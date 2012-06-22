NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Issuance of bonds backed by US consumer debt payments such as auto loans, student loans and credit card debt has reached its highest level since the onset of the financial crisis.

The rebound reflects the expectation that these securities remain a safe-haven option for investors seeking cover from the flare-up in the eurozone and other bouts of macro-economic turbulence.

Year-to-date volume of US asset-backed securities (ABS) is up nearly 60% at US$93bn versus the comparable point last year. Total 2011 ABS volume was about US$128bn, versus US$135bn in 2010.

By comparison, however, total ABS issuance, including lower credit quality mortgage ABS, hit a record of US$1.25trn in 2006, according to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

But asset-backed securitization, which is largely driven by consumer demand and the usage of credit, has recently held its own as an efficient and low-cost funding mechanism for issuers in the post-crisis world, and in some ways has bucked the recent trend of spread-widening for risky fixed-income products.

"Despite, and likely the result of, the attention being given to events in Europe, the ABS market performed relatively well during the (past) week with spreads unchanged," wrote a team of Bank of America Merrill Lynch ABS analysts led by Chris Flanagan this week.

"Strong technicals and fundamentals in the ABS market should continue to be supportive of ABS spreads," they said.

The credit quality of ABS is specifically linked to US consumer credit, and therefore is several degrees removed from the fiscal machinations in Europe.

"The majority of issuance is auto-related, which is AAA and short duration -- less than four years, typically," said Brian Wiele, the head of the US securitization syndicate at Barclays. "This is an asset class that performed well during the crisis. So by most investor assessments, it's a safe haven to put short-duration cash."

Moreover, investors have finally returned to the market in size for the first time since 2008, realizing its comparative value and safety compared to other fixed-income spread products, said Wiele.

"The ABS investor universe now has a similar breadth to pre-crisis, and there continues to be good secondary market liquidity, where bonds are tradable," he added.

Still, despite the increase in volume this year, ABS is still in a technical net-negative supply dynamic, according to securitization specialists. This is because the increased new issuance is overshadowed by amortizations, or paydowns, on outstanding deals.

Moreover, the resurrection of the sector has not been uniform. The dominant asset class has overwhelmingly been auto-related transactions, with nearly US$49bn of new-issue volume, year-to-date, according to Bank of America.

But there has been comparatively low new-issue volume in the US credit card ABS market (US$11bn issued year-to-date), and student-loan ABS has been sluggish as well. Meanwhile, so-called "esoteric" deals, such as a timeshare-receivable transaction from Marriott that priced this week, also remain vulnerable to concerns regarding the broader market, Bank of America said.

STRONG DEMAND, INCREASED DEAL SIZES

Auto-related securitizations, however, are going gangbusters, with overwhelming demand and tight spreads for bonds backed by both retail auto loans and auto leases.

Recent transactions from Hyundai, Consumer Portfolio Services, Volkswagen, AmeriCredit, Ally, and CarMax were multiple times oversubscribed by investors.

And the investor interest is not just in the senior-rated portions of the structure, either. Subordinate slices of the transactions -- typically considered to be AA down to BB -- have been snapped up by investors looking for higher yields.

For example, investors reported increasing demand for subordinates in this week's AmeriCredit subprime auto deal, the US$1.2bn AMCAR 2012-3.

"More demand in subordinates is driving spreads and this demand is expected to increase," said one banker away from the deal.

Earlier in June, Hyundai also priced its first auto lease offering of the year, the US$801.3m 144a/Reg S HALST (Hyundai Auto Lease Securitization Trust) 2012-A.

The deal was Hyundai Capital America's second term issuance from its so-called HALST platform. The transaction was jointly led by Citigroup (structuring lead), JPMorgan, RBC and Societe Generale.

"The transaction was able to meet test levels on all classes through initial guidance," said a senior ABS banker tracking the deal.

"Hyundai did pretty well, considering that Volkswagen, another recent issuer, is more programmatic, and also given the total volume in the market and the broader market backdrop of volatility," said the ABS banker.

The second subprime auto deal of 2012 for Consumer Portfolio Services, the US$141.5m CPS Auto Receivables Trust 2012-B, also met keen investor demand in recent weeks.

"The transaction was able to price in two days on strong subscription across the capital structure, and able to tighten from whispers through guidance and final pricing," said an ABS syndicate manager.

Several ABS transactions this week met strong demand - in fact, they had to be increased in size so more investors could get a piece of them.

A recent transaction backed by payments from holders of store credit cards from Cabela's, a chain of stores dedicated to gear for hunting, fishing, camping and other outdoor activities, increased in size to US$500m from US$300m.

The offering was the issuer's second of 2012. The 4.97-year Triple A rated certificates included both fixed and floating rate tranches that were sized to investor demand. The class B, C and D notes were not offered.

Pricing reflected investor interest: After being talked at interpolated swaps and one-month Libor plus 50bp area, both tranches tightened at pricing to 48bp.

Also this week, HSBC, Barclays, Citigroup and RBS priced the first credit card ABS transaction of the year for the HSBC Turquoise Credit Card (HCARD) trust. The offering, which included one US dollar tranche, was increased in size to US$750m from US$500m.

Credit Suisse (structuring lead), Bank of America and RBS also priced the first timeshare trade of the year this week for Marriott, the US$237.8m 144a Marriott Vacation Club Owner Trust (MVCOT) 2012-1.

The two tranche structure consisted of Single A and Triple B rated notes with average lives of three-years. Price guidance was talked at interpolated swaps plus 200bp area and 300bp area. Final pricing was tightened to 190bp and 290bp. The deal was also increased from an initial size of US$200m.

All in all, nearly US$12bn in new-issue ABS priced over the last two weeks.

Next week will be the last week of the quarter, and only a handful of ABS deals are expected. The week after that is the July 4 holiday, and it is likely to be very quiet, according to syndicate officials.

However, things may pick up during the week of July 9 and the balance of July, although inevitably there will be a huge slowdown in August, securitization specialists said.

