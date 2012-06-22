June 22 (IFR) - Safeway saw its credit default swaps (CDS)
pitch to historical wides of 375bp last week, driven by rumors
that it was having trouble accessing the commercial paper
market.
The grocery chain, whose CDS widened 92bp in one week alone,
typically meets its working capital needs via CP -- and as of
June 5, it had $701m outstanding in that market.
The rumors began earlier in June when Safeway, which
rarely borrows with floating rate notes, issued a $250m 18-month
FRN -- something it had not done in six years.
Though the floating rate deal was opportunistic, it fueled
so much speculation that the company went public in insisting
that it was not having difficulties accessing CP.
Melissa Plaisance, senior vice president of finance and
investor relations, told a conference call last week that the
FRN was intended to tap a more diverse investor base at an
attractive rate.
It was a substitute for CP and not incremental debt, she
said, and went on to explain why the company had opted to up its
share repurchases to $1bn in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Plaisance outlined some of the thinking behind that shift --
which has led to Safeway being downgraded by both Fitch and
Moody's.
'TEMPORARY SHIFT'
In Q411, the company tacked on leverage by issuing $800mln
in senior notes split in 5s and 10s, and arranged a $700mln term
loan.
Part of the proceeds went to refinance the $800mln coming
due August 15, 2012, which is a credit positive, but part also
went to fund the increase in share buybacks -- a credit
negative, and a change in Safeway's prior strategy.
Plaisance termed it a "temporary shift in company policy",
but whether temporary or not, the markets have reacted
skeptically.
In November, Fitch cut Safeway to BBB- from BBB with a
stable outlook, and Moody's in January lowered it to Baa3 from
Baa2, also with a stable outlook. (S&P rates Safeway at BBB.)
Moody's also cut the CP rating to Prime-3 from Prime-2. Both
agencies cited the aggressive nature of Safeway's new financial
policy.
Meanwhile the company's spreads, which were in the 130bp
region in January/February, have widened nearly 250bp since
then.
In the conference call, Plaisance said Safeway had met with
the ratings agencies before the policy shift and that the
company was committed to remaining investment-grade.
She said the company "can navigate well with the one notch
downgrades, as the requirements of working capital fluctuate
from week to week."
LEVERAGE
Though the additional leverage was crucial for funding the
share repurchase, Plaisance said that Safeway intends to bring
its credit metrics back in line with Q311 levels by the end of
2013.
The company hopes to regain the one-notch downgrades and
retain a "sweet spot" mid-BBB /stable, which would provide
flexibility.
CDS spreads were reassured by the conference call, and
receded 41bp to 334bp. But synthetic spreads remain pressured.
From a relative value perspective, grocery store names are
trading at all-time wides versus comparable sectors such as
industrials, analysts from Barclays said in a recent report.
Safeway is partially responsible for this, due to the
aggressive share buyback. But all grocery chains have a host of
challenges which must continually be overcome, and Safeway has
underperformed its peers in the past in areas such as margins.
CDS widening is expected to persist in the intermediate
term, the Barclays analysts said, as market technicals in
Safeway are currently being driven by a high-yield base.
They said they expected a lack of conviction to continue --
until Safeway clearly reverses course and begins seriously
deleveraging.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......