June 28 (IFR) - Spanish banks may be the global worry of the moment, but not when it comes to the US primary ABS market, where a Banco Santander company breezed through this week with a $1.4bn deal.

The notes were the fourth offering of the year from Santander Consumer USA -- and they priced at least 3bp-10bp tighter than the previous three.

That marked a surprise show of confidence in the bank's ABS at a time when the ongoing crisis in Europe has focused on severe troubles in the Spanish banking sector.

The deal -- the Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust (SDART) 2012-4 -- was jointly led by Barclays (structuring lead), Credit Suisse and JP Morgan. About 65% of Santander Consumer USA is owned by Santander Holdings USA, which in turn is a direct subsidiary of Banco Santander.

While it was notable enough that Santander could raise funds in the US capital markets at the moment, the pricing of the deal was a genuine surprise given the widening CDS spreads for Banco Santander, according to Deutsche Bank analysts.

The Triple A-rated securities offered average lives of 0.95 and 1.87 years, and were talked and priced at EDSF plus 32bp and 52bp. The Double A, Single A and Triple B notes consisted of average lives of 2.53, 3.22 and 3.95 years, respectively.

Pricing spreads were also set in line with talk at interpolated swaps plus 125bp, 230bp and 275bp. A money market class was also printed flat to interpolated Libor.

All the tranches across the spectrum were at least 3bp-10bp tighter than the bank's previous three ABS transactions this year. This showed that Santander's pricing curve in the ABS market was consistently narrowing, despite Banco Santander being downgraded by all three international rating agencies this year to Baa2/A-/BBB+ from Aaa3/AA-/AA-.

The two-year AA-rated tranche in this week's deal, for example, priced at 125bp plus swaps -- a huge disparity with the CDS market, which prices two-year Banco Santander CDS at 300bp.

A research report by Deutsche Bank said Santander's ability to raise funds through progressively tighter new issue spread levels was thanks to a robust ABS internal credit enhancement structure, the size and strength of the servicing platform, and the stable performance of the ABS trust.

Santander has raised US$4.9bn so far this year from the ABS space, and the message that emerged from this week's deal is that it should look to secure even more funds from the market.

Deutsche Bank said the Single A-rated (S&P) 1.36-year tranche of the SDART 2010-B deal traded at plus 115p on June 26, equating to about a 1.65% yield.

"Comparing the bond to the class Bs off the most recent deal, it seems to indicate the seasoned bond is 'cheap' and should perform well," the report said.

