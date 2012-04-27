April 27 (IFR) - Less than a month after a two-notch ratings downgrade, GE Capital Corp hit another bump in the road this week with a complicated new bond offer that left investors miffed.

One of the largest issuers of corporate debt in the world, GECC appeared in the market with a $700m offer -- for which it teamed up with unknown entity LJ VP Holdings.

The deal came to market just a day after GECC had sold $3.1bn of two-year floaters and five-year fixed-rate notes.

Although investors lapped up the twos and fives, and enjoyed seeing those tranches perform well after pricing, some were irritated the next day, when they saw they could've bought much cheaper paper that was essentially GECC debt, if they hadn't filled up on the pure GECC bond offering the day before.

"I think it was pretty poor planning," said Rajeev Sharma, senior investment-grade fund manager at First Investors Management Co based in New York.

"I can understand the negative feeling that investors must have felt, because those that got involved with the five-year at a tighter level could have played the GE name in this instrument as well," Sharma said.

Some thought that the presence of the cheap new $700m of seven year notes from GECC and LJ VP Holdings cannibalized what would have been continued demand for the previous day's $2bn deal, which GECC did on its own.

"This was frustrating for those who bought GECC's five-year the day before," said David Knutson, senior financial institutions group (FIG) strategist at Legal & General Investment Management.

The 2017s were trading at 146bp on the day the second deal came to market - tighter than its 150bp launch spread.

"The five-year is still doing better than yesterday, but I think it would have continued to improve -- and this new deal has probably caused its spread tightening to pause," Knutson said.

Sources told IFR that lead managers Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan had to back up the launch spread of the second day's seven-year by 20bp, after they struggled to get a $600m order book after four hours in the market.

Eventually they priced a $700m 3.8% 2019 at 245bp.

At that level, some investors said, the deal looked at least 65bp cheap to GECC's 6% 2019s trading at $118.00 and a spread of 133bp, once the curve difference was taken into account.

HARD TO FATHOM

In addition to the odd timing, the new deal - to raise capital for its joint venture vehicle rental business with Penske known as Penske Truck Leasing (PTL) - also left investors bug-eyed by its complexity.

The structure, involving various GECC and Penske partnership entities, was the main reason for the back-up, along with the fact that the deal was 144A for life - and thus, by law, had to be issued in larger than usual US$250,000 minimum denominations.

The complicated structure was dictated by Penske and GECC's desire to inject $700m into PTL, without upsetting the partnership structure and their respective 51% and 49.9% stakes.

An entity known simply as Holdings - 49.9% owned by GE Capital, 41.08% by Penske Truck Leasing Corporation General Partner (100% owned by Penske Corp) and 9.02% by Penske Automotive Group - was set up to co-issue the new seven-year notes.

Meanwhile LJ VP, Holdings' 100% owned subsidiary, was established to inject the proceeds into PTL by purchasing a 21.4% limited partnership.

Moody's hit GECC with a two-notch downgrade to A1 on April 4, specifically citing the company's reliance on wholesale funding as a drag on ratings and warning of a gap between the risk profiles of GE Capital and GE's industrial businesses.

But the move came as Moody's revised its methodology for rating financials, and many analysts believe that accounted for the downgrade more than any company-specific problems.

GE Capital has built up an $80bn cash balance, and is refinancing or retiring $80bn of its bonds coming due in 2012.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......