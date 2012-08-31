Aug 31 (IFR) - The pace of additions to the Thomson
Reuters/IFR low-coupon tables slowed significantly in August,
after a back-up in Treasury rates that pushed the 10-year yield
to 1.838% on Aug 16 from 1.404% on July 24, according to
Tradeweb.
The low-coupon tables may be upended again in September,
should European headline risk prove negative and spark renewed
flight to quality that would push rates back down.
But if Europe muddles through the numerous events without
denting sentiment, rates are expected to hold up and the current
recordholders could reign supreme for some time.
BREAKING THROUGH
Texas Instruments and Anglo-Dutch consumer goods
giant Unilever Capital Corp currently tie the record
for the lowest-ever three-year coupon - both printing deals on
July 30 with a 0.45% coupon. The three-year top 20 bucket
currently cuts off at 0.85%.
Unilever tops the five-year table with a 0.85% coupon. The
five-year top 20 bucket currently cuts off at 1.50%.
IBM - known for its market timing - priced a 10-year
on July 25 with a 1.875% coupon. Only three weeks later, the
10-year Treasury yield was flirting with that level. The 10-year
top 20 bucket currently cuts off at 2.45%.
Pharmaceuticals company Bristol-Myers Squibb
currently holds the record for the lowest-ever 30-year coupon
with a 3.25% coupon. The 30-year top 20 currently cuts of at
3.90%.
DOWN THE CURVE
Moving down the curve, cleaning services company Ecolab
currently holds the triple-B record in three-years with
a 1.00% coupon. The three-year triple-B top 20 table currently
cuts off at 1.95%.
Food company HJ Heinz holds the triple-B record in
five-years with a 1.50% coupon. That deal was priced in February
2012, and is the only recordholder in either table to survive
the latest round of low-coupon record upheaval in July and
August. The five-year low-coupon triple-B top 20 currently cuts
off at 2.15%.
Package delivery company Fedex Corp sits at the top
of the 10-year triple-B table with a 2.625% coupon. The 10-year
BBB top 20 table currently cuts off at 3.15%.
Fedex also is number one in the 30-year triple-B low-coupon
table with a 3.875% coupon. The 30-year BBB top 20 table
currently cuts off at 4.85%.
