NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Issuance of bonds backed by US
consumer debt payments such as auto loans, student loans and
credit card debt has reached its highest level since the onset
of the financial crisis.
The rebound reflects the expectation that these securities
remain a safe-haven option for investors seeking cover from the
flare-up in the eurozone and other bouts of macro-economic
turbulence.
Year-to-date volume of US asset-backed securities (ABS) is
up nearly 60% at US$93bn versus the comparable point last year.
Total 2011 ABS volume was about US$128bn, versus US$135bn in
2010.
By comparison, however, total ABS issuance, including lower
credit quality mortgage ABS, hit a record of US$1.25trn in 2006,
according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association.
But asset-backed securitization, which is largely driven by
consumer demand and the usage of credit, has recently held its
own as an efficient and low-cost funding mechanism for issuers
in the post-crisis world, and in some ways has bucked the recent
trend of spread-widening for risky fixed-income products.
"Despite, and likely the result of, the attention being
given to events in Europe, the ABS market performed relatively
well during the (past) week with spreads unchanged," wrote a
team of Bank of America Merrill Lynch ABS analysts led by Chris
Flanagan this week.
"Strong technicals and fundamentals in the ABS market should
continue to be supportive of ABS spreads," they said.
The credit quality of ABS is specifically linked to US
consumer credit, and therefore is several degrees removed from
the fiscal machinations in Europe.
"The majority of issuance is auto-related, which is AAA and
short duration -- less than four years, typically," said Brian
Wiele, the head of the US securitization syndicate at Barclays.
"This is an asset class that performed well during the crisis.
So by most investor assessments, it's a safe haven to put
short-duration cash."
Moreover, investors have finally returned to the market in
size for the first time since 2008, realizing its comparative
value and safety compared to other fixed-income spread products,
said Wiele.
"The ABS investor universe now has a similar breadth to
pre-crisis, and there continues to be good secondary market
liquidity, where bonds are tradable," he added.
Still, despite the increase in volume this year, ABS is
still in a technical net-negative supply dynamic, according to
securitization specialists. This is because the increased new
issuance is overshadowed by amortizations, or paydowns, on
outstanding deals.
Moreover, the resurrection of the sector has not been
uniform. The dominant asset class has overwhelmingly been
auto-related transactions, with nearly US$49bn of new-issue
volume, year-to-date, according to Bank of America.
But there has been comparatively low new-issue volume in the
US credit card ABS market (US$11bn issued year-to-date), and
student-loan ABS has been sluggish as well. Meanwhile,
so-called "esoteric" deals, such as a timeshare-receivable
transaction from Marriott that priced this week, also remain
vulnerable to concerns regarding the broader market, Bank of
America said.
STRONG DEMAND, INCREASED DEAL SIZES
Auto-related securitizations, however, are going
gangbusters, with overwhelming demand and tight spreads for
bonds backed by both retail auto loans and auto leases.
Recent transactions from Hyundai, Consumer Portfolio
Services, Volkswagen, AmeriCredit, Ally, and CarMax were
multiple times oversubscribed by investors.
And the investor interest is not just in the senior-rated
portions of the structure, either. Subordinate slices of the
transactions -- typically considered to be AA down to BB -- have
been snapped up by investors looking for higher yields.
For example, investors reported increasing demand for
subordinates in this week's AmeriCredit subprime auto deal, the
US$1.2bn AMCAR 2012-3.
"More demand in subordinates is driving spreads and this
demand is expected to increase," said one banker away from the
deal.
Earlier in June, Hyundai also priced its first
auto lease offering of the year, the US$801.3m 144a/Reg S HALST
(Hyundai Auto Lease Securitization Trust) 2012-A.
The deal was Hyundai Capital America's second term issuance
from its so-called HALST platform. The transaction was jointly
led by Citigroup (structuring lead), JPMorgan, RBC and Societe
Generale.
"The transaction was able to meet test levels on all classes
through initial guidance," said a senior ABS banker tracking the
deal.
"Hyundai did pretty well, considering that Volkswagen,
another recent issuer, is more programmatic, and also given the
total volume in the market and the broader market backdrop of
volatility," said the ABS banker.
The second subprime auto deal of 2012 for Consumer Portfolio
Services, the US$141.5m CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2012-B, also
met keen investor demand in recent weeks.
"The transaction was able to price in two days on strong
subscription across the capital structure, and able to tighten
from whispers through guidance and final pricing," said an ABS
syndicate manager.
Several ABS transactions this week met strong demand - in
fact, they had to be increased in size so more investors could
get a piece of them.
A recent transaction backed by payments from holders of
store credit cards from Cabela's, a chain of stores dedicated to
gear for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities,
increased in size to US$500m from US$300m.
The offering was the issuer's second of 2012. The 4.97-year
Triple A rated certificates included both fixed and floating
rate tranches that were sized to investor demand. The class B, C
and D notes were not offered.
Pricing reflected investor interest: After being talked at
interpolated swaps and one-month Libor plus 50bp area, both
tranches tightened at pricing to 48bp.
Also this week, HSBC, Barclays, Citigroup and RBS priced the
first credit card ABS transaction of the year for the HSBC
Turquoise Credit Card (HCARD) trust. The offering, which
included one US dollar tranche, was increased in size to US$750m
from US$500m.
Credit Suisse (structuring lead), Bank of America and RBS
also priced the first timeshare trade of the year this week for
Marriott, the US$237.8m 144a Marriott Vacation Club
Owner Trust (MVCOT) 2012-1.
The two tranche structure consisted of Single A and Triple B
rated notes with average lives of three-years. Price guidance
was talked at interpolated swaps plus 200bp area and 300bp area.
Final pricing was tightened to 190bp and 290bp. The deal was
also increased from an initial size of US$200m.
All in all, nearly US$12bn in new-issue ABS priced over the
last two weeks.
Next week will be the last week of the quarter, and only a
handful of ABS deals are expected. The week after that is the
July 4 holiday, and it is likely to be very quiet, according to
syndicate officials.
However, things may pick up during the week of July 9 and
the balance of July, although inevitably there will be a huge
slowdown in August, securitization specialists said.
