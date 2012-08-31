Aug 31 (IFR) - The pace of additions to the Thomson Reuters/IFR low-coupon tables slowed significantly in August, after a back-up in Treasury rates that pushed the 10-year yield to 1.838% on Aug 16 from 1.404% on July 24, according to Tradeweb.

The low-coupon tables may be upended again in September, should European headline risk prove negative and spark renewed flight to quality that would push rates back down.

But if Europe muddles through the numerous events without denting sentiment, rates are expected to hold up and the current recordholders could reign supreme for some time.

BREAKING THROUGH

Texas Instruments and Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever Capital Corp currently tie the record for the lowest-ever three-year coupon - both printing deals on July 30 with a 0.45% coupon. The three-year top 20 bucket currently cuts off at 0.85%.

Unilever tops the five-year table with a 0.85% coupon. The five-year top 20 bucket currently cuts off at 1.50%.

IBM - known for its market timing - priced a 10-year on July 25 with a 1.875% coupon. Only three weeks later, the 10-year Treasury yield was flirting with that level. The 10-year top 20 bucket currently cuts off at 2.45%.

Pharmaceuticals company Bristol-Myers Squibb currently holds the record for the lowest-ever 30-year coupon with a 3.25% coupon. The 30-year top 20 currently cuts of at 3.90%.

DOWN THE CURVE

Moving down the curve, cleaning services company Ecolab currently holds the triple-B record in three-years with a 1.00% coupon. The three-year triple-B top 20 table currently cuts off at 1.95%.

Food company HJ Heinz holds the triple-B record in five-years with a 1.50% coupon. That deal was priced in February 2012, and is the only recordholder in either table to survive the latest round of low-coupon record upheaval in July and August. The five-year low-coupon triple-B top 20 currently cuts off at 2.15%.

Package delivery company Fedex Corp sits at the top of the 10-year triple-B table with a 2.625% coupon. The 10-year BBB top 20 table currently cuts off at 3.15%.

Fedex also is number one in the 30-year triple-B low-coupon table with a 3.875% coupon. The 30-year BBB top 20 table currently cuts off at 4.85%.

