July 5 (IFR) - The US covered bond market is heading into a
dismal second half, with new Canadian legislation holding up
deals in the months ahead, and possibly making issuance of the
collateralized bonds less attractive to Canadian banks.
Most Canadian banks have either already rushed to market in
the first half to beat the legislation, or have shelved deals
altogether until the new rules are enacted -- a process that
could take months.
"The timing of US dollar covered bond supply during the
second half of 2012 is uncertain," said Riz Sheikh, head of
Americas covered bond structuring at Barclays in New York.
"New Canadian supply may be delayed, conceivably for six
months or longer, while legislation is implemented and the CMHC,
as administrator of the new legislative framework, sets up its
registration and oversight processes," Sheikh said.
The legislation precludes Canadian banks from using loans
insured by the state-owned Canada Mortgage and Housing
Corporation (CMHC) to collateralize a bond issue so it can be
covered with a rated Triple-A.
Canadian banks pay half of what Australian, top European, UK
and Scandinavian issuers pay when they issue covereds, in large
part because US investors see the CMHC insurance as a
quasi-guarantee on the mortgages.
The investor base for the dollar covereds is for the most
part made up of "rate investors" who only buy triple-A rated
paper, like Treasuries, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae, the US
version of Canada's CMHC.
Not having that implicit guarantee will definitely push up
spreads -- perhaps to the point where new issuance would not be
worthwhile.
"There is some uncertainty as to whether the Canadians will
be as active in the US dollar covered bond market as they have
been in the past, because without the CMHC-insured collateral,
the cost savings of issuing covereds versus senior unsecured
will not be as material," said one senior syndicate manager at
one of the biggest US banks.
"It will clearly cost the Canadian banks more to issue
covered bonds with uninsured collateral than where their deals
now trade. But how much more expensive they will be, we're not
sure," he said.
Canadian five-year covereds with CMHC-insured collateral
trade around 50bp, versus around 105bp for the Australians, so
an uninsured five-year covered would presumably price somewhere
between the two.
The Bank of Nova Scotia's five-year covereds trade around
45bp over Treasuries, compared with National Australia Bank's
debut covered this year at 105bp.
That would compare with five-year Canadian senior unsecured
trading around 125bp for five years.
"Yes, there are savings implied in the issuance of covereds
versus senior," the syndicate manager said.
"It's just a matter of whether those savings are considered
enough by a Canadian issuer to justify the cost of setting up a
covered program and using up the collateral that goes into
play."
Royal Bank of Canada, which doesn't use insured
collateral, has an outstanding US dollar covered that trades
about 10-15bp back of Canadian comparables backed by insured
mortgages.
Those RBC bonds, however, are very illiquid -- and the bank
hasn't been back to the market in two years.
TOP ISSUERS
Canadian banks have been the heaviest issuers of US dollar
covereds, accounting for about 52% of all volume since 2010,
because they can issue at half the cost of top European and UK
issuers.
Of the roughly US$26bn raised in the first half of 2012,
about US$11bn came from Canadian banks seeking to lock in good
funding costs before the new legislation takes effect.
The other issuing groups include top banks from Scandinavia,
the UK and Australia. European/UK banks issued over US$6bn in
the first half of 2012, with Barclays returning for the first
time in a number of years. The Australians issued over US$3bn,
with a debut from National Australia Bank and the remaining
amount from UBS and Credit Suisse.
That compares with US$19bn issued in the first half of 2011,
and US$39bn for the entire year.
Issuance from Europe and the UK could also be hurt in the
second half of 2012 if the eurozone's problems continue. Banks
from those regions, as well as those from Australia, have found
the deeper and more established euro covered bond market has
been giving them better pricing.
All this is occurring at a time when lobbyists have given up
hope of getting congress to consider US covered bond legislation
this year.
"We had an opening earlier in the year (to get US covered
legislation on the agenda) but the efforts around that were not
successful," said one source with knowledge of the Washington
efforts. "So everyone feels like it will be pushed out another
year -- again."
At some point, however, the US covered market has every
chance of becoming as deep as the euro covered market. Issuance
would presumably boom if and when US legislation is passed.
Other jurisdictions, like South Korea, are also pushing
through covered legislation, which would also allow them to tap
the US covered market.
Royal Bank of Canada is also leading efforts to expand the
investor base for their covered bonds with no insured
collateral, by seeking out SEC registration for an offering it
has in the works.
"It will be a slightly different product once you remove the
CMHC-insured collateral," said Ben Colice, head of covered bonds
at RBC in New York. "But we are confident it will be something
that the US covered bond investors will be willing to look at."
Having registered deals in the covered bond market would
definitely deepen the investor base, according to Bill Hobbs,
managing director in debt capital markets at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
"Some investors can only allocate a certain amount of their
funds to 144a bonds," Hobbs said.
"Also, SEC registered bonds can be index-eligible, which
would open the covered market up to investors who benchmark
their performance against certain bond indices. All of this will
improve the liquidity and price discovery of a covered bond,
which can only make it more attractive."
But the debate on SEC-registered or 144a deals is begging
the question, according to Hobbs.
"From a planning perspective, the key issue is how much
funding do banks need in the second half from a covered bond
perspective?" he said.
"Some banks will look for diversification of funding, but at
the end of the day the decision to go to any market is primarily
based on efficient pricing."
