Aug 24 (IFR) - AIG has started laying the groundwork for
what looks to be a major liability management exercise involving
eight hybrid securities it issued in 2007 and 2008 in euros,
dollars and sterling to bolster its capital structure.
Led by Citigroup, the US insurer this week issued US$250m of
2.375% 2015 subordinated notes, primarily so it could migrate
replacement capital covenants (RCCs) associated with the eight
hybrids to the new bond.
AIG originally issued 1.65bn pounds, 1.75bn euros
and about US$6.85bn of hybrid bonds, which have coupons ranging
from 4.875% to 8.625%, between March 2007 and May 2008. Tender
offers for some of the euro and sterling hybrids in previous
years have reduced the principal amounts.
Transferring RCCs to new bonds is a tactic that many
financial borrowers have used in recent years, in order to get
around the problem of having senior bondholders forcing them to
pay up handsomely for their consent to give up the covenants.
The RCCs were written at the same time as the hybrids -- one
of the hoops banks were willing to jump through to get the best
possible equity treatment from the rating agencies.
The covenants essentially gave the holders of certain debt
securities -- those more senior to the hybrids in a bank or
insurer's capital structure -- the right to refuse any
redemption of the hybrids unless they are replaced with capital
securities carrying equal or greater equity value.
Since 2008, however, many of the hybrids written before the
financial crisis either no longer qualify as capital securities
under new regulations, or are in need of covenant updating to
comply with S&P's equity treatment criteria rather than Moody's,
the latter having radically changed its rules.
Besides the structural issues, many of the hybrids now look
like expensive debt, carrying coupons far beyond what an issuer
can now get on new tier 1 and tier 2 capital securities.
But before they can refinance the old hybrids, borrowers
first need to issue a consent solicitation to the senior
bondholders for those RCCs, so they can be amended and rendered
toothless.
Neither Citi nor AIG would comment, but the move to transfer
the RCCs over to a new bond gives AIG the ability to refinance
some or all of the old hybrids.
Based on SEC filings, two of the eight hybrids appear to
have been singled out to stay on AIG's books as capital
structure with high equity content.
While the eight existing RCCs migrated over to the new 2015,
two additional RCCs were written and filed for two of the
existing and lowest coupon hybrids that were issued in March
2007: the 750m pound 5.75% Series A-2s, of which about 310m
pounds is now outstanding, and one billion euros of 4.875%
Series A-3s, of which about 409m euros is outstanding.
Both have final maturities of 2067, scheduled maturities in
2037 and calls in 2017, with step-up coupons if they're not
called at that time.
The new RCCs attached to them are redesigned to comply with
S&P's criteria for equity treatment, which, unlike Moody's,
still attribute enough equity to the hybrid structures for them
to be treated as capital securities.
For the moment, insurance companies don't have to comply
with Basel III rules like banks in the US, but some of the
biggest insurers -- for example, Prudential a week ago -- are
ensuring that any new hybrid securities they issue or keep on
their balance sheets are structured to get capital treatment if
the Fed deems them non-bank systemically important financial
institutions (SIFIs) in the future.
AIG has presumably decided to keep the 4.875% and 5.75%
Series A-2s and A-3s on its books because those coupons are much
lower than what similar securities would carry today.
Higher-rated Prudential issued US$1bn of 5.875% 30 non-call
10-year hybrids last week that could qualify as Tier 2 capital
if necessary.
The other six hybrids are now free of any obstacles to be
called, if that's what AIG wants to do, and considering how high
their coupons are, getting rid of them altogether or replacing
them with lower coupon securities would make sense.
Those six hybrids are:
* US$1bn of 6.25% Series A-1 junior subordinated hybrid
notes issued in March 2007 with a 2087 final maturity and
callable in 2037, which now has US$687.6m outstanding;
* US$750m of 6.45% Series A-4 notes issued in June 2007,
with a final maturity of 2077, a scheduled maturity in 2047 and
currently callable;
* US$1.1bn of 7.7% Series A-5 notes issued in December 2007
with a final maturity of 2062, a scheduled maturity in 2047 and
callable in December this year;
* US$4bn of 8.175% Series A-6 notes issued on May 20 2008
with a final maturity of 2068 and a scheduled maturity and
step-up coupon in 2038;
* EUR 750m of 8.00% Series A-7 notes issued on May 22 2008
with a final maturity of 2068 and callable in 2018 and
* 900m pounds sterling of 8.625% of Series A-8 notes issued
on May 22 2008, with a final maturity of 2068 and callable in
2018.
For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and
guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:
U.S. corporate bond price quotations...
U.S. credit default swap column........
U.S. credit default swap news..........
European corporate bond market report..
European corporate bond market report..
Credit default swap guide..............
Fixed income guide......
U.S. swap spreads report...............
U.S. Treasury market report............
U.S. Treasury outlook...
U.S. municipal bond market report......