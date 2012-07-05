July 5 (IFR) - The US covered bond market is heading into a dismal second half, with new Canadian legislation holding up deals in the months ahead, and possibly making issuance of the collateralized bonds less attractive to Canadian banks.

Most Canadian banks have either already rushed to market in the first half to beat the legislation, or have shelved deals altogether until the new rules are enacted -- a process that could take months.

"The timing of US dollar covered bond supply during the second half of 2012 is uncertain," said Riz Sheikh, head of Americas covered bond structuring at Barclays in New York.

"New Canadian supply may be delayed, conceivably for six months or longer, while legislation is implemented and the CMHC, as administrator of the new legislative framework, sets up its registration and oversight processes," Sheikh said.

The legislation precludes Canadian banks from using loans insured by the state-owned Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to collateralize a bond issue so it can be covered with a rated Triple-A.

Canadian banks pay half of what Australian, top European, UK and Scandinavian issuers pay when they issue covereds, in large part because US investors see the CMHC insurance as a quasi-guarantee on the mortgages.

The investor base for the dollar covereds is for the most part made up of "rate investors" who only buy triple-A rated paper, like Treasuries, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the US version of Canada's CMHC.

Not having that implicit guarantee will definitely push up spreads -- perhaps to the point where new issuance would not be worthwhile.

"There is some uncertainty as to whether the Canadians will be as active in the US dollar covered bond market as they have been in the past, because without the CMHC-insured collateral, the cost savings of issuing covereds versus senior unsecured will not be as material," said one senior syndicate manager at one of the biggest US banks.

"It will clearly cost the Canadian banks more to issue covered bonds with uninsured collateral than where their deals now trade. But how much more expensive they will be, we're not sure," he said.

Canadian five-year covereds with CMHC-insured collateral trade around 50bp, versus around 105bp for the Australians, so an uninsured five-year covered would presumably price somewhere between the two.

The Bank of Nova Scotia's five-year covereds trade around 45bp over Treasuries, compared with National Australia Bank's debut covered this year at 105bp.

That would compare with five-year Canadian senior unsecured trading around 125bp for five years.

"Yes, there are savings implied in the issuance of covereds versus senior," the syndicate manager said.

"It's just a matter of whether those savings are considered enough by a Canadian issuer to justify the cost of setting up a covered program and using up the collateral that goes into play."

Royal Bank of Canada, which doesn't use insured collateral, has an outstanding US dollar covered that trades about 10-15bp back of Canadian comparables backed by insured mortgages.

Those RBC bonds, however, are very illiquid -- and the bank hasn't been back to the market in two years.

TOP ISSUERS

Canadian banks have been the heaviest issuers of US dollar covereds, accounting for about 52% of all volume since 2010, because they can issue at half the cost of top European and UK issuers.

Of the roughly US$26bn raised in the first half of 2012, about US$11bn came from Canadian banks seeking to lock in good funding costs before the new legislation takes effect.

The other issuing groups include top banks from Scandinavia, the UK and Australia. European/UK banks issued over US$6bn in the first half of 2012, with Barclays returning for the first time in a number of years. The Australians issued over US$3bn, with a debut from National Australia Bank and the remaining amount from UBS and Credit Suisse.

That compares with US$19bn issued in the first half of 2011, and US$39bn for the entire year.

Issuance from Europe and the UK could also be hurt in the second half of 2012 if the eurozone's problems continue. Banks from those regions, as well as those from Australia, have found the deeper and more established euro covered bond market has been giving them better pricing.

All this is occurring at a time when lobbyists have given up hope of getting congress to consider US covered bond legislation this year.

"We had an opening earlier in the year (to get US covered legislation on the agenda) but the efforts around that were not successful," said one source with knowledge of the Washington efforts. "So everyone feels like it will be pushed out another year -- again."

At some point, however, the US covered market has every chance of becoming as deep as the euro covered market. Issuance would presumably boom if and when US legislation is passed.

Other jurisdictions, like South Korea, are also pushing through covered legislation, which would also allow them to tap the US covered market.

Royal Bank of Canada is also leading efforts to expand the investor base for their covered bonds with no insured collateral, by seeking out SEC registration for an offering it has in the works.

"It will be a slightly different product once you remove the CMHC-insured collateral," said Ben Colice, head of covered bonds at RBC in New York. "But we are confident it will be something that the US covered bond investors will be willing to look at."

Having registered deals in the covered bond market would definitely deepen the investor base, according to Bill Hobbs, managing director in debt capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

"Some investors can only allocate a certain amount of their funds to 144a bonds," Hobbs said.

"Also, SEC registered bonds can be index-eligible, which would open the covered market up to investors who benchmark their performance against certain bond indices. All of this will improve the liquidity and price discovery of a covered bond, which can only make it more attractive."

But the debate on SEC-registered or 144a deals is begging the question, according to Hobbs.

"From a planning perspective, the key issue is how much funding do banks need in the second half from a covered bond perspective?" he said.

"Some banks will look for diversification of funding, but at the end of the day the decision to go to any market is primarily based on efficient pricing."

