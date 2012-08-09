(Corrects share price in 15th paragraph)
By Stephen Lacey
Aug 9 (IFR) - Hornbeck Offshore raised $260m this week with
a convertible bond, one of the few corporates to turn to a CB as
most continue to prefer issuing straight debt.
Even though convertibles offer a lower cash coupon, as well
as derivatives to offset dilution, the argument in their favor
has largely fallen on deaf ears of late.
Only $10.7bn in convertible bonds has been issued in the US
market this year -- less than 10 percent of the $174.5m raised
in high-yield bonds so far.
Hornbeck, a provider of offshore drilling services,
priced the seven-year CB at a 1.50% coupon and a 37.5%
conversion premium, at the aggressive ends of price talk, for
the seven-year issue.
Of particular note was the fact that Hornbeck shares closed
ahead of pricing at $39.16, unchanged over the bond's one-day
marketing period.
Not only did that performance highlight investor demand, it
also underscored one of the key reasons why the convertible
remains an attractive option for funding.
HELP FROM THE CALL-SPREAD
The call-spread is a derivatives transaction used to offset
dilution, through the repurchase of a CB's embedded call option
and the sale of warrants at a higher strike price.
For the Hornbeck issue, the call-spread increased the
security's effective conversion premium to 75%, offsetting
dilution to share prices above $68.53 - in essence, the
convertible bond market's answer to high-yield.
The counterparty -- in this case, Barclays -- hedges its
exposure of having to deliver shares at the higher share price
by buying the underlying.
That position can be offered on swap to convertible
arbitrageurs, mitigating the need to short in the open market.
Here's how it might have worked out on the Hornbeck CB.
Assuming a delta, or equity sensitivity, on the security of
50%, and 40% participation by convertible arbs, you would then
need to short-sell $52m of stock for a proper hedge.
But instead of shorting on the open market, arbs swap into
Barclays' position. The trick is to rustle up enough fundamental
demand.
While the call-spread, and the ability to swap counterparty
exposures, are certainly nothing new, the outcome for Hornbeck
was encouraging for the CB market.
The Hornbeck convertible closed on Wednesday about two
points stronger on a delta-neutral basis, versus a price on the
underlying of $39.94, up 2%.
The Ba3/BB- rated company certainly had other funding
options. With $392m of cash and the full availability of a $300m
credit facility as of June 30, liquidity was certainly not an
issue.
And having issued an eight-year high-yield note that priced
with a coupon of 5.875%, shaving 25bp from the 6.125% notes that
the deal refinanced, the leveraged-loan/high-yield markets were
certainly an option.
But the convertible gives Hornbeck the flexibility to take
out $204m of a 1.625% CB at the first call date in November
2013. And the lower cash cost relative to high-yield means it
won't have a negative carry -- i.e., interest expenses -- as it
waits.
Combined with $241.5m raised from a sale of stock last
November, and the March high-yield offering, the new convertible
bond represents a concerted effort by Hornbeck to reduce
leverage and term out its capital structure, according to a
source close to the process.
