NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Argentine oil concern YPF is
sounding out banks about a possible international bond deal as
it looks to cover growing capex needs after the government
nationalised the company this year in an effort to force greater
investment in production.
"The company's new management team is looking to raise
funding in the international market," said a person with
knowledge of the process. "They have substantial capex needs of
about US$500m to US$1bn for this year."
When the government seized Repsol's majority share
in the company earlier this year, it said it was trying to
reverse slumping production at the company and deal with the
problem of rising energy imports. To do this, YPF will have to
make substantial investments over the coming years and its
funding options are thought to be limited.
For instance, developing its portion of the country's Vaca
Muerta shale fields may require some US$42bn in investments
until 2019, according to a Credit Suisse report.
Still, the move to issue international bonds is being met
with incredulity in view of how the expropriation of the company
just three months ago sent shock waves through the investor
community and in effect closed the capital markets to the
handful of Argentine companies that had previously been able to
access funding abroad.
Undeterred, bankers are pitching for the business, though
they recognise that any sale will be challenging in light of the
recent re-nationalisation and investors' concerns about the
country's overall sovereign risk.
To get any deal sold, the borrower will probably have to
approach the buyside with a structure that will assuage concerns
and a deep distrust of government actions.
"It would be a challenge and they would have to come with
structural enhancement to make it more attractive for
investors," said a banker.
Bankers broadly agree that one such idea could be a bond
that captures export flows offshore to guarantee the
availability of dollars.
REGULATORY RISK
Yet regulatory risks still abound. Government intervention
could break down such protections in any number of ways, either
by taxing the company or insisting on the immediate repatriation
of export flows, said some investors.
The company may have considerable potential in view of the
vast natural resources in Argentina, which can boast the
third-largest recoverable shale reserves in the world. But even
the prospects of boosting production levels may initially work
against the credit as higher capex means tighter cashflows -
something that is sure to displease bond investors, said a DCM
banker.
Another issue for bond buyers is likely to be liquidity,
which is particularly important in a country such as Argentina
where investors value the ability to make a quick exit.
"If you buy Argentina, you buy it because of the capital
appreciation, and you look for liquidity. That is something a
YPF bond would have to comply with. It would have to be US$1bn
or US$2bn in size" said a portfolio manager.
However, the more complex the structure, the less liquid it
is likely to be, reducing the number of investors willing to
participate.
Liquidity premiums have certainly been priced into secondary
market levels, with bonds from provincial issuers such as the
City of Buenos Aires trading with yields of 15%-17.5% against
11% to 13% on larger more liquid dollar bonds issued by the
sovereign - despite the City's comparatively strong fiscal
backing.
In any case, such levels mean that YPF would have to pay a
juicy yield even if it could get a deal done, as it would have
to come with a spread over the sovereign.
If a deal happens, it is likely to come in the fourth
quarter, rather than July or August, said someone with knowledge
of the situation. The investor universe will probably be limited
to EM dedicated accounts with an enhanced structure arguably
bringing in a broader group of buyers, he added.
The news comes amid a barrage of litigation as the Spanish
Association of Minority Shareholders approaches Argentine
courts, claiming the seizure of YPF was unconstitutional under
Argentine law. Repsol has also filed claims against YPF in New
York courts.
YPF's quasi-sovereign status also arguably exposes it to
attachment risk throughout the life of the bond as holdouts from
the sovereign default could try to seize payments.
(This story first appeared in the July 21 issue of
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication;
www.ifre.com)
