NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - In an unusual development, some US blue-chip industrial names are looking more vulnerable to wider credit spreads than US banks, if the current low rate of global economic growth persists.

In the latest round of second-quarter earnings, bond strategists and investors have noted a strong build-up of capital and loan quality among banks, whereas more non-financial companies are issuing profit warnings.

"I am getting more negative on the macro picture and US banks feel a little bit like a safe haven, believe it or not," said Michael Collins, a senior portfolio manager of Prudential's total return bond funds.

"I think banks are less exposed to some of the cyclical headwinds, because their asset quality is generally improving. This time around it feels as if the uncertainties and potential negative earnings surprises will come from the industrials rather than the financials."

While bank earnings have also been hurt by slow economic growth, their spreads are still viewed as cheap, while many corporates that have cut operating expectations because of a weaker Europe have yet to see their spreads widen, according to Barclays.

Barclays has identified 54 investment-grade names, including blue chips such as Procter & Gamble and Phillip Morris , that book more than 15% of their revenue from the eurozone, but are yet to underperform their peers because of it.

"Despite their exposure to Europe, these companies have not, as a group, underperformed less exposed credits," said Brad Rogoff, chief US credit strategist for Barclays.

Many of these euro-exposed companies have reported cuts to operating expectations, "and we expect their spreads eventually to underperform to catch up with fundamentals," Rogoff wrote in a recent report.

Rogoff's team believe five companies among the 54 - Procter & Gamble, Avon, Motorola Solution s, Expedia and Deere & Co - have additional credit concerns that could exacerbate any widening due to sliding European revenues.

"Despite holding up well so far from a spread standpoint, these euro-exposed firms have seen significant cuts to operating expectations," wrote Rogoff.

SCALING BACK

Year-to-date, 67% of full-year profit outlooks from S&P 500 constituents have lagged analyst expectations, according to Barclays, compared with 30% in the second half of 2010 and 48% in the second half of 2011.

Procter & Gamble cut its revenue and earnings forecasts for the second half of 2012 because of economic weakness and rising unemployment in Europe and elsewhere.

Phillip Morris, which books more than half of its revenues in Europe, recently announced that it expected second-quarter shipments in the European Union to weaken substantially.

The technology sector is also being battered by a decline in European demand. Lexmark, Applied Materials and TE Connectivity are among the technology companies that have lowered their earnings guidance, according to Barclays, partly because of the worsening economic outlook for Europe.

The strong technicals of the market, however, have pushed the fundamentals into the background.

So far the extraordinary levels of cash inflows into investment-grade bond funds have kept corporate spreads tight.

"With diminished growth expectations, high-grade investors now think their own asset class will offer the best risk-adjusted returns," said Bank of America Merrill Lynch in its most recent credit investor survey.

Bank spreads, meanwhile, have been kept comparatively wide and cheap because the sector is plagued by being the most liquid sector in the market.

"The bank sector is used as a proxy for the bond market generally," said Stephen Antczak, head of US credit strategy at Citigroup. "If there is a market sell-off I think the banks will be used by some to express a negative view, because investors will trade what they can and banks are the most liquid."'

Collins acknowledges that the bank sector is being hurt by unforeseen events and unpredictable headlines out of Europe.

"The bank sector is still the one with the highest beta, but on average they keep outperforming (industrials) and we believe that will continue to be the case over the second half of the year."

If global economy really falls off a cliff, all bets are off.

"The situation where banks would underperform would be one where there's a US recession or a systemic event emanating from Europe," said Hans Mikkelsen, senior credit strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

