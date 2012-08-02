NEW YORK, Aug 2 (IFR) - Widespread disappointment following
the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings this week
is expected to ensure further low-coupon records in the US
investment-grade corporate bond market, as investors continue
their search for alternatives to low-yielding US Treasuries.
"It's difficult to predict a bottom for this low-coupon
record setting spree," said Ken Chang, managing director in debt
capital markets at Barclays in New York.
"Bad news for other risk markets, generally speaking, has
been good for investment-grade issuers, as investors have had
little choice but to aggressively seek out product that offers
incremental yield while government yields continue to plummet."
The Thomson Reuters/IFR low-coupon tables have been reset
multiple times in the last month with issuers striking records
almost daily right across the curve.
This week was no different. Most deals came in the first
part of the week as issuers tried to beat potentially
market-changing events -- the Federal Reserve announced its
latest policy decisions on August 1, followed by the European
Central Bank a day later.
In the first three days of the week, 10-year yields traded
around 1.49%-1.55%, the same level seen at the end of last week
and this proved stable enough for issuance.
Some 10 deals priced on Monday, for volume of US$10bn and
low coupons were again the driving factor.
Unilever (A1/A+) set new low-coupon records in the
three-year and five-year Thomson Reuters/IFR tables. A few hours
later, Texas Instruments (A1/A+/A+) tied for the three-year
record and set a fresh record in seven-years.
Northern Trust (A1/A+/AA-) blasted through the financial
institutions group (FIG) low-coupon record in 10-years - beating
the previous record holder by 60 basis points (bp). In total,
seven of the ten deals priced on Monday made it to the low
coupon top 20 tables.
Unilever priced a US$450m three-year with a 0.45% coupon
(spread of Treasuries plus 27bp and price of 99.603 to yield
0.584%). This coupon dethroned IBM's 0.55% February 2015's - a
record IBM had held since February 1.
The company also priced a US$550m five-year with a 0.85%
coupon (spread of plus 47bp and price of 98.816 to yield
1.094%). That coupon knocked the Bristol Myers 0.875% August
2017s from the table - a record that was set just last Thursday.
Texas Instruments followed that strong showing by tying with
Unilever for the lowest three-year coupon. The chipmaker priced
a US$750m August 2015s with a 0.45% coupon (spread of plus 30bp,
price of 99.547 for yield of 0.603%).
The company also grabbed the low coupon record in
seven-years by setting a coupon of 1.65% for its US$750m August
2019s (spread of plus 75bp, price of 99.390 and yield 1.743%).
That pushed it above IBM and McDonald's which were tied for the
top with a 1.875% coupon - both pricing deals in May.
A HOT JULY
On the same day, Northern Trust Corp (A1/A+/AA-) set a new
low for 10-year coupons for FIG issuers, pricing its US$500m
August 2022s with a coupon of 2.375% (spread of plus 90bp and
price of 99.717 for yield of 2.407%).
This coupon level beat the previous record holder - US
Bancorp's 2.95% July 2022s - by over 60bp. The USB 2.95% is
still impressive as it holds the overall low-coupon 10-year FIG
record for a subordinated debt deal.
Other issuers came close to records.
Campbell Soup Co (A2/BBB+/A-) set a coupon of 2.5% for the
10-year tranche of its three-part US$1.25bn bond issue that made
the 10-year low-coupon record bucket that runs from 1.8755% to
2.625%.
The 30-year coupon set at 3.846% was close to the middle of
the low-coupon record table that ranges from 3.25% to 4.013%.
Estee Lauder (A2/A) made the low-coupon record table with
its two-part US$500m offering. A coupon of 2.35% on the 10-year
and 3.7% on the 30-year enabled the deal's inclusion in the
record table.
Praxair's (A2/A) US$500m 10-year on Monday made the table as
it set a 2.2% coupon - the fourth lowest on record. TransCanada
PipeLines (A3/A-) made it to the table with a US$1bn 10-year
with a coupon of 2.5%.
All these deals and many others done this week had one
common feature - huge book size, demonstrating the current
investor appetite for high-grade paper.
July was simply hot for the US high-grade market, with total
issuance ending above the US$70bn mark at US$71.88bn. That
easily eclipsed the previous July record of US$58.743bn set in
2010.
The flood of supply and record coupons are expected to
continue -- the Fed and the ECB said nothing that made a
reversal in the current flight-to-quality likely.
The Fed stopped short of offering new monetary stimulus even
as it signaled further bond buying could be in store to help
economic recovery.
The ECB, meanwhile, failed to announce concrete measures to
stimulate growth.
On Friday, investors will evaluate the US July jobs report
and can be expected to take more risk off if the number
disappoints.
Early today, 10-year Treasury yields hit a high of 1.565%
before falling to 1.45% after the ECB's decision disappointed.
