NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - Ford and Ford Motor Credit bonds screamed in as much as 50 basis points on Tuesday and could tighten as much again in the coming months, when Moody's and Standard & Poor's are expected to follow Fitch in returning the automaker to investment grade.

Fitch Ratings ended Ford's seven-year purgatory in junk bond territory earlier Tuesday by upgrading it to BBB-minus from BB-plus.

The action sparked a 35 basis point tightening in Ford's five-year credit default swap spreads to 269.5 basis points, as well as a 22.5 basis point narrowing of Ford Motor Credit FMCR.UL CDS spreads to 216.5 basis points.

The tightening was even more dramatic in its cash bonds, with Ford Motor Credit 6.625% 2017s trading 50 basis points tighter at 296 basis points.

But that's just the beginning, according to some credit strategists, who view the automaker's spreads as trading unjustifiably wider than companies in other cyclical sectors such as home construction that are showing less impressive growth.

"You could argue that Ford was already trading too wide versus other cyclicals before this news," said Vince Foley, auto credit analyst at Barclays Capital.

"We believe that Ford Motor Co five-year CDS should continue to compress with low-BBB industrials, such as Whirlpool, whose CDS trades around 245/255 basis points compared with Ford's 270/280 basis points range on its five-year CDS."

Ford Motor also trades wider to several homebuilders such as D.R. Horton at 195/205 basis points and Toll Brothers at 160/170 basis points, said Foley.

That "doesn't make sense when you consider that Ford is sitting on more than $20 billion of automotive cash and the auto industry is in much better shape fundamentally than the housing market."

The impact of the Fitch rating on its funding costs could be tested in a week or so. Ford is scheduled to announce first-quarter earnings on Friday and may attempt a deal soon after that, say bankers.

"Whenever issuers like this get a decent amount of positive wind in their sails they take advantage of the market," said one head of investment-grade bond syndicate in New York.

"I would be shocked if they (Ford and Ford Motor Credit) are not sitting there thinking long and hard about whether to tap the market in the coming week or so."

TRADING THE NEWS

Still, the movement in Ford's spreads took some by surprise. Ford bonds have been an obvious 'rising star' trade for the past year and were not expected to tighten in so much on news of a Fitch upgrade.

"It's pretty astonishing that their spread tightened as much as they did, only because we have been saying for a while now that they have been trading like a triple-B company," said Jody Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney Capital Markets.

"I think investors are trading on the name now to get in on it before spreads tighten even further when the other two rating agencies follow suit," she SAID. "Investors are now seeing that event as more imminent than they had originally thought."

Moody's is expected to be next with an upgrade, since it already has Ford's Ba1 rating on positive outlook.

A second upgrade will be the catalyst for a formal migration out of high yield for Ford and Ford Motor Credit's approximate $28 billion of outstanding bonds, and into widely-benchmarked investment grade indexes.

That event will open the bonds up to an even wider pool of investors, who are currently restricted from buying the name until it is rated investment grade by at least two agencies.

