NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - In an unusual development, some US
blue-chip industrial names are looking more vulnerable to wider
credit spreads than US banks, if the current low rate of global
economic growth persists.
In the latest round of second-quarter earnings, bond
strategists and investors have noted a strong build-up of
capital and loan quality among banks, whereas more non-financial
companies are issuing profit warnings.
"I am getting more negative on the macro picture and US
banks feel a little bit like a safe haven, believe it or not,"
said Michael Collins, a senior portfolio manager of Prudential's
total return bond funds.
"I think banks are less exposed to some of the cyclical
headwinds, because their asset quality is generally improving.
This time around it feels as if the uncertainties and potential
negative earnings surprises will come from the industrials
rather than the financials."
While bank earnings have also been hurt by slow economic
growth, their spreads are still viewed as cheap, while many
corporates that have cut operating expectations because of a
weaker Europe have yet to see their spreads widen, according to
Barclays.
Barclays has identified 54 investment-grade names, including
blue chips such as Procter & Gamble and Phillip Morris
, that book more than 15% of their revenue from the
eurozone, but are yet to underperform their peers because of it.
"Despite their exposure to Europe, these companies have not,
as a group, underperformed less exposed credits," said Brad
Rogoff, chief US credit strategist for Barclays.
Many of these euro-exposed companies have reported cuts to
operating expectations, "and we expect their spreads eventually
to underperform to catch up with fundamentals," Rogoff wrote in
a recent report.
Rogoff's team believe five companies among the 54 - Procter
& Gamble, Avon, Motorola Solution s, Expedia
and Deere & Co - have additional credit concerns
that could exacerbate any widening due to sliding European
revenues.
"Despite holding up well so far from a spread standpoint,
these euro-exposed firms have seen significant cuts to operating
expectations," wrote Rogoff.
SCALING BACK
Year-to-date, 67% of full-year profit outlooks from S&P 500
constituents have lagged analyst expectations, according to
Barclays, compared with 30% in the second half of 2010 and 48%
in the second half of 2011.
Procter & Gamble cut its revenue and earnings forecasts for
the second half of 2012 because of economic weakness and rising
unemployment in Europe and elsewhere.
Phillip Morris, which books more than half of its revenues
in Europe, recently announced that it expected second-quarter
shipments in the European Union to weaken substantially.
The technology sector is also being battered by a decline in
European demand. Lexmark, Applied Materials and TE Connectivity
are among the technology companies that have lowered their
earnings guidance, according to Barclays, partly because of the
worsening economic outlook for Europe.
The strong technicals of the market, however, have pushed
the fundamentals into the background.
So far the extraordinary levels of cash inflows into
investment-grade bond funds have kept corporate spreads tight.
"With diminished growth expectations, high-grade investors
now think their own asset class will offer the best
risk-adjusted returns," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch in
its most recent credit investor survey.
Bank spreads, meanwhile, have been kept comparatively wide
and cheap because the sector is plagued by being the most liquid
sector in the market.
"The bank sector is used as a proxy for the bond market
generally," said Stephen Antczak, head of US credit strategy at
Citigroup. "If there is a market sell-off I think the banks will
be used by some to express a negative view, because investors
will trade what they can and banks are the most liquid."'
Collins acknowledges that the bank sector is being hurt by
unforeseen events and unpredictable headlines out of Europe.
"The bank sector is still the one with the highest beta, but
on average they keep outperforming (industrials) and we believe
that will continue to be the case over the second half of the
year."
If global economy really falls off a cliff, all bets are
off.
"The situation where banks would underperform would be one
where there's a US recession or a systemic event emanating from
Europe," said Hans Mikkelsen, senior credit strategist at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch.
U.S. municipal bond market report......