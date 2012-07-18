NEW YORK, July 18 (IFR) - Mexican markets are enjoying a spurt of optimism after PRI candidate Enrique Pena Nieto's presidential election victory on July 1, as participants bet on an end to the stalemate over reforms and a reversal of the slow growth that has plagued the economy in recent years.

That would be a positive for local capital-market activity as corporate issuers seek funding for investments and to cover some US$28bn in bonds set to mature from 2013-16.

It would also be a boon for lower-grade borrowers without ready access to local markets who may find a receptive audience in the dollar market instead.

"There is still substantial relative value in Mexico," said a DCM banker. "Mexican high-yield names trade cheap to other jurisdictions."

Mexican construction firm ICA looks set to become the first true LatAm high-yield credit to test international investor appetite for several months. ICA started a round of investor meetings last week in London that continued in the US this week.

"It will be interesting to see what they do," said the banker. "What level ICA comes at will tell us a lot about the strength of the market for high-yield credits."

The rally in Mexican rates around the elections surprised many analysts. The 10-year Mbono was trading at around 5.21% last Friday, compared with 6.26% in mid-May.

The 10-year has tightened more than 90bp since June, while the 30-year benchmark narrowed by 120bp, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Aside from the election results, Merrill attributes the sudden rally to a convergence of events, including an increase in investment flows chasing a cheap peso, low Mbono inventories and lower US Treasury yields.

Treasury yields have hit new record lows in recent weeks on concerns about global growth and a worsening of the European debt crisis.

In June, the percentage of foreigners holding Mexican fixed-rate Mbonos increased to 47.5% from 44.5%, as a result of inflows of US$3.5bn, while five-year sovereign CDS tightened to 124bp, some 23bp inside CDS for Brazil.

Indeed, telecom America Movil's plan to tap the europeso market on a regular basis is viewed by some as a way to capture that strong bid from international accounts for peso paper, not to mention an attempt by the company's savvy CFO to show local pension funds that he has an alternative funding base in pesos.

However, with the currency back in the 13.20s against the dollar, not all bankers are convinced there will be a strong bid.

"The question is whether or not the market will be there in the size to which America Movil has grown accustomed," said a banker.

PLAYING CATCH-UP

Not only do the economic fundamentals warrant even lower rates in Mexico, the country's bond yields still have some catching up to do on US Treasuries, said Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

About Ps96bn (US$7bn) of corporate debt is expected to mature in 2013, followed by Ps162bn in 2014 and Ps115bn in 2015, according to data provided by Banamex. Corporate issuers must be pleased to see the drop in yields.

Although most local bonds are linked to a TIIE rate that has barely budged from around 4.78%, an Mbono rally may result in more fixed-rate issues and increase volumes overall.

"As this is the format pension funds favor, there would be demand for such paper. Issuers were issuing in TIIE as the Mbono was not an attractive rate, but it is now," said a banker.

Year-to-date corporate debt issuance totals just Ps92bn versus Ps104bn during the first two quarters of last year, but against the more positive backdrop, activity is expected to pick up with one banker forecasting volume growth of 15%-20% over last year.

Aside from refinancing pressures, investment needs in certain sectors are likely to drive capital-market activity amid expectations that the Mexican economy is poised for a much healthier pace of growth, even if the new president fails to push through reforms.

"Even if reforms do not take place the growth rate should be between 3.5% and 4% per year," said an analyst.

Many are bullish after eight years of lackluster 2.6% growth, among the lowest in emerging markets for the period.

"In the next decade Mexico is likely to become LatAm's largest economy and one of the most dynamic among emerging markets," Nomura analyst Benito Berber wrote in a recent report.

Berber cites the PRI's support of pro-market reforms, the latent lending potential of a banking system that remains comparatively small and favorable demographics.

Sectors such as manufacturing, consumer and industrials in particular are expected to benefit from more robust GDP numbers, making them likely candidates for local debt excursions.

"We expect companies from these sectors to take advantage of the low interest rates as they are expected to increase investment," said a Monterrey-based asset manager.

"Companies in these sectors will likely grow and, as a result, probably issue debt in the local market, which we will be interested in buying."

