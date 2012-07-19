NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - Auto-maker Honda reaffirmed this
week that market conditions were still very issuer-friendly for
auto-ABS by pricing a US$1.5 billion trade at the lowest spreads
since June 2007.
The offering, Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2012-3, was
led by RBS (structuring lead) and Deutsche Bank.
There were four tranches which were offered by Honda
and the ones that were rated Triple A carried weighted
average lives of 1.05, 2.10 and 3.10-years, respectively.
The three tranches priced at 4 basis points (bp) over the
Euro dollar synthetic forward benchmark, interpolated swaps plus
8bp and interpolated swaps plus 18bp, respectively.
Approximately 70 investor accounts participated, according
to banking sources.
The one-year tranche alone, which was sized at US$415m, had
an order book of over US$1.5 billion, according to senior
bankers. Subscription levels for each of the four classes ranged
anywhere from being 2.5 times to 4.5 times oversubscribed.
Approximately 15 investor accounts also participated in the
money market class, which printed at 26bp less than interpolated
Libor, the lowest spread ever for that tranche.
Despite the tight pricing, the Honda deal was also increased
in size from an initial US$1.25bn, reflecting the depth of the
ABS market.
"Investors are increasingly confident that benchmark rates
will remain stable and they are willing to accept less spread,"
said a banker.
The Honda 2012-3 series achieved a duration weighted average
Triple A spread of 7.2bp and duration weighted average yield of
0.566%.
These levels are even better than those available to the
issuer in the unsecured bond market.
American Honda Finance (A1/A+) has outstanding February 2015
bonds that pay a 1.45% coupon and trade around 73bp over
three-year Treasuries yielding around 0.98%.
Auto ABS pricing has tightened in recent weeks coinciding
with an increase in demand. Last week, the spreads on the Triple
A-rated tranches for the well-executed Hyundai Auto Receivables
ABS were priced 2bp wider at 6bp, 10bp and 20bp.
The weighted average coupon on the Hyundai trade was 0.77%
while the weighted average spread on the Triple A notes was
10bp.
US new issue auto ABS supply continues to remain robust as
US$57.8bn has been priced year to date, according to Thomson
Reuters data. At the same point in 2011, volume was only
US$39.8bn.
Demand has also increased because delinquencies or defaults
in auto ABS have remained low. The supporters of this product
are growing in number and diversity. Last week, there was talk
that even corporate treasury departments were buying auto ABS.
The US ABS market as a whole has also enjoyed a strong run
so far this year. Year to date volume is US$112.7bn, according
to Thomson Reuters data, compared to US$72.8bn in the year ago
period.
