have raised the
spectre of a lengthy debt restructuring at the company itself.
Bankers responded to a recent RFP from the Province of
Mendoza, but they now hold out little hope of a bond issue in
the near future.
"Everything is pie in the sky for anyone who thinks they can
do a bond after YPF," said one banker.
Even before news that the government of President Cristina
Kirchner de Fernandez had moved to take over a majority stake in
YPF, some credit committees were turning away
proposals from Argentina, including Mendoza's.
"We are not going to participate," said another DCM banker.
"Nobody wants to sell Argentine risk in this environment. The
Province of Salta bonds are at 82 - if you can get a bid on them
- and that was the last bond that was placed."
Those financial institutions that did respond to the
Province of Mendoza are taking a long-term view and acting to
maintain relationships. Many are also submitting proposals with
higher fees and refusing to cover costs such as legal fees that
provincial governments in Argentina usually insist banks pay.
Most provincial debt is now trading north of 13%, though
some of the better names secured by oil royalties are trading
slightly tighter than that. Even if Mendoza wanted to try its
luck with a secured transaction, it would be restricted by a
negative pledge on its 2018s, said one banker.
POTENTIAL FOR DEFAULT
This comes as investors and ratings agencies assess the
potential for a default at YPF after the government seized a 51%
stake in the company from Spain's RepsoL, leaving
Repsol holding just 6%. According to Moody's, bondholders could
see the change of control as an event of default and accelerate.
YPF's sole international bond, a US$100m 10% due 2028, was
still trading near par last week despite uncertainty over how
the government intends to proceed. This surprised several
analysts.
"The bonds are near par so investors are assuming they will
get taken out," said one analyst. "The government has just
nationalised the company. How can investors assume it will
follow with the contract?"
Still, outstanding bond debt pales in comparison with the
roughly US$3bn in loans that allowed the Petersen Group to
purchase 25% of YPF. It also pales compared to lenders' concerns
that the government will cut YPF dividends, which are used to
cover the loan's repayments. The government has said that it
will use money that would have gone to pay dividends to increase
YPF's oil production.
YPF took out several loans to finance the Petersen Group's
incremental purchases of its stakes in the company, including a
US$1.26bn 3-1/2 year loan in early 2008 through leads BNP
Paribas, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Itau.
Other participants included Natixis and ABN AMRO, which was
later taken over by RBS. The Petersen Group, which is owned by
Enrique Eskenazi, was thought to have close ties to the Nestor
Kirchner, who was the president of Argentina till late 2007.
FINANCING PACKAGE
The deal was part of a financing package, which included a
US$1.05bn vendor's loan, to fund Petersen Energia's purchase of
a 14.9% stake in YPF for US$2.235bn as Repsol looked to reduce
its participation in the company. The Petersen Group also had
the option to buy an additional 10.1%, which it exercised later
on.
"At the time lenders made sure Eskenazi got enough dividends
for the loans or got YPF shares as collateral," said a banker.
"But with YPF not paying any dividends there is no income to the
holding company [that took out the loan]. It would technically
be an event of default as it had to maintain a 90% dividend
yield."
Ultimately, banks may be forced to negotiate with the
government as the loan is backed by YPF shares and that could be
a long and drawn-out process.
"Those sorts of arbitrations have lasted for years in
Venezuela and there is no light at the end of the tunnel, and
after the final result Argentina could still drag its feet and
not pay," said one analyst.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby)